Canada pledges billions to help fix healthcare system

Nadine Yousif - BBC News, Toronto
·3 min read
Photo of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his government's healthcare funding announcement on Tuesday in Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the top up in funding a "major investment in healthcare"

The Canadian government has pledged nearly CAD $200bn ($149bn; £124bn) in funding over 10 years to aid the country's ailing healthcare system.

The funding was pitched as a generational fix for the system in an announcement on Tuesday.

For months, Canada's hospitals have grappled with a lack of staff and lengthy wait times for care.

A few reports have since emerged of patients dying while awaiting treatment.

Canada's healthcare system is funded by the taxpayer to offer free, universal access to necessary hospital and doctor visits for all citizens and permanent residents.

It is paid for using a mix of federal and provincial money, but administered at the local level. Around 25% of funding is from the federal government through the Canada Health Transfer.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the funding pitch to Canada's provincial premiers, who have repeatedly pushed Mr Trudeau to increase federal spending on healthcare.

Mr Trudeau, however, had said he would not increase funding without strings attached.

Following a meeting with the premiers on Tuesday, Mr Trudeau said that his government is "taking action today so Canadians can continue to have trust in our public system."

"This is a big country, built on big progressive ideas," he said. "Few are more central to who we are as Canadians than the promise of universal, publicly funded healthcare."

His proposal includes a total of $196.1bn to be spent on healthcare over the course of a decade - $46.2bn of which is new money on top of what has already been budgeted.

The total amounts to around a 61% increase in the Canada Health Transfer to provinces over the next 10 years.

It is less than what Canada's premiers wanted - they had asked Mr Trudeau for an annual top-up of $28bn.

Manitoba's premier, Heather Stefanson, said she was "disappointed" with the amount, meanwhile Ontario's premier, Doug Ford, called it a "starting point".

The premiers said they are now in the process of assessing the proposal.

Mr Trudeau said the money his government has put up is a "major investment in healthcare", but he added that money alone will not fix the country's faltering system.

He said he will also negotiate separate agreements with each province to address unique regional issues.

The government has also asked provinces for better healthcare data so they can assess the system's performance better.

Healthcare has often been a point of pride in Canada, but, like many other countries, its system has grappled with mounting pressure since the Covid-19 pandemic, with growing wait times to access care.

In Nova Scotia, a 67-year-old woman reportedly died after giving up on a seven-hour wait to see a doctor at a local hospital's emergency department.

Patients have also been affected by a growing backlog for surgeries and diagnostic procedures.

Canada spends over 10% of its GDP on healthcare, about the same as the UK, compared with more than 16% for the US, according to World Bank data.

Its healthcare system ranks higher than the US, but lower than the UK and others in some international comparisons.

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen sees path to avoiding U.S. recession

    STORY: Predicting a so-called soft landing for the U.S. economy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she saw a path forward in which the country avoids a recession, even as inflation comes down significantly.Fueling her optimism: a red hot labor market, which is producing hundreds of thousands of new jobs a month. Speaking on ABC's Good Morning America, Yellen said:“You don't have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in more than 50 years. So what I see is a path in which inflation is declining significantly and the economy is remaining strong.”While Yellen acknowledged that inflation remained too high, she noted its decline over the past six months and said it could drop significantly further given measures adopted by the Biden administration, including steps to reduce the cost of gasoline and prescription drugs.The U.S. Federal Reserve has also been on an urgent campaign to bring price pressures under control, raising interest rates aggressively over the past year in an attempt bring down runaway inflation.Despite the surge in rates, which has lead to concerns about a possible recession, U.S. Labor Department data released last week showed job growth accelerated sharply in January, with nonfarm payrolls up by 517,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropping to a 53-1/2-year low of 3.4%.But all bets are off on the economy if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit, said Yellen, who warned that failure to do so would (quote) “produce an economic and financial catastrophe.”The U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling in January, prompting the Treasury Department to warn that it may not be able to stave off default past early June.

  • As fighter jets closed in on Chinese balloon, hobbyists were listening

    A group of aviation enthusiasts was scanning radio frequencies for the exchanges between the pilots as an F-22 fired a missile and downed the balloon.

  • Biden repeats misleading jobs claim in State of the Union address

    President Biden repeated a misleading claim during his State of the Union address Tuesday about the number of total jobs and manufacturing jobs that his administration has "created" since he took office two years ago.

