Canada says G20 cannot function with Russia at the table

FILE PHOTO: Candian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to journalists outside the U.S. Trade Representative's office in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Lawder and Steve Scherer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chrystia Freeland
    Canadian politician and writer
  • Serhiy Marchenko
    Ukrainian economist and politician

By David Lawder and Steve Scherer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Friday said that it was impossible to collaborate with Russia in the G20, a group of countries that meets to discuss ways to foster global economic growth, as long as Moscow is waging war in Ukraine.

"The G20 can't function effectively with Russia at the table," Freeland said in a joint news conference with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko in Washington, where G20 countries held talks on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings.

Because the war is undermining growth, "Russia does not have a place at the table of countries who have come together to maintain global economic prosperity... You can't be a poacher and gamekeeper at the same time."

Discord over Russia's presence has been on full display all week, with finance ministers and central bankers from the United States, Canada, Britain and other Western countries walking out of meetings whenever Russian officials spoke.

The divisions have meant G20 finance ministers and central bank governors failed to agree on a communique stating areas of agreement on major issues such as debt relief for poor countries, the impacts of the war in Ukraine and climate change.

Another failure to issue a joint statement came at Thursday's IMF steering committee meeting, and it remained unclear whether the joint IMF-World Bank Development Committee would issue a communique on Friday.

Freeland, who is of Ukrainian descent, has made impassioned pleas on behalf of Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in late February.

On Thursday she directly addressed Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, who joined an IMF meeting virtually, saying his participation was "perverse and absurd" since "your war is making us poorer," according to a source.

The G20 includes Western countries that have accused Moscow of war crimes in Ukraine, as well as China, India, Indonesia and South Africa, which have not joined Western-led sanctions against Russia over the conflict.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory, but to destroy its southern neighbor's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • G20 members condemn Russia's war in Ukraine, after Yellen and others stage walkout

    Top officials from Britain, the United States and Canada walked out on Russia's representatives at a Group of 20 meeting on Wednesday and many members spoke to condemn Moscow's war in Ukraine, exposing deep divisions in the bloc of major economies. Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who chaired the meeting of G20 finance officials in Washington, acknowledged the body faced unprecedented challenges but called for cooperation to overcome headwinds slowing global growth. "This is an extraordinary situation," Indrawati told reporters after the daylong meeting.

  • Russian Olympic swimming champion Evgeny Rylov suspended for nine months for attending Putin rally

    Rylov won 100m and 200m backstroke gold at last year’s Tokyo Olympics but has been banned after his attendance at the rally in support of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine

  • UK and Canada protest Russia's 'perverse' participation in IMF meeting

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and his Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland walked out of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting in Washington to protest the invasion of Ukraine when Russia's delegate spoke on Thursday, a British finance ministry spokesperson said. Before walking out, Sunak "described (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's assault on Ukraine as an assault on the rules and norms that are the foundation of our economic way of life," the spokesperson said.

  • U.S. Leaves World Bank-IMF Meeting in Protest as Russia Speaks

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials representing the U.S., Germany, Japan, and other nations walked out of a joint World Bank-International Monetary Fund gathering on Friday when Russia’s envoy started speaking, the second such action at high-profile gatherings in Washington this week, people familiar with the situation said. Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed

  • Boris Johnson to discuss Ukraine response with Indian leader

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday he is seeking to deepen trade and defense ties during his visit to India, and will also bring up the situation in Ukraine during talks with his Indian counterpart. Johnson landed in the western state of Gujarat on Thursday, kicking off a two-day visit that will see him meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. The two countries are expected to announce new deals in defense, green energy and jobs, and complete a new trade agreement that is to be signed later this year.

  • UK PM Johnson says Ukraine peace talks are doomed because of "crocodile" Putin

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any peace talks over Ukraine are likely to fail, as he compared holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiating with a crocodile. Johnson said dealing with Putin was like "a crocodile when it's got your leg in its jaws" and said it was vital that the West continues arming Ukraine. The prime minister was speaking as he headed to India, where he will encourage his counterpart Narendra Modi to end its neutrality over the war in Ukraine.

  • ‘Death everywhere’: Documenting atrocities in Ukraine

    Photojournalist Carol Guzy has witnessed her fair share of death and destruction over the past four decades. The four-time Pulitzer Prize winner has documented the humanitarian toll of some of the world’s most horrific wars and natural disasters, from Haiti to Kosovo. But from the beginning, there was something different about the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Watch as she reveals a candid look at her time so far covering the war in Ukraine.

  • Russian Bank Finds Novel Way to Pay Lenders and Bypass Wall Street, Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Sovcombank PJSC will offer a bond swap to its Eurobond holders to bypass the foreign banking web that has been blocking payments of Russian borrowers after sanctions were imposed following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help India

  • Russian General Lets Slip a Secret Plan to Invade Another Country and Seize Ukraine’s Entire Coastline

    Artyom AnikeevAs Russian troops tighten their grip on the strategic port town of Mariupol, their strategy is finally becoming clear. Russian military commander Rustam Minnekaev now says the second phase of President Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” is focused on establishing a “land corridor” from the Donbas all the way to Moldova, which would cut off the rest of Ukraine from the sea.“One of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine. This

  • SpaceX shut down a Russian electromagnetic warfare attack in Ukraine last month — and the Pentagon is taking notes

    “The next day, Starlink had slung a line of code and fixed it," said Pentagon electronic warfare director Dave Tremper. "And how they did that was eye-watering to me."

  • Ukraine now has more tanks on the ground than Russia does, US defense official says

    Western countries are supplying Ukrainian forces with heavier weaponry while Russia is still feeling its losses from earlier in the war.

  • Meet the Phoenix Ghost, a secretive new drone the U.S. fast-tracked for delivery to Ukraine

    The “kamikaze drone” is similar to switchblade drones the U.S. has already provided to Ukraine.

  • Japan says disputed islands 'illegally occupied by Russia'

    Japan describes four islands whose ownership it disputes with Moscow as “illegally occupied by Russia” in the latest version of a diplomatic report released Friday, using stronger language to describe the territorial flap than other recent versions and underscoring the chilled relations between the two sides amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Japan, which is struggling to improve ties with Moscow to regain control of the Kurils, which Tokyo calls the Northern Territories, had previously described the dispute in a softer tone. “The Northern Territories are a group of islands Japan has sovereignty over and an integral part of Japan’s territory, but currently they are illegally occupied by Russia,” the ministry said in the report.

  • Former head of state-run Chinese newspaper claims 'high probability’ of war with US

    The prominent former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a highly popular state-run Chinese media outlet, published a commentary on Saturday urging Chinese citizens to “prepare for a military struggle” in the near future. The commentary, written by journalist Hu Xijin, came after U.S. senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and six other U.S. officials visited Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, last Thursday. The visit was strongly denounced by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who warned that China is “firmly opposed to any form of official exchange between the U.S. and Taiwan.”

  • Mitch McConnell backed down from voting to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection because he 'didn't get to be leader by voting with 5 people in the conference,' book says

    Despite his initial belief that his party would break with Trump after January 6, 2021, McConnell realized the rest of his caucus wasn't on board.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Terrified of the Media Watching Her Testify Under Oath

    The conspiracy theorist from Georgia is set to testify on Friday in a case seeking to disqualify her from office for her alleged role in the events of last Jan. 6

  • Column: I went to the trucker convoy. It was scary, but not for the reason you think

    The conservative trucker convoy landed at California's Capitol this week. It revealed how America now lives in parallel universes of reality.

  • Russian General Announces Plan to Invade Moldova after Ukraine

    Rustam Minnekayev, a Russian General announced plans to invade the Transnistria region of Moldova on Friday.

  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen leads US walkout after Russian officials begin speaking at G-20 meeting

    The coordinated action underlines Russia's increasing isolation as it continues its war in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine claims Ramzan Kadyrov's troops killed 3 Russian troops who no longer wanted to fight

    A Ukrainian official said Chechen troops controlled by Putin loyalist Ramzan Kadyrov quelled riots among Russian soldiers over low pay, killing three.