Canada to send hundreds of drones to Ukraine as 2nd anniversary of invasion nears

A drone flying a giant Ukrainian national flag passes over the Motherland Monument in Kyiv in 2022. Canada announced on Monday that it is donating hundreds of drones to Ukraine as it struggles to defeat invading Russia. File Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko /UPI

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Canada is donating hundreds of drones to Ukraine as its struggle to defeat Russia's unprovoked invasion nears its second anniversary, Defense Minister Bill Blair announced Monday.

The donation includes 800 SkyRanger R70 multi-mission unmanned aerial systems valued at more than $70 million, which Blair said will help Ukraine "as it fights bravely to defend itself" against Russian aggression.

"As we approach the second anniversary of Russia's illegal invasion, Canada stands firmly with Ukraine in defense of freedom and democracy," he said in a statement. "In coordination with our allies and partners, we will continue to provide Ukraine with the military aid that it needs to fight and win this war."

Monday's announcement is meant to provide Ukraine with the "drones it needs" to detect and identify Russian targets, he said, adding, "Canada will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

It comes less than a week after Canada announced a new contribution of $45 million to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group Air Force Capability Coalition, which has been set up to help Ukraine establish a sustainable F-16 fighter aircraft capability.

The donated drones are produced by Teledyne FLIR in Waterloo, Ontario, and are funded by the $370 million in military assistance for Ukraine announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit to Kyiv in June 2023.

Blair said the new drones complement dozens of Canadian-built high-resolution drone cameras previously donated to Ukraine and are capable of recognizing individuals, vehicles and any heat source from a long distance, especially in dark conditions and poor weather.

Defense officials say the multi-rotor UAVs can handle payloads up to 3.5 kilograms, including munitions.

Canada has emerged as one of the most reliable backers of Ukraine's battle against the Russian invaders, donating more than $1.7 billion since February 2022. The materiel includes including Leopard 2 main battle tanks, armored combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms and M777 howitzers.