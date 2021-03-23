Canada recommends AstraZeneca vaccine despite U.S. criticism of trial data

FILE PHOTO: Arrival of AstraZeneca vaccines in Canada
Steve Scherer
·2 min read

By Steve Scherer

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe and will continue to be recommended for use despite criticism from U.S. health officials of the drugmaker's analysis of the shot's efficacy, health officials said.

"The message is that the efficacy and the safety of the vaccine have been shown," senior Health Canada official Marc Berthiaume told reporters. "It continues to be beneficial for Canadians to prevent COVID-19."

Deliveries of coronavirus vaccines are ramping up in Canada, with some 2 million doses of the Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc vaccines coming in this week. The United States has said it is sharing 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with Canada as early as this week.

The U.S. National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases said on Monday that the board charged with ensuring the accuracy of AstraZeneca's latest trial said the company may have given an incomplete view of the shot's effectiveness. The company has since said it will publish up-to-date results https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN2BF1RE from its latest trial within 48 hours.

"We will look at the complete data package (from the U.S.) sometime in April, and will assess and communicate the results," said Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, the federal health ministry. "The bottom line is: that doesn't change recommendations on the AstraZeneca vaccine at this time."

There will be a delay of a day or two of the delivery of the Moderna vaccines this week, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health said on Twitter on Tuesday, adding that bookings for shots will not be affected.

Also on Tuesday, Canada said it would give C$23.7 million ($18.9 million) to the province of Ontario to open more voluntary isolation sites for those who catch the virus and need a place to quarantine as cases surge during a third wave.

Canada has recorded about 940,000 virus infections and more than 22,700 deaths from COVID-19.

($1 = 1.2561 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Railroad Megamerger Could Be Boon For Shippers

    Canadian Pacific's (NYSE: CP) proposed acquisition of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) will result in new service lanes across North America, the heads of both companies asserted in a Sunday afternoon call to investors explaining the proposed transaction. Both companies announced Sunday morning that CP would seek to acquire KCS in a deal worth $29 billion, pending approval from the Surface Transportation Board. The U.S. agency could finish its review process in mid-2022. The merger would connect customers with six of the seven largest metropolitan regions in North America, potentially reduce transit times and provide new product offerings, such as a possible new intermodal service between Dallas and Chicago, executives said. The merger would also enable north-south customers to avoid congestion-prone Chicago via CP's network in Iowa. A map from CP and KCS' presentation on Sunday. (Canadian Pacific) "It just feels like the right time and the right circumstances to put these two companies together," said Kansas City Southern (KCS) President and CEO Pat Ottensmeyer. CP and KCS don't compete head to head in any location, and shippers' options would be enhanced because CP's and KCS' networks don't overlap, he said. They currently share a rail yard in Kansas City, Missouri, and they are working together to ship Canadian crude oil to the Gulf Coast. The proposed merger comes against the backdrop of two macroeconomic factors: the passage of the trade-related United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) and manufacturers' growing appetite for nearshoring in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The North American supply chain is continuing to be an attractive source of investment, and Mexico has the ability to attract foreign investment in manufacturing and industrial activity, railroad executives said. "The stars have aligned to make this deal happen ... . Creating this network at this moment just makes tremendous sense to help participate and drive all those opportunities," said CP President and CEO Keith Creel. The proposed merger would entail combining the two smallest Class I railroads from a revenue perspective, the two companies said, and it would connect Canada's origination network with KCS' destination network. The merger is "not about cuts, line rationalizations or cutting [headcounts]. It's about growing this business, growing our network," Creel said. Unlike an interchange agreement between the two companies, a merger allows for opportunities to invest in capital projects for new lanes and asset turnarounds, executives said. CP will seek to acquire KCS under a regulatory provision that would treat the merger differently from a traditional major or minor transaction. KCS' exemption allowing for this kind of treatment occurred when consolidation in the rail industry was occurring at a rapid pace, with much of the consolidation occurring around and overlapping with KCS' network, Ottensmeyer said. Creel was confident that STB would approve the merger, saying there are no situations where a shipper or a market is going to lose rail operations. Meanwhile, the acquisition will not need approval in Canada, while both companies expect to meet Mexico's antitrust provisions. "This is going to create a new option for single line rail service for markets that don't exist today," Creel said. A slide from CP and KCS' presentation on Sunday describes opportunities. (Canadian Pacific) The railroads' stock prices will likely benefit from the proposed acquisition, according to Initial reaction from Wall Street. "At a high level, this is clearly a blockbuster deal, as it combines the two best railroads from a growth perspective, with growth being the key driver for margin expansion given the highly fixed cost nature of the industry," said Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra in a Sunday note. "But it relies on significant assumptions for revenue synergies ($800 million, of which $600 million is expected to drop to the bottom line). "To be sure, there is clearly significant synergies potential, with both companies currently interchanging traffic at a shared facility in Kansas City; a more seamless interchange and better breadth of single-line service would lower cost, but more importantly, improve service and transit times which would help draw more volumes to the network." Meanwhile, the initial shipper reaction is wait-and-see. "It's too early to take a position on the favorability of this merger to the rail shipping community. While the National Industrial Transportation (NIT) League and our members have outstanding relationships with both Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern, and are optimistic about this new venture, any merger in this industry and on this scale will be viewed with healthy skepticism based on prior history and experience of rail mergers," said NIT League President Jennifer Hedrick in a statement. "Our members look forward to hearing more from both Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern as more specific details on how the combined operation will affect service and competition, which remains a priority to the NIT League." Subscribe to FreightWaves' e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox. Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh. Related articles: Breaking News: Canadian Pacific intends to acquire Kansas City Southern CP: Land assets and partners provide growth opportunities Kansas City Southern eyes lower operating ratio What Keystone pipeline cancellation means for crude-by-rail Construction of Alberta crude unit expected to start in April See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWill Pork Market Go Hog Wild Over Prop 12?Analysts All In On Transportation Stocks; Transition To Services Spending No Threat© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. health body questions AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial data

