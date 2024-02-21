Canada ready to allocate funds for supply of ammunition to Ukraine from Czechia

Canada is ready to support Czechiaʼs initiative to deliver tens of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine urgently.

Source: CBC News with reference to sources in the Defence Ministry of Canada; European Pravda

Details: Although details are still being finalised, sources say the Canadian government could allocate up to CAD$30 million (US$22 million) to implement the plan proposed at the opening of the Munich Security Conference by Czech President Petr Pavel.

Pavel said that Czechia has found up to 800,000 shells of standard NATO calibre, which can be sent to Ukraine in a few weeks if it receives funding for delivery.

Bill Blair, Canadian Defence Minister, said that Ottawa is in talks with the Czechs.

Quote from Blair: "I've entered into the memorandum of understanding with one of our European allies, the Czech Republic, with respect to perhaps acquiring munitions that they currently have in their possession that will enable us to ... make them available more rapidly to Ukraine as we ramp up our production."

Background:

