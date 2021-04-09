Canada’s Recovery Kicks Into Higher Gear, Adds 303,000 Jobs

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s jobs market blew past expectations for a second straight month, as the nation continues its strong pace of recovery.

The economy added 303,100 jobs in March after a gain of 259,200 in February, Statistics Canada reported Friday in Ottawa. The unemployment rate fell to 7.5%, the lowest since before the pandemic.

The strong numbers highlight the extent to which Canada’s economy has been handling recent containment measures imposed over the winter to slow a new wave of Covid-19 cases. That resiliency has fueled expectations for a strong recovery 2021 and even potentially undermines the case for continued levels of stimulus from the federal government and Bank of Canada.

“I think the main message is clearly the economy can recover quickly and jobs can recovery quickly when things do open up again,” Doug Porter, chief economist at Bank of Montreal, said by phone.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Canada government debt jumped to 1.536% as of 9:13 a.m. In Toronto. It was as low as 1.515% earlier Friday. The Canadian dollar pared some of its earlier losses, and was trading little changed at C$1.2558 per U.S. dollar.

Budget and Lockdowns

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will release its 2021 budget on April 19, and has already promised an additional dose of spending. The Bank of Canada’s next policy decision is on April 21, with expectations that it will start tightening its ultra-easy monetary policy.

The country has now recovered all but 296,000 of the nearly 3 million jobs lost during the height of the pandemic last spring. Hours worked rose 2% in March, driven by gains in educational services and construction, and are down just 1.2% below February 2020 levels.

Economists were anticipating a gain of 100,000 jobs in March, and an unemployment rate of 8%.

Most of the pick-up in hiring was in sectors that suffered lockdowns in December and January, and were allowed to reopen in February and March. Retail trade drove most of the gains, with employment rising by 95,000 last month as provinces eased restrictions.

That’s likely to reverse in April now that a third wave is present, and authorities have imposed fresh lockdowns.

“Policymakers still need to tread carefully,” Royce Mendes, an economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said by email. “If this many jobs were added as a result of reopening, then there are more at risk from the recent closures than previously known.”

(Updates with economist quote, details throughout)

