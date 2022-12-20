Canada October retail sales up 1.4% on gasoline, seen down 0.5% in November

A woman carries shopping bags while walking past a window display outside a retail store in Ottawa
Steve Scherer
·2 min read

By Steve Scherer

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales rose by 1.4% in October from September, data showed on Tuesday, but an estimate for November indicates a 0.5% monthly decline heading into the Christmas shopping season and after seven interest rate increases this year.

October retail sales gained the most in five months, though it was a notch lower than the 1.5% rise forecast by analysts. September's decline was revised downward a decimal point to 0.6% from a previously reported drop of 0.5%, Statistics Canada said.

October sales were driven mostly by price increases at gasoline stations and in food and beverage, Statistics Canada said. In volume terms, retail sales were flat.

"Retail sales posted a solid increase in October, though the gain came from higher prices, particularly at gasoline stations," Shelly Kaushik, an economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.

"Looking ahead, a negative flash estimate for November points to continued weakness as consumers struggle with reduced purchasing power in the face of high inflation," Kaushik said.

The Bank of Canada has hiked rates at a record pace of 400 basis points in nine months to 4.25% - a level last seen in January 2008 - to tame inflation that stood at 6.9% in October. That is more than three times the central bank's 2% target.

Going forward, bank Governor Tiff Macklem has said setting the policy rate will be more data-dependent. November consumer prices are due out on Wednesday, while October gross domestic product figures will be published on Friday.

"That latest retail data are consistent with the Bank of Canada pausing its hiking cycle in January," said Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Group, in a note. "That said, tomorrow's CPI data will play a big role in determining the future path."

(Reporting by Dale Smith and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Salesforce (CRM) Boosts Casey's Customer Engagement, Top Line

    With the help of Salesforce (CRM) advanced technology solutions like Genie Customer Data Cloud, Casey's General Stores improved customer engagement and revenues through enhanced marketing.

  • Analysis-Global economy bets on China learning to live with COVID

    Those who believe the world economy can avoid the hardest of landings next year are watching China closely to see whether its move to loosen pandemic restrictions will help that scenario come about or end up wrecking it. The knock-on effects of ditching "zero-COVID" remain highly uncertain given China's patchy vaccine coverage, fragile health structures and the lack of clarity about the real extent of infections as COVID-19 cases start to surge. The World Bank on Tuesday cut its China growth outlook for this year and next, listing the impact of the abrupt loosening of strict COVID-19 containment measures alongside other factors including its shaky property sector.

  • Bank of Japan shocks markets on bond yield change

    STORY: The Bank of Japan shocked markets on Tuesday (December 20).It made a surprise tweak to its bond yield control that allows long-term interest rates to rise more.It allowed the 10-year bond yield to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target - wider than the previous 25 basis point band.Investors had expected the BOJ to make no changes to its yield curve control, at least until Haruhiko Kuroda steps down as Governor in April.Kuroda denied the move was an interest rate hike."First of all, by improving the functioning of the market, this measure is intended to ensure that the effects of monetary easing, starting with yield curve control, spread more smoothly through companies and the financial sector. This is not an interest rate hike."The central bank kept its yield target unchanged and said it would sharply raise bond buying.A sign the move was a fine-tuning of its current ultra-loose monetary policy, rather than a withdrawal of stimulus.Kuroda said the move was aimed at ironing out distortions in the shape of the yield curve.He also wants to make sure the benefits of the bank's stimulus program are directed to markets and companies.Investors were caught so off guard that shares tanked, while the yen and bond yields spiked.The share average on Japan's benchmark Nikkei dropped 2.5% after the decision.The dollar also fell to a four month low against the yen.

  • Christie’s art sales hit record $8.4 billion in 2022

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Christie’s art sales reaching a record high in 2022.

