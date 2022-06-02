Canada says China 'buzzing' military flights in Asia

Bernd Debusmann Jr - BBC News, Washington
·2 min read
Chinese military aircraft
Chinese military aircraft at an airshow in September 2021

Canadian military aircraft operating in Asia have been repeatedly "buzzed" by Chinese jets at dangerously close distances, Ottawa says.

Canada says that its aircrews have had to alter their path to avoid collisions while operating in international airspace near North Korea.

It has called the Chinese behaviour unprofessional and potentially risky.

China has not commented on the incidents, which Canada says are being addressed diplomatically.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he took the situation "very seriously" and had ordered officials to raise it with their Chinese counterparts.

"The fact that China would have chosen to do this is extremely troubling," he said, according to Reuters news agency.

In a statement, Canadian armed forces media relations chief Dan Le Bouthillier said that the incidents took place during Operation Neon, Canada's contribution to the implementation of United Nations sanctions against North Korea.

"In these interactions, PLAAF [People's Liberation Army Air Force] aircraft did not adhere to international air safety norms," Mr Le Bouthillier said.

"These interactions are unprofessional and/or put the safety of our RCAF [Royal Canadian Air Force] personnel at risk."

The Canadian aircraft involved - CP-140 Aurora maritime patrol aircraft - were operating from Kadena air base in Japan between 26 April and 26 May.

Mr Le Bouthillier added that in some instances, Canadian aircrew felt "sufficiently at risk" to quickly modify their own flight paths to avoid potential collisions. Chinese aircraft were reportedly close enough that their crews were "very clearly visible".

While it is unclear when the buzzing incidents took place, Mr Le Bouthillier said that they are increasingly frequent.

The BBC has reached out to the Chinese government for comment.

Similar Chinese behaviour has been reported in the past by Canadian, US and other allied aircraft and vessels operating in the Pacific.

In 2017, for example, Chinese jets came within 150 feet (45 metres) of a US aircraft, a move that the US Air Force called "unprofessional".

Two years later, two Chinese fighters flew 1,000 feet (300 metres) past a Canadian warship.

A state-owned Chinese newspaper later described the incident as a "warm welcome" for the Canadian forces by China's navy and air force.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • MYERS MERMEL LAYS OUT CLEAR PLAN TO COMBAT INFLATION AND BUILD VERMONT'S ECONOMY IN U.S. SENATE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY DEBATE

    MYERS MERMEL LAYS OUT CLEAR PLAN TO COMBAT INFLATION AND BUILD VERMONT'S ECONOMY IN U. SENATE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY DEBATEPR NewswireWINOOSKI, Vt.

  • Orlando Brown hires an agent

    Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said recently that any negotiations with left tackle Orlando Brown about a long-term deal were being held up because Brown was “still working to get an agent.” Things can now start moving forward. Brown has hired Michael Portner of Delta Sports Group to represent him in this negotiation and any [more]

  • VIDEO: Good Samaritans rush to free motorcyclist trapped underneath car at popular beach

    It took more than a dozen people to lift the car and pull the man out from underneath.

  • Myles Garrett to treat defensive teammates to trip to South Beach

    Watson took the offense, now it is Garrett's turn to take the defense on a trip but his use of an infamous LeBron line was interesting:

  • Kluber excels again at Globe Life Field as Rays beat Rangers

    Corey Kluber excelled again at Globe Life Field, pitching six solid innings as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Thursday. In his previous appearance at the ballpark, Kluber threw a no-hitter at Texas on May 19, 2021, while with the New York Yankees. In his only other game at Globe Life Field, which opened in July 2020 during the pandemic-delayed season, he left after one inning and 18 pitches in his only start as a member of the Rangers.

  • Why Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell is returning to the skies for his next film

    Powell and Jonathan Majors play Korean War pilots in upcoming movie Devotion.

  • Eye Opener: Mass shooting at Tulsa medical office leaves four people dead

    Four people have died after a gunman opened fire at a medical office in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Also, actor Johnny Depp has won his libel lawsuit against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard – a verdict some say could have implications for the #MeToo movement. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    As an established leader in the technology sector, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has a long history of strong business results in producing the computer chips that power our digital world. Let's dig into Nvidia's recent earnings results to see what has led this business to the outsized results it has provided its long-term shareholders. Since its beginning as a producer of PC graphics cards, Nvidia has grown its business to include several areas of chip production, powering many different markets, including scientific computing, artificial intelligence (AI), data science, autonomous vehicles, robotics, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR).

  • Canada says Chinese warplanes harassed its patrol aircraft on N.Korea sanctions mission

    Canada's military has accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths. On several occasions from April 26 to May 26, aircraft of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) approached a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft, the Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement on Wednesday. "In these interactions, PLAAF aircraft did not adhere to international air safety norms," the statement said.

  • They're victims too. Who cares for animals during wartime?

