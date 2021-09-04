Canada opposition chief, leading in election race, under fire over gun control

FILE PHOTO: Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole at an election campaign visit to North Vancouver
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Ljunggren
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Ljunggren

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - The head of Canada's opposition Conservative Party, who has a chance of beating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an election, on Saturday pushed back against charges he plans to weaken gun controls, an issue that could prove costly.

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole has been pressed repeatedly this week over his campaign promise to overturn a 2020 ban on weapons such as the AR-15, used by a gunman to kill 26 adults and children in the U.S. 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

O'Toole declined to answer the questions directly, noting he plans to keep a separate 1977 ban on assault rifles.

"Erin O'Toole is willing to say anything to Canadians to get elected. He lied to Canadians about his plans to scrap the Liberal ban on assault weapons," the Liberals said in a statement on Saturday.

Gun control is a sensitive issue in Canada, especially in the wake of a number of high-profile killings. In April 2020 a man killed 22 people in a rampage https://www.reuters.com/article/us-canada-crime-novascotia/nova-scotia-gunman-killed-9-of-his-22-victims-by-setting-fire-to-their-houses-police-say-idUSKCN22A3K6 in the province of Nova Scotia, shooting 13 of them.

Liberal governments have over the years tightened gun control laws, which are stricter than those in the United States. Some Conservatives complain the measures are too restrictive and needlessly penalise farmers and hunters.

"It's very upsetting to see Mr. Trudeau trying to import American-style politics, particularly on an issue of public safety," O'Toole told reporters in Vancouver, saying a big problem was weapons being smuggled in from the United States.

O'Toole is also promising a review of how weapons are classified as dangerous in Canada.

The 2020 ban https://www.reuters.com/article/us-canada-guns/canada-bans-assault-style-weapons-in-aftermath-of-mass-shooting-idUSKBN22D62V affected 11 categories of assault rifles and other weapons, including the Ruger Mini-14 rifle, used in a 1989 Montreal mass shooting in which 14 women were killed.

Trudeau called the Sept. 20 snap election, two years earlier than scheduled, on the grounds he needed public approval for his plans to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. But amid unhappiness with the call and voter fatigue, he is slipping.

An Ekos poll on Saturday put the Conservatives on 35% public support with the Liberals on 28.8% and the left-leaning New Democrats on 19.6%, enough to give O'Toole a minority administration and end six years of rule by Trudeau.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Vancouver; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

    U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit New York City, where two airliners destroyed the World Trade Center and killed 2,753 people; the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, where a third airliner crashed; and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where passengers forced down a fourth aircraft believed to have been headed to the U.S. Capitol or White House. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff will travel to Shanksville for a separate event, then join the Bidens at the Pentagon, the White House said.

  • Justin Trudeau accused of triggering 'unnecessary' Canadian election

    Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, has been accused of triggering an "unnecessary" election during the middle of the pandemic in a fiery first debate, as his popularity slips in the polls.

  • Suspect in fatal Chase Bank stabbing held without bail, has history of violent attacks, prosecutor says

    A man charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Chase Bank employee who was trying to assist him inside a Near North Side branch was denied bail in court Saturday. Cook County Judge John Lyke Jr. ordered Jawaun Westbrooks, a 35-year-old homeless man from Chicago, to remain in custody following the slaying of 24-year-old Jessica Vilaythong Wednesday morning at the 600 N. ...

  • Argentina prosecutes former military officials for dictatorship's 'death flights'

    For the first time, Argentina is carrying out a trial against Army members specifically for the so-called vuelos de la muerte, where thousands of dissidents between 1976 and 1983 were drugged, forced onto military aircraft and dumped into the ocean to drown.Why it matters: The trials show how Latin American countries are still trying to reckon with the toll of the U.S.-backed dictatorships and provide a modicum of justice over 40 years later.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets

  • Biden pledges to aid Louisiana residents after Ida

    Less than a week after Hurricane Ida ravaged the Gulf Coast, President Joe Biden was in Louisiana to get an up-close view of the damage and offer assistance from the federal government.

  • He stole a truck and 60 keys from a used auto shop, cops say. It ended with a grilling

    A South Florida man is facing grand theft and burglary charges after breaking into an auto sales shop early Friday and racing off in a stolen pick-up truck and leading police on a brief chase.

  • Teen fired shots into football crowd, left for Outer Banks family vacation, police say

    The victims, who did not know the shooter, were in a crowd after weather halted the game, according to police.

  • High-level Lebanese delegation arrives in Syria to talk fuel

    A senior Lebanese government delegation asked Syria on Wednesday to allow Egyptian natural gas and Jordanian electricity to pass through its territory to ease a crippling fuel crisis that has paralyzed Lebanon. The request came during an official visit to Damascus that marked an end to more than a decade of icy relations between the neighbors, following the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011. Lebanon is witnessing an economic crisis described as one of the world's worst since the 1850s.

  • China set to sell 1.7 million NEVs between Jan-Aug, nearly tripling on-year

    China, the world's biggest vehicle market, is expected to sell 1.7 million new energy vehicles (NEV) in the first eight months of this year, up from 600,000 units in the same period last year, vice industry minister said on Saturday. The comments were made by Xin Guobin, vice minister at China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, at an industry conference in Tianjin hosted by China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC). NEV include battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

  • Expert: Wine makers sees 'oversupply' as industry brave wildfires, water shortage

    Wine producers have been able to keep prices relatively level, thanks to creative approaches learned after the wildfires in 2020 and government assistance, an expert explains.

  • Arapahoe County sheriff's deputies shoot, kill woman Friday afternoon

    Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a woman Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. near Quebec Street and Harvard Avenue, according to a spokesperson.

  • Tech giants seek meeting with new Malaysian PM on foreign ship cable waiver

    Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Amazon are seeking to meet Malaysia's prime minister to ask that foreign vessels be allowed to repair undersea cables in its waters, a Google spokesperson said on Saturday. The tech giants sent a letter on Wednesday to the office of the new premier, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, to discuss Malaysia's cabotage policy, seeking the reinstatement of an exemption revoked last year under the previous government, said the spokesperson for Alphabet Inc's Google.

  • U.S. Navy declares 5 missing sailors dead following helicopter crash

    The U.S. Navy has declared five missing sailors dead after a helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of San Diego on Tuesday.Details: The U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet said in a statement Saturday the transition to recovery operations comes after more than 72 hours of rescue efforts encompassing 34 search and rescue flights.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe names of the sailors are being withheld until their next of kin have

  • Gunman holding a baby shoots at three women during road rage clash, Ohio police say

    A 54-year-old woman was hit by a ricocheting bullet during the road rage shooting, police said.

  • ‘They had him by his face’: Elderly Asian man mauled by two pit bulls in Texas

    A 67-year-old Asian man in Harris County, Texas, suffered critical injuries after falling victim to two loose pit bulls that viciously attacked him during a morning walk last week. What happened: The victim, who has not been identified, was strolling in the 4300 block of Queens Retreat Drive when the pair of pit bulls crossed the street to attack him. It took place in the front yard of Elmer Levigne, a former deputy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

  • Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque

    Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque.

  • Illinois man killed half-brother by shooting him in the head during heated family argument over COVID-19 vaccines, police say

    Larry Cavitt, 68, is charged with first-degree murder after police say he used a 9mm handgun to shoot his relative in the head last Saturday night.

  • Angry Men With Zip-Ties Ambush School Principal After COVID Masking Request

    InstagramPolice arrested a 40-year-old Arizona dad after he stormed into an elementary school principal’s office with a friend wielding plastic handcuffs, insisting the administration broke the law by asking his child and six others to wear a mask and quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.“I can tell you the end result of that incident was we did make one arrest for trespassing,” Sgt. Richard Gradillas of the Tucson, Arizona, Police Department told

  • Trump reportedly 'f---ing hates' Ron DeSantis

    Trump reportedly 'f---ing hates' Ron DeSantis

  • Woman found dead inside Phoenix home Friday morning

    Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found dead inside a Phoenix home Friday morning.