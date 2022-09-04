Canada rocked by multiple deadly stabbings in Saskatchewan

At least 10 people have been killed and another 15 injured in a stabbing rampage in Canada's central Saskatchewan province, police say.

The victims were found in 13 locations, including in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

Two suspects that police identified as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, are on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

Residents have been told to shelter in place under a dangerous person alert.

"Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence," Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Saskatchewan said, urging residents not to pick up hitchhikers.

"The suspects may be in black Nissan Rogue [vehicle]," the police said, warning anyone who sees the men or the car to stay away and call police.

At news briefing later on Sunday, Saskatchewan RCMP's commanding officer Rhonda Blackmore warned that there could be more injured people who had taken themselves to hospital.

She said that some people may have been targeted by the two men, while others were "attacked randomly".

Ms Blackmore revealed that the first report about a stabbing was received by emergency services at 05:40 local time on Sunday (11:40 GMT) in the provincial capital city of Regina. This was quickly followed by more calls.

An initial local alert has now been expanded to cover the entire province and James Smith Cree Nation has issued a state of emergency.

"Their location and direction of travel is unknown. This is why we need everyone in the province to stay vigilant," Ms Blackmore told the media.

"If you see the suspects or their vehicle, do not approach them, immediately leave the area and call 911."