  • Belgium warns its nationals to leave Iran amid arrests

    Belgium is urging its nationals to leave Iran, warning that they face the risk of arbitrary arrest or unfair trial, after a detained aid worker was reportedly sentenced to 28 years in prison there last week. Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the morality police. The protests have since morphed into one of the most serious challenges to the theocracy installed by the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

  • A TikToker helped raise over $129,000 for an 82-year-old Walmart worker who said she had to work to pay her medical bills

    Videos showing elderly retail workers keep going viral, as TikTokers donate to fundraising pages to help them retire or pay medical bills.

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • Stocks Rise as Dip Buyers Emerge in Seesaw Session: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks oscillated between gains and losses in a volatile session, with technology shares still under pressure after last week’s hawkish central bank turn. Treasuries slumped, with the global bond market digesting the Bank of Japan’s sudden increase in its yield trading band.Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise

  • Qatar’s World Cup Building Frenzy Reaches Its Day of Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a date in the calendar that’s been looming even for one of the wealthiest countries on the planet.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersAs Qatar returns to its sleepier pace after Argentina triumphed in Sunday’s final of a c

  • The US inflation slowdown isn't coming from the Fed's rate hikes

    Recent US inflation data has been a win for team transitory—the economists who predicted that inflation would come down without interest rate hikes.

  • 'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini says the world is on a 'slow-motion train wreck' while warning a US recession is a sure thing

    "There are major new threats that did not exist before, and they're building up and we're doing very little about it," Nouriel Roubini said.

  • These are the fast-growing cities in the nation: study

    Dubbed "boomtowns," these cities have seen some of the largest growth over the last five years, according to a new study.

  • California taxpayers still see issues with tax refund debit cards

    Some Californians who received their Middle Class Tax Refund via a debit card continue to have issues accessing their money. This comes after months of announcements. First by Gov. Gavin Newsom at the beginning of 2022 that a debit card was coming from the DMV, and then after the Legislature passed the budget with a compromise that instead of the DMV, the Franchise Tax Board would issue payments.

  • 4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

    With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...

  • Inflation, unemployment, the housing crisis and a possible recession: Two economists forecast what's ahead in 2023

    Although a recession is likely on the horizon, it's uncertain how deep it might go. Cimmerian/E+ via Getty ImagesWith the current U.S. inflation rate at 7.1%, interest rates rising and housing costs up, many Americans are wondering if a recession is looming. Two economists discussed that and more in a recent wide-ranging and exclusive interview for The Conversation. Brian Blank is a finance professor at Mississippi State University who specializes in the study of corporations and how they respon

  • What made the cut in Congress’s 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion funding bill — and what didn’t

    Congress is set to vote on a 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion government funding bill within days of its release this week. The omnibus funding package, made up of the 12 annual appropriations bills, will fund the government and its various agencies through the remainder of fiscal 2023, which ends in late September. Its expected passage in…

  • How Did Biden’s Second Year Impact Our Wallets?

    From the peak of inflation in the summer to the depths of the crypto winter, 2022 was a year of financial highs and lows. President Joe Biden's second year in office had a historical impact on...

  • Will food and gas prices in California be lower in 2023? Here’s what economic experts say

    “There will be surprises on the inflation front,” one expert says.

  • Congressional negotiators roll out sweeping $1.7 trillion funding bill

    Congressional negotiators unveiled a mammoth $1.7 trillion funding bill early Tuesday, as leaders scramble to quickly sort out government funding for fiscal 2023 before the end of the month. The 4,155-page funding package, which lawmakers hope to pass later this week, includes $772.5 billion in nondefense discretionary spending, and $858 billion in defense funding, a figure…

  • India set to offer wheat to flour millers, biscuit makers to tame prices -sources

    NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) -India is set to offer 2 to 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers and biscuit makers as part of efforts to cool record high prices, two government sources said, even as state reserves have dropped to the lowest in six years. Wheat prices have surged in India this year after a sudden rise in temperatures hit crop yields and output. A jump in exports following Russia's invasion of Ukraine also pushed up local wheat prices, prompting India, the world's second-biggest producer of the grain, to order a ban on exports in May, but that has failed to stop domestic prices rising.