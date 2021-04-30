Canada to start to get Pfizer vaccines from the US next week

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, April 23, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
ROB GILLIES
·2 min read

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will start getting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from the United States next week, a company spokesperson said Friday, in what will be the first time the U.S. has allowed that company's vaccine exported to Canada.

Despite Canada's tightly woven commercial ties with the U.S., it has been getting Pfizer’s vaccines from Belgium until now because U.S. authorities had kept supplies made in the U.S. for domestic use.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeated Friday that starting next week, Canada will be receiving 2 million doses a week from Pfizer alone.

Vaccinations have ramped up in Canada in recent months. Every adult in Quebec will be eligible to make a vaccine appointment on May 14 and in Ontario, Canada’s largest province, every adult can book an appointment starting May 24.

Trade-dependent Canada previously lagged on vaccinating its population of 38 million because it lacks the facilities to manufacture the vaccine itself.

Pfizer has delivered almost 160 million doses to the U.S. from its Kalamazoo, Michigan, plant and that's expected to be 200 million by the end of May.

Trudeau’s government bet on seven different vaccines manufactured elsewhere and secured advance purchase agreements — enough to get 10 doses for each Canadian.. Regulators have approved the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

But initial supply chain difficulties forced Canada to extend the time between the first shot and the second by up to four months so that everyone can be protected faster with the primary dose. The hope is to get all adults at least one shot by the end of June.

Plans to distribute the first 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Canada next week, meanwhile, are on hold after Health Canada learned part of them were manufactured at a Maryland facility where the FDA uncovered manufacturing violations. The Emergent BioSciences factory in Baltimore had been hired to help brew the vaccine there.

Health Canada said the drug substance that makes up part of the J&J vaccine was actually produced there and then shipped elsewhere for the vaccines to be finished. Health Canada says it is seeking information from the FDA and J&J’s pharmaceutical arm, Janssen, to determine if the 300,000 doses shipped to Canada meet required safety standards. The J&J vaccine has not been used in Canada so far. The doses arrived in Canada on Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Ontario COVID-19 vaccines: All adults 18+ can book a vaccine appointment by end of May, government says

    The Ontario government announced that anyone age 18 and older will be able to book an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May through the provincial system, as early as the week of May 24.

  • Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada

    Pfizer Inc will next week start supplying Canada with COVID-19 vaccine made in its U.S. plant, a senior official said on Friday, making it the second country to receive doses from the Kalamazoo, Michigan facility. Reuters reported on Thursday that Pfizer had started shipping doses made at the plant to Mexico, the first time the company has delivered abroad from U.S. facilities after a Trump-era restriction on its vaccine exports expired at the end of March. "I can confirm that as of May 3, the Canadian supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will come from its manufacturing site in Kalamazoo," Canada federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand said.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech seek EU's OK to use COVID vaccine on kids

    Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech have submitted a request to the European drug regulator for the approval of their coronavirus vaccine to be extended to include children 12 to 15 years old, in a move that could offer younger and less at-risk populations in Europe access to the shot for the first time. In a statement Friday, the two pharmaceuticals said their submission to the European Medicines Agency is based on an advanced study in more than 2,000 adolescents that showed their vaccine to be safe and effective. The children will continue to be monitored for longer-term protection and safety for another two years.

  • India's Serum Institute plans to start vaccine production outside India - The Times

    "There's going to be an announcement in the next few days," Adar Poonawalla was quoted as saying by the newspaper in an interview published on Friday. Poonawalla said last week that the Serum Institute would be able to raise its monthly output to 100 million doses by July, later than a previous timeline of end-May. Several states in India have run out of vaccines against COVID-19. He hoped to increase the Serum Institute's production capacity from 2.5 billion to 3 billion doses a year within six months, the Times reported, adding that he flew to London before Britain banned travellers from India eight days ago.

  • Biden: Schools ‘Should Probably All Be Open’ This Fall

    President Joe Biden said Friday that schools should “probably all be open” in the fall. Appearing on NBC News Today, he claimed this decision will be made “based on science and the CDC.” “There’s not overwhelming evidence that there’s much of a transmission among these young people,” Biden continued. Teachers unions, particularly those in major coastal cities, have resisted reopening schools for much of the 2020-21 school year, refusing to return teachers to classrooms until a variety of demands, some of which are not directly related to COVID, have been met. Meanwhile, a number of red states such as Florida have had in-person learning for the year’s entirety and have not experienced a corresponding increase in COVID cases or deaths. The White House has been reluctant to question the teachers union, even as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come out in favor of reopening classrooms. The Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose vaccine is available for people 16 and older, and Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines has been approved for emergency use for people 18 and older. Pfizer’s version is still being tested for people aged 12-to-15, although the company disclosed that a Phase 3 trial determined it to be safe and effective for that demographic. Pfizer is testing to expand the inoculation to children ages 6 months to 11 years old. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, has set expectations that children won’t be eligible or advised to receive a vaccine until 2022. However, Fauci has clarified that younger kids can resume in-person classroom instruction “without necessarily having everyone vaccinated, all the teachers all the students.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published an “operational strategy” guide for K-12 schools earlier this year, which now stipulates that schools can safely reopen with social distancing of 3 feet between students and the condition of universal mask use. The organization specified that areas with high COVID transmission rates should enforce 6 feet of space among middle school and high school students “if cohorting is not possible.” “This recommendation is because COVID-19 transmission dynamics are different in older students – that is, they are more likely to be exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and spread it than younger children,” the agency wrote. Biden’s announcement comes shortly after the CDC released update guidance relaxing mask mandates for vaccinated individuals in indoor and outdoor settings. Fauci and other officials hope that the easing of restrictions will incentivize and encourage Americans who have so far abstained to receive the vaccine.

