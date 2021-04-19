Canada Yields Rise on Plan to Sell Record Long-Term Debt

Esteban Duarte
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Canada’s government outlined plans to issue a record amount of long-term debt this year, even as financing requirements drop.The government plans to issue C$121 billion ($96 billion) of bonds maturing in 10 years or later, up from C$107 billion in fiscal year that ended March 31, according to the budget documents released Monday. Both were record amounts.

That’s even as total bond issuance is set to decline by nearly C$88 billion to C$286 billion, reflecting the nation’s narrowing deficit and recovering economy.

Yields on longer-term debt rose as investors began to factor in the rush of new supply. The 30-year benchmark yield briefly rose above 2.07%, up from 2.02% immediately before the details were announced. The 10-year yield rose to its highest in two weeks.

The shift toward longer-term bonds is an effort by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to lock in rates at current lows, amid mounting debt. It also comes as the Bank of Canada, which has sopped up much of the incremental supply of government bonds over the past year, is expected to pare back the pace of its purchases.“The government will closely monitor financial markets and, subject to favorable market conditions, will seek opportunities to issue more long-term debt,” according to a budget document that sees the federal deficit more than halving to C$155 billion this fiscal year.

More than 40% of its bond issuance will be in maturities of 10 years or more, up from 29% last year and 15% pre-pandemic.

That includes a reopening of a 50-year issue, according to the document. Over the next three years, the strategy will increase the average term to maturity to about 8 years, the longest in four decades, versus a historical average of 5.9 years.

Including C$226 billion in planned sales of short-term bills, aggregate borrowing by the government will hit C$523 billion. The amount of domestic bonds outstanding is set to reach C$1.06 trillion by end of the current fiscal year, up from C$597 billion two years earlier, the document said.

Market debt outstanding is set to reach C$1.31 trillion by the end of March 2022.

As part its debt management strategy, the government also said it plans to raise C$4 billion by issuing ultra-long bonds. It also is targeting a C$5 billion green bond issuance, its first. Officials will also undertake consultations on the potential issuance of social bonds to finance projects such as investments in child care.

(Updates with market reaction in paragraph four)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Songwriters Are Getting Drastically Short-Changed in the Music-Streaming Economy, Study Shows

    Ever since the music industry began its streaming-fueled recovery around five years ago, the songwriting and publishing communities have been protesting not only the uneven payment structure of streaming — which sees recorded-music rights holders being paid three times what publishing is paid — but also the imbalanced power and payment structures of the music industry. […]

  • EU's Borrell cites progress in Iran nuclear talks

    The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Monday he saw a willingness to save the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers, citing progress in talks in Vienna to bring the United States back to the accord. The optimism follows comments by China's envoy to the negotiations, Wang Qun, on Saturday that negotiations were starting to pick up pace. "I think that there is real good will among both parties (Iran and the United States) to reach an agreement, and that's good news," he said, citing progress but not giving details.

  • Some progress in nuclear talks, interim deal possible -Iran officials

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran and world powers have made some progress on how to revive the 2015 nuclear accord later abandoned by the United States, and an interim deal could be a way to gain time for a lasting settlement, Iranian officials said on Monday. Tehran and the powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April to work on steps that must be taken, touching on U.S. sanctions and Iran's recent breaches of the deal, to bring back Tehran and Washington into full compliance with the accord. "We are on the right track and some progress has been made, but this does not mean that the talks in Vienna have reached the final stage," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference in Tehran.

  • OAN Fires Producer After Criticizing Outlet in New York Times

    Following an investigation into One America News network by the New York Times, the right-wing cable news channel fired producer Marty Golingan. Rachel Abrams, the Times reporter who wrote the story, tweeted Monday that “One America News has fired Marty Golingan, who told us staffers don’t think many of OAN’s stories are true.” He quote […]

  • Murder case against ex-cop in Floyd's death goes to the jury

    The murder case against former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd went to the jury Monday in a city on edge against round of unrest like the one that erupted last year over the video of the Black man pinned to the pavement with Chauvin's knee on his neck. The jury of six white members and six Black or multiracial ones was sent off to begin deliberating after nearly a full day of closing arguments in which prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out Floyd last May in a way that even a child knew was wrong. Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson countered by arguing that Chauvin did what any “reasonable” police officer would have done after finding himself in a “dynamic” and “fluid” situation involving a large man struggling with three officers.