    A Ukrainian couple have turned their farm into a sanctuary for all sorts of animals left behind during the war — and for some of their owners as well.

  • Amazon to close Kindle bookstore in China, halt device sale

    Amazon said Thursday that it will shut down its digital Kindle bookstores in China and stop selling the device to retailers in the country to readjust the focus of its business. The company said in a post on the popular messaging app WeChat that the digital bookstore will stop operating on June 30, 2023. Customers in China will not be able to buy new e-books after that day and won’t be able to download books they’ve already purchased after a year later, the company said.

  • Journalist detained in China denied calls, partner says

    The Australian partner of a journalist who has been detained in China for nearly two years said Thursday she is being denied the chance to speak with her family and consular staff, and her health is declining due to a poor prison diet. Journalist Cheng Lei, an Australian who was born in China, was detained in August 2020 on charges of suspicion of sharing state secrets. Cheng, 46, had worked as a business journalist for Chinese state broadcaster China Global Television Network.

  • Early construction hire rates, wages for Ford's Blue Oval City fleshed out in new data

    Construction workers are now being hired and placed on site as Ford Motor Co.'s Blue Oval City rapidly approaches its third-quarter target to begin construction, and unionization efforts are underway.

  • Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight Included in $2 Billion Offer to Buy the Portland Trail Blazers, Report Says

    ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky made a written offer to purchase the NBA franchise.

  • U.S. and others seek ILO China mission to probe alleged Xinjiang abuses

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The United States, Britain and other countries on Thursday called for the International Labour Organization to set up a mission to probe alleged labour abuses in China's Xinjiang and urged Beijing to allow unfettered access. A committee at the U.N. agency is addressing China's compliance with global labour standards after describing its practices in the western region of Xinjiang as discriminatory in February, ILO documents showed. Thursday's meeting comes just days after the end of a trip by U.N. High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet to Xinjiang that has been widely criticized by both civil society and U.N. member states including the United States.

  • The teen candidate vying for votes in S. Korea's election

    STORY: Zipping up a bright yellow campaign jacket, and slipping on a sash with her name on it, teenager Noh Seo-jin is suited up for the last day of her campaign for political office in South Korea.She's one of seven young people running for public office on Wednesday.And at 19, she hopes to become the youngest member of Seoul's city council."I decided to run in the local elections to discuss and solve the problems affecting the younger generation that existing politicians have not talked about so far."Noh has been a member of the country's Justice Party for four years, and is now the head of its youth committee.This is South Korea's first local election since the minimum age for local government council members and leaders was lowered in December to 18 from 25.Both major parties are running teenage candidates, keen to curry favor with the youth vote - which has proven volatile.Noh, herself, juggles her campaigning work with her university studies and, ever since she launched her candidacy, has been wearing a suit to her classes at Seoul's Soongsil University.She's running on a campaign pledge to advocate for young people, who she says have had little representation on the issues that affect them, like education and climate change."Ironically, the young generation is the most affected class even though we have not caused much of the climate crisis. To address inequality caused by this climate crisis, I want to create policies that reduce carbon emissions in the time of climate crisis, such as guaranteeing vegetarian options from public schools and expanding free public transportation."The average member of South Korea's parliament is 55 years old so some analysts say the teenage candidates are generally not well-positioned to win their races.But to those who say she lacks experience, Noh points out that South Korea's president himself only entered politics last year before he went on to be elected in March - and that she's actually got a longer political career than him."Just because I'm young doesn't mean the lack of ability. I am a politician who has been well trained and I've grown within the Justice Party in the past four years with all sorts of experiences and achievements."

  • Sri Lanka Can’t Use $1.5 Billion China Swap on IMF Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Bankrupt Sri Lanka can’t tap a $1.5 billion credit line from China as the Chinese are concerned the International Monetary Fund may force delays in repayment.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data Sh

  • Former 90s Chicago Bull believes Warriors dynasty is set up for even more titles

    3-time NBA champion and former Chicago Bulls point guard B.J. Armstrong joined Sports Seriously and discussed the sustained excellence of the Warriors.

  • India allows small amount of wheat to move out after ban, big stocks still stuck

    India has allowed wheat shipments of 469,202 tonnes since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tonnes is lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters. Shipments that have been allowed moved mainly to Bangladesh, the Philippines, Tanzania and Malaysia, said a senior government official, who also stated the total quantity. The ban pulled Indian wheat exports down to 1.13 million tonnes in May from a record 1.46 million tonnes in April, the official said, declining to be named.

  • N. Korea criticized as it takes helm of UN disarmament body

    Dozens of mostly Western countries criticized North Korean “reckless actions” in its weapons programs as its government on Thursday took over the rotating presidency of the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament. After North Korea’s ambassador opened a new session of the 65-nation body, Australian Ambassador Amanda Gorely read a joint statement by 48 countries plus the European Union that expressed concerns about North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities and activities, including reports that it may be preparing to conduct a seventh nuclear test.