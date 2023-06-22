Canada police name 16 victims in Manitoba highway crash

(R-L) Louis Bretecher, Margaret Furkalo, Vangie Gilchrist, Ann Hill, Helen Kufley, Arlene Lindquist, Dianne Medwid, Nettie Nakonechny, Shirley Novalkowski, Frank and Rose Perzylo, Jean Rosenkranz, Donna Showdra, Lillian Stobbe, Patsy Zamrykut, Claudia Zurba.

Canadian police have released the names of the 16 elderly people killed in a highway crash in the province of Manitoba.

Fifteen people died when a bus crashed into a lorry on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, two hours west of Winnipeg, last week.

One more victim died from her injuries on Wednesday.

"The impact of this loss will be felt for a long time to come," said RCMP Supt Jeff Asmundson on Thursday.

Nine people are still in hospital with serious injuries.

Most of the elderly people aboard the bus were from Dauphin, Manitoba, and the surrounding areas. They were traveling to the Sand Hills Casino in the town of Carberry.

"Hearts are broken, families are grieving, a community is feeling immeasurable loss," Supt Asmundson said at a news conference in Dauphin.

The investigation into the deadly collision is complex and is expected to take months.

The collision, which happened at 11:43 local time (17:35 BST) on 15 June, has been called one of the worst tragedies ever seen in the province.

Dashcam footage indicates the bus entered the roadway when the semi-trailer lorry had the right of way, but police have said it is too early to assign culpability in the incident.

The drivers of the two vehicles were among those taken to hospital.

Along with the names of the victims, the RCMP released short statements from some families about their lost loved ones.

"We are heartbroken and numb by this tragedy and the loss of our vibrant mother, baba and great baba," said the family of Helen Kufley.

"She was and always will be the cornerstone of our family, the one we always went to for advice and wisdom, and we will miss her terribly."

"Proud and beloved husband, father, and pepere," said Louis Bretecher's family. "Our hearts lay also with those families who are grieving alongside ours."

The names of the deceased are: