Canada pushes back against GOP support for COVID protests

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROB GILLIES and TRACEY LINDEMAN
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Justin Trudeau
    Justin Trudeau
    23rd Prime Minister of Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada's public safety minister said Monday that U.S. officials should stay out of his country's domestic affairs, joining other Canadian leaders in pushing back against prominent Republicans who offered support for the protests of COVID-19 restrictions that have besieged downtown Ottawa for more than a week.

A day after the city declared a state of emergency, the mayor pleaded for almost 2,000 extra police officers to help quell the raucous nightly demonstrations staged by the so-called Freedom Truck Convoy, which has used hundreds of parked trucks to paralyze the Canadian capital's business district. The protests have also infuriated people who live around downtown, including neighborhoods near Parliament Hill, the seat of the federal government.

“Individuals are trying to blockade our economy, our democracy, and our fellow citizens’ daily lives,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an emergency debate in Parliament, while the protest continued outside. “It has to stop."

Trudeau said everyone is tired of COVID-19 but this is not the way. He said the restrictions won't last forever and noted that Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. “Canadians trust science,” Trudeau said.

“A few people shouting and waving swastikas does not define who Canadians are.”

Protests unfolded elsewhere too. A truck-convoy protest near the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S., caused long traffic backups along the span from the Detroit side of the Detroit River. And in Alaska, more than 100 truck drivers rallied in support of their counterparts in Canada by driving the 10 miles from Anchorage to Eagle River, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Many members of the GOP have made comments supporting the demonstrations, including former President Donald Trump, who called Trudeau a “far left lunatic” who has “destroyed Canada with insane COVID mandates."

Protesters have said they will not leave until all vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. They also called for the removal of Trudeau’s government, though it is responsible for few of the restrictive measures, most of which were put in place by provincial governments.

Prominent Republicans including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton complained after crowdfunding site GoFundMe said it would refund the vast majority of the millions of dollars raised by demonstrators.

The site said it cut off funding for protest organizers after determining that their efforts violated the site’s terms of service by engaging in unlawful activity. Ontario Provincial Premier Doug Ford has called the protest an occupation.

In response, Paxton tweeted: “Patriotic Texans donated to Canadian truckers’ worthy cause.” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said on Fox News that “government doesn’t have the right to force you to comply to their arbitrary mandates."

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shot back: “It is certainly not the concern of the Texas attorney general as to how we in Canada go about our daily lives in accordance with the rule of law."

“We need to be vigilant about potential foreign interference ... Whatever statements may have been made by some foreign official are neither here nor there. We’re Canadian. We have our own set of laws. We will follow them,” Mendicino said.

In a letter to Trudeau and the public safety minister, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said “what was initially described as a peaceful protest has now turned into a siege of our downtown area" with 400 to 500 trucks. He asked for 1,800 additional police officers. That would nearly double the existing resources of the entire Ottawa Police Service, which has 2,100 police and civilian members.

Dominic LeBlanc, the minister of intergovernmental affairs, blamed the GOP interference for inciting disorderly conduct and helping to fund entities that are not respecting Canadian law. Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said Paxton was wrong for commenting on it.

Bruce Heyman, a former U.S. ambassador to Canada, said groups in the U.S. need to stop funding and interfering in the domestic affairs of America’s neighbor.

On the street in front of Parliament Hill were thousands of signs ranging from “no more mandates” and “freedom of choice” to “truck you Trudeau” and some compared vaccine mandates to fascism.

Trudeau has called the protesters a “fringe,” but he faces calls by the opposition Conservative party to extend an “olive branch” to them. Some Conservative lawmakers, including one running to lead the party, have met and posted for pictures with them.

Embattled Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly called the demonstration an “unprecedented protest never seen in Canada” and acknowledged that authorities failed to plan for it to last more than three days.

LeBlanc said the prime minister has been clear that this is the civilian police force's responsibility. Trudeau ruled out sending in the army last week.

Meanwhile, Ottawa police were investigating a fire at an apartment building that was apparently set by protesters. Matias Munoz said residents of the building south of Parliament Hill were already at their wits’ end Saturday night as the noise of the protest blared through their homes for the ninth night in a row.

When he came downstairs Sunday morning, Munoz said the carpet and floor were charred, and there were blackened fire-starter bricks strewn across the lobby.

Surveillance video showed two men light a package of the bricks in the lobby and tape or tie the front door handles together before leaving through a side door before dawn. The video also showed a different man entering the building and putting the fire out a short while later, Munoz said.

"Somebody trying to do something as insidious as taping the door shut so people can’t leave if there’s a fire in the main lobby — it’s terror, is what it is,″ Munoz said.

Ottawa police declined to release details, citing the ongoing investigation.

In other developments, Ontario Superior Court Justice Hugh McLean granted a 10-day injunction to prevent truckers parked on city streets in downtown Ottawa from honking their horns incessantly.

