Canada on Track to Build National Carbon Trading Marketplace

Marcy Nicholson and James Munson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Canada is a step closer to building a nationwide marketplace to trade carbon credits as part of the Trudeau government’s bid to curb greenhouse gas emissions in the country.

The federal government released draft regulations on Friday that will create a domestic market for trading carbon credits. The move will allow companies in industries such as agriculture and forestry to voluntarily reduce their emissions by earning revenue through credits. In turn, industries that need to curb their environmental impacts will be able to buy credits.

The proposed rules, unveiled by the environment department, are the latest to be proposed in Canada and come as industries are under increasing pressure to reduce climate-polluting emissions. The rules, which include strict criteria for projects, are expected to be in place in the later part of this year.

Eligible projects will be able to generate credits, also known as greenhouse gas offsets, with 1 metric ton of carbon dioxide reduced being worth one credit that can be sold to a buyer, according to materials from the federal government. This is a way for buyers to offset their own greenhouse gas emissions. Projects must meet Canada’s eligibility criteria in order to generate credits that must be quantifiable, verifiable and permanent.

The regulations will include a tracking and verification system that will be shared through a public registry, and the proposed system won’t replace existing provincial offset rules, like those in British Columbia and Alberta.

The price of offset credits will be determined by supply and demand, but the price of the compliance obligations under the pricing system, set each year by Environment and Climate Change Canada, will serve as a ceiling in that marketplace, a department official speaking on background at a technical briefing said Friday.

Starting in 2022, companies using the pricing system must meet 25% of their obligations using emission credits from that system, while 75% can come from the proposed offset credits or other recognized units, the official said.

The greenhouse gas price is set at C$40 ($31.60) per metric ton of emissions in 2021 and Ottawa plans to raise this to C$170 per metric ton by 2030.

    Fox NewsFor thoughts on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s harassment scandal, Fox News daytime show Outnumbered on Friday turned to Tyrus, who is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit from his former Fox Nation co-host Britt McHenry.“As far as, all women should be heard and respected, and then you need to have the investigation and then results of the investigation. Uhh, we need to respect those,” the Fox contributor said, when asked for his thoughts on the accusations against Cuomo, before quickly pivoting to the controversy over the governor’s alleged cover-up of coronavirus-related nursing home deaths.Later in the broadcast, Tyrus was asked to comment on why many prominent Democrats have not commented on the three women accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment. “It’s so important that we respect the process of the investigations and not be quick to pass judgments but at the same time, that's kind of across the board for everything,” he declared, adding: “This is not a fortunate situation but the investigation will be compelling and will give us the answer that we need.”Britt McHenry: Fox News Is Promoting My Harasser Tyrus While It Buries MeMcHenry, who recently made her first on-air Fox appearance in more than a year, alleged that the network has sidelined her while promoting and protecting Tyrus, whom she accused of sending lewd and inappropriate texts. Late last year, a judge denied Tyrus’ motion to dismiss McHenry’s lawsuit and said the case would move forward. Tyrus has continually denied the allegations and Fox has maintained that McHenry’s claims are “without merit.”Fox News turns to Tyrus, who is currently being sued by a Fox colleague for sexual harassment and retaliation, to weigh in on the Andrew Cuomo sexual misconduct scandal. pic.twitter.com/GzZSYOpYOp— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 5, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.