  • Delivery delays force Mexico to put off Sinovac second doses

    Mexican authorities said Thursday that delays in the delivery of 1.5 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine will mean that almost 1.3 million Mexicans won’t get their second doses on time. The Health Department said delaying the second shot beyond the recommended 35-day interval between the two doses will not affect the effectiveness of the vaccine. The department did not say when the delayed doses are expected to arrive, but said it was in talks with Sinovac to get the shipment “as soon as possible.”

  • 'Things are going to get much worse before they get better' in India: Expert

    The U.S. announced a travel ban from India for non-U.S. citizens as case counts in India continue to surge daily, setting new global records.

  • Russian military says its troops back to bases after buildup

    The Russian military said Thursday that its troops have returned to their permanent bases after concluding massive drills near Ukraine that alarmed Western countries. Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the military's General Staff, said that more than 300,000 troops, nearly one-third of the nation's 1 million member military, took part in the exercise earlier this month. The commander of the Western Military District, Col. Gen. Alexander Zhuravlev, reported that most of his troops are now back at their garrisons, and just one trainload of troops was still on its way to their home base.

  • WHO gives emergency use listing to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

    The World Health Organization has listed Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the agency said on Friday, the fifth to be given the status meant to expedite countries' own approval of shots. "The objective is to make medicines, vaccines and diagnostics available as rapidly as possible to address the emergency," the WHO said in a statement. WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said on Friday it was important to have more vaccines available because of supply problems for other shots, including from India, a main source of vaccines for the global COVAX vaccine sharing programme.

  • Grizzlies shoot poorly, Magic worse in 92-75 Memphis win

    Dillon Brooks scored 20 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 15 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 92-75 on Friday as both teams shot poorly. Kyle Anderson contributed 13 points for the Grizzlies, who shot 34.3% from the field but snapped a two-game losing streak. Memphis outscored Orlando 36-15 in the third quarter to take control.

  • New coronavirus cases fell by 16% after weeks of stasis

    Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosNew coronavirus infections fell by roughly 16% over the past week in the U.S. — a big improvement after weeks of stasis.The big picture: More than half of American adults have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and that seems to finally be putting a dent in the size of the country’s outbreak.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The U.S. averaged about 55,000 new cases per day over the past week, down from about 66,000 per day the week before.The number of new infections declined in 26 states and only rose in four.New York and Michigan saw the biggest improvements; new cases were down by about 30% in both states.What’s next: The U.S. will never totally eliminate COVID-19, but high vaccination rates and low case rates will help the country get back to normal more quickly, and will also help limit the threat that new variants of the virus will pose in the years to come. Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Prosecutors ask judge to consider aggravating factors when sentencing Chauvin for Floyd murder

    Prosecutors on Friday asked the Minneapolis judge overseeing the case against Derek Chauvin to consider several aggravating circumstances when he sentences the former police officer in June for the murder of George Floyd. State of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and lead prosecutor Matthew Frank said in a memorandum to District Court Judge Peter Cahill that Chauvin deserves a sentence stiffer than the state guidelines dictate because he held a position of authority who treated Floyd, a vulnerable victim, with cruelty.

  • Lillard, Blazers pull away from Nets, stay unbeaten on trip

    Damian Lillard pulled up from deep and then did it again, looking strong in what he says may be his toughest season physically. Maybe he's feeling good enough to carry the Trail Blazers out of an unwanted spot in the standings. Lillard had 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-109 on Friday night to remain unbeaten halfway through an important road trip.

  • The Latest: Wash. state alters vaccine system as demand ebbs

    Washington state is changing the way it allocates coronavirus vaccine as demand for the shots declines in some places. Inslee said: “It is a terrible thing to think we would have vaccine to save people’s lives and not see it in people’s arms.” All state residents over age 16 have be eligible for a coronavirus vaccination since April 15.

  • The Last Corvette Daytona Race Car Prototype Could Be Yours for $250,000

    A mid-engine 'Vette for your next track day.

  • Nuggets sign Austin Rivers for rest of the season

    The Denver Nuggets have extended the deal for guard Austin Rivers through the rest of the season. Rivers has averaged 6.2 points, two assists and 1.2 steals since signing a 10-day contract on April 20. Rivers is helping fill the void left by Jamal Murray, who is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee on April 12.

  • Pool owners are bracing for a record chlorine shortage that could send prices skyrocketing. Experts say there’s an easy fix to avoid the crisis altogether.

    Saltwater pools may be a saving grace for pool owners affected by a major chlorine shortage this summer.

  • 'The worst is behind us': COVID virus ebbs, lending hope to a nation lashed by disease

    The virus causing COVID-19 has begun to recede, just slightly, in the U.S. "I think we can confidently say the worst is behind us barring some crazy unforeseen variant that none of us are expecting to see," said Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. "We think this is related to increased vaccination, increased people taking caution, and so I'm cautiously optimistic that we're turning the corner," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told GMA this week.

  • Analysis-Vexed but vulnerable, Erdogan avoids escalating genocide dispute with Biden

    Despite its fury with the United States for calling the Ottoman massacre of Armenians a genocide, Turkey is for now avoiding a showdown which could hurt its fragile economy and scupper hopes of better ties with U.S.-allied Arab states. President Tayyip Erdogan angrily condemned Joe Biden's characterisation of the killings a century ago, saying the U.S. president should "look in the mirror" and examine the fate of Native Americans wiped out by settlers who founded his country. But the usually combative Turkish leader, who has often used foreign disputes to rally domestic support, is more focused on reviving a battered economy which is key to his longterm re-election prospects.

  • James returning to lineup for Lakers against Kings

    LeBron James will return to the lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers when they face the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Coach Frank Vogel said that James had a workout earlier Friday and made the decision to return when he got to Staples Center. It will be James' first game since March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.