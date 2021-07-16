Canada may allow fully vaccinated travellers by early September - Trudeau

Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau visits a vaccination site in Montreal
·1 min read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada may permit fully vaccinated travellers into the country by early September, the country's prime minister said on Thursday, if the current trend in vaccination rate and public health conditions continue.

Justin Trudeau made the remarks in a call with Canadian provincial leaders, according to a readout of the call released by his office.

Trudeau also said there were ongoing discussions with the United States to begin allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada for non-essential travel by mid-August.

"The Prime Minister noted that, if our current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue, Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from all countries by early September," according to a statement.

Some 78% of people aged 12 years or older in Canada have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said recently. About 44% of people 12 years or older are fully vaccinated.

Earlier on Thursday, Canada said it will allow large cruiseships to visit once again starting in November as the COVID-19pandemic fades, but they must fully comply with public healthrequirements.

(Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Lincoln Fest.)

