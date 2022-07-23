Canada Report: Canadian's are eager to travel, and that's causing huge delays

Pent-up demand by Canadians wanting to travel as the pandemic eases has caused massive demands to renew passports and book flights.

Expired documents or no passports at all were identified as one of the major problems processing passengers waiting for flights along with a shortage of airline workers and officials.

Service Canada said that from April 1 to June 30, the agency received more than 808,000 passport applications, 166,000 more than it received during the same period in 2019.

The government is working full speed to process the documents the agency expects to clear in four to six weeks or by the end of summer, Families Minister Karina Gould said, while “more needs to be done and quickly.”

The government has determined that part of the challenge is “that we didn’t have enough resources to enter those applications into the system in a timely way and then that slowed everything down," she said.

Truck driver in crash that killed 16 on hockey team's bus granted parole

The driver of a transport truck that smashed into the Humboldt Saskatchewan Broncos hockey bus four years ago, killing 16 and injuring 13 team members, has been granted day parole.

The Parole Board of Canada said Jaskirat Singh Sidhu could receive a full parole in six months if he meets the conditions, including no contact with victims' families.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to dangerous driving.

Sidhu, who is also fighting extradition to his home country of India, said he was distracted by a noisy truck flap and the sun was in his eyes before the collision.

In brief

• Troubling inflation will be around for some time, but Canada should be able to avoid a recession, the Bank of Canada says. The inflation rate will remain “painfully high” for the rest of the year, said central bank Governor Tiff Macklem. This is resulting in Canadians being squeezed by a higher cost of living, with record-high gas and food prices. Statistics Canada reported the latest annual inflation rate rose to 8.1%, up from 7.7% for the biggest yearly change since January 1983. "Unfortunately,” the rate will “probably start with a seven for the rest of the year,” he said.

• Canadians who bought electronic devices between 2004 and 2010 can claim a minimum of $20 with or without proof of purchase as a result of as class-action lawsuit. The claim was that numerous manufacturers and distributors conspired to fix the prices for products sold in Canada. Settlements totaling $29.7 million were reached with BenQ, Hitachi-LG, NEC, Panasonic, Phillips, Pioneer, Quanta, Sony, TEAC, and Toshiba Samsung. Details: https://www.oddclassaction.com.

Facts and figures

• The Canadian dollar is higher at 78 U.S. cents while the U.S. dollar returns $1.29 in Canadian funds, before exchange fees.

• The Bank of Canada’s key interest rate is 2.5% while the prime lending rate at commercial banks is 4.7%.

• Canadian stock markets are higher, with the Toronto index at 19,062 points and the TSX Venture index is 616 points.

• The average price for gas in Canada is lower at $1.84 a liter or $6.99 for a U.S. gallon in Canadian funds.

Regional briefs

• Alberta drivers are continuing to get a break when filling up as the province is extending its gas tax relief for at least another three months. Premier Jason Kenney said the government won’t be reinstating its 13 cents a liter tax (50 cents U.S. for a gallon) at gas stations until at least September. The oil-rich province started the relief measure in April and is reviewing its cut rate quarterly.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger