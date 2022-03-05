Canada Report: Government increases sanctions against Russia and aid to Ukraine

A large Ukrainian flag is carried through the streets of Toronto as a large crowd gathers to show their support for the people of Ukraine following an invasion by Russia, in Toronto, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

The Canadian government continues to double down its economic and other sanctions against Russia and has 150 soldiers in Poland to assist with humanitarian efforts for those caught in the war in Ukraine.

While not in a military role, they are there to assist refugees “fleeing Russian violence,” Defense Minister Anita Anand said.

This includes more “lethal-aid shipments” such as 4,500 rocket launchers and up to 7,500 hand grenades from the Canadian Forces.

“There are also options for getting Ukrainian refugees to Canada, but the first priority is ensuring they have safe passage out of Ukraine,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

“Canada has arranged for the safe passage of any Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families still in Ukraine through neighboring land borders with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova,” he added.

Measures include arrangements to take an “unlimited number of refugees,” either temporary or through a new family reunification pathway for those looking to stay permanently in Canada.

Since Jan. 19, Canada has welcomed 6,131 Ukrainians and there are about 1.4 million from the country already here.

Gas is nearly $7.60 per gallon in Canada

Drivers are paying dearly for gasoline – nearing $2 a liter ($7.60 Canadian for a U.S. gallon).

The pain at the pumps is related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Canada has the third-largest oil reserves in the world and relies on Canadian companies to refine most of its own crude oil. But demand is running higher as the pandemic wanes.

Canadians consume tens of billions of liters of oil each year but rely on imports of crude oil from other countries to meet demand. The country has until now imported small quantities of oil from Russia, but no longer will do that.

A big setback was the decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to scrap the under-construction Keystone XL oil pipeline for environmental reasons.

It would have carried 830,000 barrels a day of oil sands crude to Nebraska from Alberta.

Story continues

News in brief

• After remaining steady since March 2020, Canada’s central bank has raised its trend-setting interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 0.5% to contain inflation.

The record low rate was the result of efforts against the economic fallout at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem said this is the first of several rate hikes to “avoid a problematic economic scenario that could be more costly to households than the double-whammy of higher inflation and interest rates.”

• Christine Elliott, the Ontario government’s face, guiding the most-populous province through the pandemic, has announced her resignation. This is in advance of the June 2 provincial election.

Elliott, who is also deputy premier, will remain as Ontario health minister until the election. After which, she said: “I am looking forward to what the next chapter will bring.”

Facts and figures

• Canada’s dollar is higher at 79 cents U.S. while the U.S. dollar returns $1.27 in Canadian funds, before exchange fees.

• The Bank of Canada’s key interest rate is up 0.25 at 0.5% while the prime lending rate is 2.7%.

• Canadian stock markets are higher, with the Toronto index at 21,250 while the TSX Venture index is 849 points.

• The average price for gas in Canada is at a new record high of $1.70 a liter or $6.46 for a U.S. gallon in Canadian funds.

• Lotto Max: (March1) 5, 6, 28, 36, 40, 46 and 50; bonus 27. (Feb. 25) 2, 4, 17, 28, 35, 44 and 46; bonus 5.

• Lotto 6/49: (March 2) 11, 12, 39, 41, 42 and 49; bonus 14. (Feb.26) 6,8 ,12, 16, 24 and 35; bonus 26.

Regional briefs

• Nova Scotia will be easing COVID-19 restrictions and changing isolation requirements as the Atlantic province enters Phase 2 on Monday and Phase 3 on March 21. Gathering limits, social distancing and mask restrictions will be lifted. “We are now encouraging Nova Scotians to also use rapid tests as a way to help protect vulnerable people in our communities as we move toward a state of living with COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Canada Report: Sanctions against Russia, aid to Ukraine increase