    AstraZeneca may have released outdated information on its latest COVID-19 vaccine trial, giving an "incomplete" picture of its efficacy, a leading U.S. health agency said on Tuesday, casting doubt on the shot's potential U.S. rollout and plunging its developers, once again, into controversy. The surprise public rebuke from federal health officials comes just one day after interim data from the drugmaker showed better-than-expected results from the U.S. trial. The vaccine, developed with Oxford University, was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in the large trial that also took place in Chile and Peru, according to the data.

  • U.S. travel industry seeks government roadmap to reopen borders this summer

    Major U.S. airline and travel groups on Monday urged the government to develop a plan to reopen international borders this summer, assuming COVID-19 vaccine and case counts continue to move towards positive trends. In a letter sent to the White House COVID-19 recovery coordinator Jeffrey Zients, more than two dozen industry groups, including Airlines for America, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the U.S. Travel Association said: "The time to plan for and chart a defined roadmap to reopen international travel is now." The United States has banned most travel from Britain, Europe, Brazil, China and South Africa since the coronavirus pandemic started taking hold last year, devastating the airline and travel industry globally.

  • Michael Kovrig: China begins espionage trial behind closed doors

    They were arrested for espionage days after Canada detained an executive of telecom giant Huawei.

  • British artist's giant painting raises £45m for children's charities

    British artist Sacha Jafri spent eight months creating the work in isolation in a hotel ballroom.

  • Here's Why You Should Hold on to Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) Stock

    Investors continue to be optimistic about Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) on robust pump sales and shipments.

  • Divert military expenses to improve health and fight poverty, Vatican says

    The coronavirus pandemic should make governments realise that defence spending cannot guarantee security for their populations and should encourage them instead to divert funds to improve health care and fight poverty, the Vatican said on Tuesday. "The pandemic offers us a precious opportunity," Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State and number two in the Vatican hierarchy, told a webinar on disarmament. "It (the pandemic) prompts us to question how much the huge military expenditures are really able to guarantee the security of individual populations, of how much these resources could and should be allocated to investments to other ends," he added.

  • North Korean appears in U.S. court on sanctions-evasion money-laundering charges

    A North Korean businessman accused by the United States of laundering money to circumvent U.S. and U.N. sanctions intended to curb his country's nuclear weapons program appeared in a U.S. court on Monday after extradition from Malaysia. The U.S. Justice Department said Mun Chol Myong, who it said was affiliated with North Korea's primary intelligence organization, the Reconnaissance General Bureau, was the first North Korean ever extradited to the United States.

  • Top Fox producer dies of Covid

    Former staffer praised as ‘immensely gifted’ and ‘one of a kind’ following career at network

  • AstraZeneca says data is ‘consistent’ with previous analysis after NIH questioned use of outdated results for COVID-19 vaccine

    AstraZeneca, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company headed to market with its COVID-19 vaccine, said Tuesday that its published results went exactly as planned, despite questions from the National Institute of Health. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the NIH, offered a rare rebuke early Tuesday morning, questioning whether AstraZeneca had used “outdated ...

