Canada Report: Government imposes sanctions on Russia, offers assistance to Ukrainians

Jim Fox
·3 min read

Canada has imposed economic sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine while offering assistance of those fleeing the war and wanting to escape – even to come to Canada.

They can feel right at home as Canada is home to1.4 million people of Ukrainian origin and every large Canadian city has groups supporting them.

In a message to “Canadians and permanent residents in Ukraine,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at midweek: “Your safety and security are now our top priority, and we want to make sure you can get to safety."

Canada has also “arranged for safe passage for you and your families at the land borders with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.”

For those wanting to come to Canada, immigration applications for Ukrainians are prioritized and are being issued urgently, Trudeau said.

In 1991, Canada became the first western country to recognize Ukraine’s independence and continues to have a “close bilateral relationship that spans cooperation on security and defense, trade and advancing Ukraine’s democratic and economic reform efforts.”

A phone line and website are available for questions at 1-613-996-8885, or www.international.gc.ca and search “Ukraine.”

Trucker rally comes to an end. Bail hearings begin

The trucker rally that resulted in an encampment that clogged Ottawa, Canada’s capital, with hundreds of parked big rigs and thousands of protesters for four weeks has ended as bail hearings have begun against those arrested.

Police forces from across Canada were able to finally end the protest with the arrests of almost 200 people and the towing of hundreds of cars and trucks.

Trudeau gave the police special powers to clear the streets and end the protest that started as an anti-vaccine mandate rally.

The government decided to withdraw a motion to enact the controversial Emergencies Act after a weekend of all-night debates by Parliament as the crisis was winding down.

A similar protest closed the Ambassador Bridge linking Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit that lasted six days, and other smaller protests were held across the country.

News in brief

• Canadians having a snack attack might have some trouble finding their favorites because of a price dispute between Frito-Lay and Loblaws Canada, one of the country’s largest grocers with 2,400 stores nationally. Loblaws refused its latest shipment because of a higher price, which Frito-Lay said is needed to cover higher costs of expenses such as shipping, ingredients and packaging. For now, the chip maker has stopped shipping to Loblaws, which said higher prices from suppliers will lead to “difficult conversations” on offering some products.

Facts and figures

• Canada’s dollar is steady at 78 cents U.S. while the U.S. dollar returns $1.28 in Canadian funds, before exchange fees.

• The Bank of Canada’s key interest rate is unchanged at 0.25% while the prime lending rate is 2.45%.

• Canadian stock markets are lower, with the Toronto index at 20,761 while the TSX Venture index is 826 points.

• The average price for gas in Canada is still at a record high at $1.56 a liter (Canadian) or $5.92 for a U.S. gallon.

• Lotto Max: (Feb. 22) 3, 13, 26, 27, 28, 36 and 45; bonus 50. (Feb. 18) 2, 3, 8, 11, 12, 37 and 49; bonus 36.

• Lotto 6/49: (Feb.23) 4, 10, 28, 31, 33 and 43; bonus18. (Feb. 19) 4, 16, 30, 32, 37 and 44; bonus 35.

Regional briefs

• Three months before an Ontario election, Premier Doug Ford said he has found a way to inject more money into the economy – by eliminating license plate renewal fees. In the case of cars and pickup trucks, it amounts to $120 per vehicle. Gone is the requirement to have a license plate sticker for passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds, effective March 13. All license plate sticker fees paid between March 1, 2020, and March 12, 2022, for vehicles owned by individuals will be refunded.