  • Intel wants 10 billion euros of government funding for plant in Germany -Handelsblatt

    Intel has provided the German economy ministry with a new calculation for a planned chip factory in the city of Magdeburg that considers almost 10 billion euros ($10.74 billion) of government funding to be necessary, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing government sources. An Intel spokesperson declined to comment on the figure in Handelsblatt but was quoted as saying the group was "working very closely with government partners to close the critical cost gap". The company explains that its new demand, which exceeds the already approved funds of 6.8 billion euros ($7.3 billion), was necessary due to higher energy costs and that it would like to use a more advanced technology in the plant than initially planned, Handelsblatt said.

  • Turkey earthquake: How do search and rescue teams save people?

    A search and rescue operation is under way, with specialist teams arriving from around the world.

  • GOP Sen. Steve Daines says Elon Musk personally called him after photo with dead antelope got his Twitter account suspended

    Daines, the head of Senate Republicans' campaign arm, apparently violated the site's prohibition on graphic imagery in profile photos.

  • US government begins sending earthquake aid to Turkey

    The U.S. government is working to provide aid to earthquake victims in the Middle East.

  • Hunter Biden's longtime business associate praised op-ed encouraging China to buy US companies as 'd--- good'

    Longtime Hunter Biden business associate James Bulger praised a Washington Post op-ed that defended China-based companies buying United States companies.

  • President Biden gives State of the Union address

    President Biden gives State of the Union address

  • NORAD detected Chinese spy flight before it reached US, but 'could not' take action, general says

    NORAD detected China's surveillance balloon before it reached the coast of Alaska, but “could not” take action to shoot it down because it was not obviously hostile.

  • Russian state energy giant Gazprom is starting its own private security force, a move Ukraine fears will lead to a new Wagner-like mercenary army

    Ukraine's MOD claims the move signals that Russia is considering a Gazprom-backed new mercenary army. Experts say it's plausible.

  • Cringey 23-Year-Old Mayor Quotes Steve Jobs to Defend His Trumpian Coup

    Hunter Larkin for KansasA 23-year-old Kansas mayor who re-installed himself in office last month in what some horrified observers said was “essentially a coup” is refusing to leave in the face of furious community opposition.At a contentious city council meeting Monday night, Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin invoked the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, suggesting that he—Larkin—was also a visionary attempting to “change the world.”In a move that one Goddard resident likened to “Germany in 1935,” Larkin

  • ‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt

    Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon

  • Boris Johnson: Send Typhoons to Ukraine so it can finish the job

    Boris Johnson has put pressure on Rishi Sunak to send jets and tanks to Ukraine.

  • How a photo of DeSantis allegedly partying with high schoolers enflamed a bitter rivalry between Trump and the Florida governor

    Donald Trump launched an extraordinary attack on his rumored 2024 rival Ron DeSantis, sharing a post accusing him of being a "groomer."

  • Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab

    Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Wednesday defended his proposal to sunset all federal legislation after five years and slammed President Biden as “confused” in response to Biden’s claim at the State of the Union address that some Republicans want to sunset Social Security and Medicare. “In my plan, I suggested the following: All federal legislation…

  • 15 Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Most Egregious Lies And Outrageous Remarks

    The Arkansas governor, who's admitted under oath to lying to the press, will deliver the GOP's response to Biden's State of the Union address this week.

  • Invited by Russia, Roger Waters tells UN: Ukraine invasion illegal

    Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters on Wednesday addressed the U.N. Security Council at Russia's invitation, condemning Moscow's invasion of its neighbor as illegal - though adding he believed it was provoked - and calling for a ceasefire. Soon after Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russia introduced tough new laws on spreading "misinformation" about the war or discrediting the Russian army.

  • MSNBC Gleefully Mocks Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Weakness’ at SOTU

    MSNBCImmediately after President Joe Biden wrapped up his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, MSNBC’s post-speech analysis largely focused on ridiculing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s “weakness” and inability to control his own caucus.According to the network’s liberal hosts and anchors, this was “the worst possible night” for the GOP leader as it revealed that he “has no power” within his own party. And Biden “understands” that, they insisted.Republican lawmakers repeatedly heckled and

  • Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

    You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling […]