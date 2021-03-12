Canada says no evidence AstraZenca vaccine causes adverse reactions

Vials labelled "AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Thursday said there is no indication at this time that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine causes adverse effects such as blood clotting, which prompted Denmark and Norway to temporarily suspend the use of the shot earlier in the day.

"At this time, there is no indication that the vaccine caused these events," Canada's health department said in a statement. The statement added that none of the batches of the vaccine that were the focus of investigation in Europe had been delivered to Canada.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

