Canada will soon announce an all-EV sales requirement for 2035: reports

Canada is expected to announce new regulations this week that will require all vehicles sold in the country to be zero-emissions by 2035, according to news reports.

The new regulations, which will reportedly be called the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard, are intended to help guarantee automakers will produce enough zero-emissions vehicles for the expected demand, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported, citing a senior government source not authorized to speak publicly.

The source told the CBC that Canada has concerns over other countries, including the U.S., having a commanding influence on the supply of zero-emission vehicles. The announcement is expected to take place Tuesday, the reports said.

The Toronto Star, also citing a senior government official, reported the regulations seek to both reduce wait times for electric vehicles (EVs) and ensure the supply is “going toward Canadian markets.”

“By doing this nationally, we will make sure supply is available and that consumers in all provinces are going to get quicker access to to the vehicles,” the official said.

The Toronto Star reported the regulations will require zero-emissions vehicles to make up 20 percent of all new car transactions by 2026, 60 percent by 2030 and 100 percent in 2035.

The regulations will be applied to automakers, who will earn credits based on the number of EVs they sell, the CBC reported. Different cars will equal a different number of credits based on how close they are to the zero-emissions standard, the Canadian broadcaster added.

Automakers can also earn credits if they help produce infrastructure for charging EVs and can receive early credits by rolling out EVs before the regulations begin in 2026. Companies that hit over or fall short of their targets can then sell or purchase credits from other companies, the reports said.

The Biden administration in April projected two-thirds, or about 67 percent, of new light-duty passenger cars sold in the U.S. could be electric by 2032 under its new proposed clean car regulations. Last week, the House voted in favor of blocking the Biden administration’s proposed regulations that would’ve helped move the U.S. toward this 2032 benchmark.

New York and California are among several states in the U.S. to issue similar mandates.