  • Bank of Canada to Wind Down Crisis Liquidity Programs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada announced it’s winding down all its emergency liquidity programs, and provided guidance on how it plans to scale back the pace of their government bond purchases as the recovery picks up speed.In a speech on Tuesday, Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said the central bank will suspend its main short-term financing facility in May. The central bank also won’t extend three other asset purchase programs expiring in coming weeks for commercial paper, provincial bonds and corporate bonds.More significant, Gravelle provided more insight into how the central bank is thinking about paring back its quantitative easing program -- fueling expectations policy makers could taper purchases of Canadian government bonds as early as at the next policy decision on April 21.Tapering in April is “as near a certainty as these things can be,” Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada rate strategist, at TD Securities said by email. “If they were planning on maintaining bond purchases at these levels, it would’ve made sense to push back against tapering expectations.”The Bank of Canada has been purchasing at least C$4 billion ($3.19 billion) in Canadian government bonds per week to help it keep market interest rates low.“When we start gradually dialing back the amount of incremental QE stimulus that we are adding, we will eventually get down to a pace of QE purchases that maintains -- but not longer increases -- the amount of stimulus being provided,” Gravelle said.Yields rose, with Canada’s 10-year benchmark at 1.529% as of 1:21 p.m. in Toronto. The Canadian dollar spiked about one-quarter of a cent to trade at C$1.2530 per U.S. dollar as of 1:25 p.m.Gravelle underscored what the “journey to this reinvestment phase” will entail:The process will be “gradual and in measured steps”Timing and pace of bringing purchases to net zero “will be guided by our evolving assessment of the macroeconomic outlook and the strength and durability of the recovery”Adjustments to the QE program are distinct from any change to the policy interest rate. “It won’t necessarily mean that we have changed our views about when we will need to start raising the policy interest rate”Currently, the bank owns a little more than 35% of the total market of outstanding government of Canada bonds. Governor Tiff Macklem has said that when holdings rise above 50% market functioning could get distorted.“As new information on the strength of the recovery arrives, Governing Council will continue discussions about gradually adjusting the pace of our QE related purchases,” Gravelle said.Gravelle said the roll off of short-term funding facilities is likely to reduce the central bank’s balance sheet to about C$475 billion by the end of April, about C$100 billion smaller than its current level.The bank also said it doesn’t intend to sell assets it owns from the corporate or provincial bond purchase programs that are expiring.The bank’s decisions to end its emergency programs about a year after initiating them are a testament to the recovery in market functioning and global financial conditions.“We can take these steps because now there is ample system-wide liquidity for financial institutions to draw from,” Gravelle said in prepared remarks before the CFA Society Toronto. He noted the bank can reactivate any market programs should stressed conditions ever re-emerge.(Corrects to remove reference to 15 basis point increase in yields in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Creative Chicken Recipes So Good You Won't Even Realize They're Healthy

    This is the kind of healthy eating we can get down with.From Delish

  • Man dies after being shot 20 times in Philadelphia

    A man has died after he was shot at least 20 times on Sunday night in Philadelphia's Logan section.

  • Trial mixing-and-matching COVID-19 vaccines could be a game-changer

    Scientists behind an Oxford University-led trial in the U.K. say the results could help address both vaccine shortages, and worrying coronavirus variants.

  • 'It wasn't completely accurate': Fauci criticizes AstraZeneca's COVID-shot disclosure, calling it an 'unforced error'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was "sort of stunned" by AstraZeneca's announcement. The pharma company said it would release more data within days.

  • 'The data is clear': New poll shows overwhelming support for LGBTQ nondiscrimination laws

    Broad majorities in nearly every religious group favor protections for LGBTQ Americans, according to new data from the Public Religion Research Institute.

  • Canadian police's failure to preserve emails of key witness was 'negligence,' Huawei CFO lawyers say

    Canadian police were negligent when they failed to preserve the texts and emails of a retired officer who later refused to testify at Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition hearings, Meng’s defence argued in court on Monday. Meng, 49, is accused by the United States of misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. Meng says she is innocent and is fighting her extradition from house arrest in Vancouver.

  • Obama blasts ‘cowardly’ GOP for blocking gun-control laws limiting ‘weapons of war’ amid Boulder mass shooting

    Former president and first lady both speak out following Colorado mass shooting

  • Microsoft, IBD Stock Of The Day, Nears Buy Point After Rebounding

    Microsoft is the IBD Stock Of The Day as the software giant rebounds from the recent tech stock selloff. Microsoft stock is nearing a buy point out of a six-week flat base, IBD charts show.

  • Report: California wildfire sparked when tree hit power line

    A Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed more than 200 buildings last year was sparked when tree branches came into contact with Pacific Gas & Electric power lines, officials said Monday. Investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection seized equipment belonging to PG&E in the weeks after the Zogg Fire tore through rural communities in Shasta and Tehama counties last September and October. “After a meticulous and thorough investigation, Cal Fire has determined that the Zogg Fire was caused by a pine tree contacting electrical distribution lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric located north of the community of Igo," the agency said in a short news release.