___

Gillies reported from Toronto and Corey Williams in Detroit contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ottawa declares emergency over COVID-19 protests

    The mayor of Canada's capital declared a state of emergency Sunday as protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions continued to paralyze Ottawa's downtown. (Feb. 7)

  • Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency to deal with trucking blockade

    Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson on Sunday declared a state of emergency to help deal with an unprecedented 10-day occupation by protesting truckers that has shut down much of the core of the Canadian capital. The "Freedom Convoy" began as a movement against a Canadian vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers but has turned into a rallying point against public health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. Amid residents' fury at the lack of official response, Ottawa police relocated some protesters and put up fresh barricades on Sunday, saying they are "collecting financial, digital, vehicle registration ... and other evidence that will be used in criminal prosecutions."

  • Canadian Anti-Vax Trucker 'Siege' Hit With Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit

    Residents complain of constant air horn blasts, harassment, assault by truckers opposed to COVID-19 vaccines. "This is a siege," said Ottawa's police chief.

  • Canadian truckers protesting vaccines turned to a Christian fundraising site after GoFundMe blocked donations. They've already raised $4 million.

    The group known as Freedom Convoy turned to the Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo after GoFundMe suspended their campaign.

  • Freedom Convoy in Canada calling for end to COVID mandates

    Canada's capital Ottawa has declared a state of emergency as hundreds of trucks continue to block streets to protest vaccine mandates. FOX"s Molly Line has the details.

  • Ohio Firefighters Rescue Puppers Bruno and Mavis Who Were Struggling to Stay Afloat in Icy Water

    Their owner kept calling their names to keep them above water while they waited anxiously for the rescue team.

  • Multiple people arrested at 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa

    Canadian authorities have arrested multiple people in Ottawa who were part of a "Freedom Convoy" protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In a statement on Sunday, the Ottawa Police Service said it has launched 60 criminal investigations from the protests, stemming from mischief, property crimes and thefts all the way to hate crimes. According to The Washington Post, Ottawa Police said they have made seven arrests in relation to property damage and...

  • Canada court silences protesters' horns, police seize fuel

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Police in Canada's national capital said on Monday they have seized thousands of liters of fuel and removed an oil tanker as part of a crackdown to end days long protest against the government's COVID-19 measures, while a judge granted an interim injunction against deafening honking that has irked residents. Canada's capital Ottawa has been gridlocked by a so-called "Freedom Convoy" consisting of truckers and other motorists for 11 days now. What started as a movement opposing a Canadian vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers - a requirement mirrored by a U.S. rule - has morphed into a rallying point against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau' public health measures.

  • Ottawa Declares State of Emergency as Vaccine Protests Continue

    Canada's capital city remained under a state of emergency Monday as police tried to rein in protests against vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions. Hundreds of trucks are still out on the streets in Ottawa steps away from Canada's parliament building. CTV News reporter Annie Bergeron-Oliver and Bloomberg's Brian Platt report.

  • Ottawa declares state of emergency as COVID protests grind on

    The mayor of Canada's capital declared a state of emergency Sunday and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada said groups in the U.S. must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of America's neighbor as protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions continued to paralyze Ottawa's downtown.

  • U.S. and Japan Reach an Agreement to Remove Trump-Era Steel Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and Japan reached a truce that will allow most steel shipments from the Asian nation to enter tariff-free for the first time since 2018 and sees the countries working together to combat Chinese trade practices that harm the industry.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced

  • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 at Lightning Lap 2022

    The perfect distillation of years of Mustang development.

  • Mike Pence's Ex-Chief Of Staff Says Trump Aides Were Like 'Snake Oil Salesmen'

    Trump believed the vice president could overturn the election after getting guidance from "many bad advisers," Marc Short said.

  • Blue states move to drop mask mandates

    America's blue states are increasingly chasing normalcy, especially when it comes to face mask rules meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.The big picture: "We are not going to manage COVID to zero," tweeted Gov. Phil Murphy. The New Jersey Democrat announced today that his state is unwinding school mask mandates that have been in place for the entire pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"We have to learn how to live with COV

  • GOP’s shadow Jan. 6 committee targets Capitol Police “negligence”

    House Republicans, conducting their own investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, plan to accuse the Capitol security apparatus of "negligence at the highest levels," Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) tells Axios.Why it matters: By placing blame on the building's top security officials, this shadow investigation gives the GOP an alternative frame for discussing the 2021 Capitol assault.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBanks told us the GOP

  • Penceworld and Trumpworld Are About to Go to War

    It's the worst people vs. the people who enabled the worst people for years

  • Tom Holland opens up about making "amends" with Andrew Garfield after regretting not speaking

    "I wish I had the chance to make amends with him"

  • Leslie Jones says she's being pressured to stop live-tweeting about the Olympics

    Comedian Leslie Jones says she's 'tired of fighting the folks who don't want' her to live-tweet about the Olympics: 'No one is fighting for or with me.'

  • Canada truckers protest: Injunction granted to stop horn honking

    The constant blaring of horns is one of the defining features of the movement against Canada's vaccine mandates.

  • Woman says she was tricked into believing she was a DEA agent trainee for a year

    An Oregon woman told authorities a man tricked her into believing she was undergoing federal agent training for about a year, according to court documents.