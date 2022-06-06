Canada’s Oil Prices Trail Futures as Refining Costs Rise

Robert Tuttle
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian heavy crude prices have collapsed relative to futures prices because of high refining costs rather than the pipeline bottle necks that have plagued the industry in the past, according to a Toronto-based analyst.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Western Canadian Select discount to the benchmark West Texas Intermediate grew to more than $20 barrel on Friday, the widest since November, data compiled by Bloomberg show. In recent years, a shortfall of export pipelines was resulted in a widening discount to as much as $50 a barrel for Canadian heavy oil.

Now, the cause is related to the quality of Canadian crude, Rory Johnson, managing director and market economist at Price Street wrote on Twitter. The situation is similar to last fall when the discount also exceeded $20 a barrel, Johnson said, referencing a note from November. About half the discount to the benchmark, at that time, was due to the quality of the crude oil.

The discount is “not great but certainly not terrible,” Johnson said in the tweet. It’s “being driven predominantly by quality-related factors (this isn’t a pipeline issue, at least not yet).”

The high-sulfur, heavy nature of oil produced in the oil sands of Northern Alberta means it always trades at a discount to lighter oil grades because it’s more expensive to refine. Higher natural gas costs, which climbed almost 10% on Monday, make refining heavy crude more expensive. At the same time, as OPEC+ produces more crude, additional sour oil is released onto the market.

Western Canadian Select rebounded on Monday, with the discount at Hardisty, Alberta, narrowing 30 cents to $20.50, data compiled by Bloomberg show. On the U.S. Gulf Coast, the discount narrowed 50 cents to $8.60 a barrel.

(Updates with Monday’s oil prices in final paragraph. A previous version corrected the date that the analyst note was published.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Bans Americans Including Yellen, Fink

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is in talks with the United Nations on ways to export grain from ports blocked by Russia’s military, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, but Kyiv remains skeptical toward a tentative deal between Turkey and Moscow to restart shipments.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According

  • Alibaba, US-Listed China Stocks Soar as Crackdown Fears Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- US-listed China stocks surged Monday to the highest since early April on increased speculation that a year-long government crackdown on the technology industry is easing.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesFed Delivers Fuzzier Rate M

  • Web3 explained by Gary Vaynerchuk

    CEO of Vaynermedia Gary Vaynerchuk explains the differences between web2 and web3 while discussing the future of the metaverse and blockchain based technologies.

  • Meta names Guy Rosen chief information security officer

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc has named a company vice president as chief information security officer (CISO), the first person to fill that role at the social media company. Guy Rosen, who has been at Facebook since 2013 and most recently led the company's product safety and integrity efforts, said on Twitter in his new role he "will continue to oversee and look across the breadth of safety & security risks the people who use our services, our company and industry face." This is the first CISO Facebook has had.

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ dominates box office sales for second straight weekend

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Top Gun: Maverick's dominance at the box office, and how the new Jurassic Park film could give it a run for its money.

  • Elon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. reiterated that it will hold Elon Musk accountable to the terms of his proposed $44 billion takeover offer after the billionaire again threatened to pull out of the deal over the issue of bots.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Pr

  • Few Market Signs Show a Recession Expected, Deutsche Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Some prominent Wall Street figures have warned recently that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes could drive the US economy into a recession. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesFed Delivers Fuzzier Rate Message as It Gauges Impact of H

  • Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Pfizer (PFE) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • Crypto investors are ditching other tokens for Bitcoin

    Since crypto’s drawdown in early May, investors in digital coins have been selling off tokens and buying Bitcoin at a pace not seen in almost a year.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Pull Back After a Gap Higher

    Crude oil markets initially gapped higher to kick off the trading week but turned around to fill that gap rather quickly.

  • Amazon Gains as Stock Split Lowers Price Tag for Retail Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. shares rose on Monday, in the first trading session following a 20-for-1 stock split, the e-commerce company’s first such move in more than two decades.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesFed Delivers Fuzzier Rate Mes

  • US Moves to Seize Two Abramovich Jets Over Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The US obtained a warrant to seize two jets owned or controlled by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich over alleged sanction violations, as tensions between Washington and Moscow increase.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesFed Deli

  • Wendy's unveils limited-time Strawberry Frosty for summer

    Fans have been asking for a strawberry frosty at Wendy's and now it's finally here.

  • Draymond Green reacts to avoiding ejection after Jaylen Brown spat

    You could argue Draymond Green should have picked up a second technical foul in Sunday's Game 2, but the Warriors forward stood his ground when discussing the incident.

  • Restaurants risk losing customers who 'vote with their feet' amid inflation

    Restaurant goers be warned, you might be paying more for your next burrito.

  • Everybody wants credit for booming tax revenue

    Uncle Sam's tax receipts are surging. Biden says he deserves credit, while Republicans say it's a legacy of their 2017 tax cuts.

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.

  • Kansas City startup is shutting down. Its founder blames a St. Louis corporate giant

    “They put a boat anchor around these workers’ necks,” the founder says of the lawsuits brought by a St. Louis firm against him and his employees.

  • Saudi Arabia hikes oil prices sharply, sending US crude futures up to a 3-month high

    Aramco's price hikes sent international benchmark Brent crude oil and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate up as much as 2% on Monday morning.