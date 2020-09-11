Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region

RIMOUSKI, QC, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are taking decisive action to meet the needs of communities by investing in green infrastructure projects in all regions of Quebec. Providing communities with modern and reliable water infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced funding for 20 infrastructure projects in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region. These projects include upgrades to municipal drinking water, storm-water management and wastewater collection systems.

The Government of Canada is investing over $21 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing over $21 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program.

These federal–provincial contributions are part of a significant $637.8 million investment, announced by both governments on August 20, to upgrade water infrastructure in the province.

Quotes

"Building healthy communities starts with investing in essential services. Working with our provincial and municipal partners, we are ensuring Quebecers have access to safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater systems. Modern and efficient water infrastructure is essential to support healthy and resilient communities throughout Quebec. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Once again, our government is showing its commitment to prioritizing sustainable development with the modernization of water infrastructure. It is vital that all Quebeckers have access to quality essential services. I am also proud of this investment because it contributes to the well-being of current and future generations, all the while having a considerable and positive impact on economic recovery. This is a fine example of partnership for the benefit of our communities."

Story continues

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"I am delighted that the Bas-Saint-Laurent region can benefit from these water infrastructure projects. This work is an important investment that will ensure the sustainability of our municipal infrastructure while creating jobs and helping communities get back on their feet."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Quebec Lieutenant

"Our government is committed to the socioeconomic health of all regions of Quebec, and the Bas-Saint-Laurent is no exception. It is through the completion of projects such as these that we will succeed in making our water infrastructure more efficient and safe. Ultimately, they will increase the vitality of municipalities and regions."

Marie-Eve Proulx, Minister for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

As part of the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $6.2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in Quebec.

The Government of Quebec's Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of $1.5 billion. Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024.

Quebec's 2020–2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly $7.5 billion in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH).

To support Canadians and communities during the coronavirus pandemic, a new stream has been added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure.

Furthermore, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years.

Related product(s)

Backgrounder



Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region

The governments of Canada and Québec are investing in water infrastructure to ensure adequate drinking water services, storm water management and wastewater collection systems, while contributing to economic recovery.

In the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, the Government of Canada is investing over 21 million for 20 projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing over 21 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program. These projects include upgrades to municipal drinking water, storm-water management and wastewater collection systems.

Project information :

Location Project details Federal contribution Provincial contribution Municipal contribution* Amqui Replacement of approximately 3,719 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new sanitary and storm pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,508,001 $1,508,001 $754,002 Causapscal Replacement of approximately 2,335 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $991,231 $991,231 $495,617 Matane Replacement of approximately 2,241 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including adding new piping for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $854,560 $854,560 $427,280 Matane Repairing and extending the aqueducts and sanitary and storm sewer mains, and installing a storm water main. $968,000 $968,000 $484,000 Mont-Joli Replacement of approximately 4,219 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,851,574 $1,851,574 $925,789 Pohénégamook Replacement of approximately 500 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $209,375 $209,375 $104,688 Pohénégamook Replacement of approximately 1,080 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $435,412 $435,412 $217,707 Pohénégamook Repair of two wells, installation of a new drinking water treatment system by disinfection, construction of a new technical building, and replacement of obsolete equipment at the Sully and Saint-Éleuthère booster pump stations. $1,115,880 $1,115,880 $557,941 Rimouski Replacement of approximately 7,200 metres of drinking water transmission pipes between the Lamontagne Reservoir and the valve chamber of Lac à l'Anguille to maintain and upgrade drinking water distribution infrastructure. $3,966,000 $3,966,000 $1,983,000 Rivière-Bleue Replacement of approximately 2,233 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $863,820 $863,820 $431,910 Rivière-du-Loup Replacement of approximately 1,227 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new sanitary and storm pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $633,142 $633,142 $316,571 Rivière-du-Loup Replacement of approximately 1,842 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $895,510 $895,510 $447,755 Rivière-du-Loup Replacement of approximately 881 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $462,627 $462,627 $231,315 Sainte-Irène Replacement of approximately 540 metres of pipes to improve water and sanitary systems. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $266,624 $266,624 $133,314 Saint-Hubert-de-Rivière-du-Loup Replacement of approximately 855 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $323,475 $323,475 $161,738 Saint-Michel-du-Squatec Rehabilitation of wells and construction of a drinking water treatment system by disinfection to treat municipality well water. $411,478 $411,478 $205,741 Saint-Pascal Replacement of approximately 3,376 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new sanitary and storm pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,338,775 $1,338,775 $669,390 Saint-Tharcisius Replacement of 1,042 metres of wastewater pipes to maintain and upgrade wastewater collection infrastructure. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $689,484 $689,484 $344,744 Saint-Vianney Replacement of approximately 2,935 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,231,112 $1,231,112 $615,558 Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac Replacement of 5,347 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,993,231 $1,993,231 $996,617

*As per the Memorandum of Understanding, contribution amounts shown consists of the difference between the maximum admissible project costs and the federal-provincial investment amount.

Related links

News Release — Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy, August 20, 2020

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Federal investments in Quebec infrastructure projects

Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU)

Quebec Infrastructure Plan, 2020–2030

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Website: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada





Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2020/11/c4480.html