  • Biden: 'Prepared to compromise' on infrastructure

    President Joe Biden met at the White House Monday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to push his $2 trillion dollar jobs and infrastructure plan. Biden said he's "prepared to compromise" on what's in the package as well as how to pay for it. (April 19)

  • Merrill Hires $17 Billion Advisor From Citi Private Bank

    Merrill Lynch may have cut back on overall recruiting efforts aimed at competitors, but the firm continues to selectively hire top talent. Bill Butler will join Merrill’s private wealth management unit in San Francisco in June, according to information obtained by Barron’s. He was responsible for more than $17 billion in assets, and typically works with ultrahigh-net-worth clients, family offices, and billionaires. Merrill Lynch, a unit of (BAC) would not comment on Butler, who is joining the wirehouse’s elite private wealth unit for serving wealthy clients and their families and businesses.

  • LA homeless spending could near $1B as crisis rages

    Faced with an out-of-control homeless crisis, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday will propose spending nearly $1 billion in the coming year to get people off the streets, build housing and clean up squalid encampments that have spread into nearly every neighborhood in the city. The proposal for record-level spending comes as City Hall has faced widening criticism for its inability to restrain the growth of homelessness, even though city investments in programs aimed an unhoused people have soared nearly sevenfold since 2016. Like many big cities, Los Angeles has struggled for decades with a homeless population.

  • IBM surprises with revenue gain, and stock rallies

    International Business Machines Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the tech giant topped Wall Street estimates with a surprise rise in revenue, snapping a four quarter streak of sales declines.

  • Judge keeps ex-cop's 20-year sentence for killing Black man

    A judge upheld a 20-year prison sentence for a white former police officer in the killing of an unarmed Black man in South Carolina on Monday, saying the officer's lawyer did not do a poor job. Michael Slager had appealed his sentence, saying his lawyer never told him about a plea offer from prosecutors that could have cut years off his eventual prison term for fatally shooting Walter Scott. Slager testified during a hearing last week he didn't know about the initial deal from prosecutors.

  • Sony admits it made the 'wrong decision' and will now keep storefronts open for classic PlayStation games after fans complained

    PlayStation fans were furious that Sony had plans to close the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita digital storefronts. Now, Sony's reversing course.

  • No man-to-man for Prince Charles and Harry as Duke heads back to US

    The Duke of Sussex will return to California without having a private meeting with his father, The Telegraph understands. Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 10,000-mile round trip, the Duke was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down the Prince of Wales, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father. While the Duke’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two. The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw.

  • Stunning video of the Ingenuity helicopter lifting off, flying, and landing on Mars gave its NASA team 'goosebumps'

    Ingenuity's first flight was "flawless" and "absolutely beautiful," the NASA team said. The helicopter could power up again on Thursday.

  • Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists.

  • Ben Higgins says it was 'incredibly courageous' of 'Bachelorette' winner Zac Clark to open up about his drug addiction on the show

    Ben Higgins was also addicted to painkillers in the past, but didn't talk about it during his season of "The Bachelor."

  • The war against Russia's spies just cost Putin billions from a cancelled nuclear contract

    "Losing this many intelligence officers will reduce the amount of activity and capabilities of the Russians," said the central European official.

  • Biden news - live: Jen Psaki clashes with Fox reporter as White House warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies

    Follow the latest updates

  • The bosses of the Suez Canal say the excavator operator who helped free the Ever Given is getting his overtime pay, plus a bonus

    After Insider interviewed Abdullah Abdul-Gawad, whose digger helped free the Ever Given, the Suez Canal Authority said he got his overtime.

  • Lizzo's 'drunk DM' to Chris Evans turned out ... pretty great, actually

    Singer Lizzo is all of us sending a flirty direct message to 'Captain America' star Chris Evans in an attempt to "shoot her shot." See how he responded.

  • Trump and Lindsey Graham are charging $25K to play in their golf tournament to raise funds for Republicans

    Graham has emerged as a top ally to Trump post-presidency and has said Republicans have no future without the former president.