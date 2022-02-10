Canada trucker protest disrupts auto manufacturing plants

Allison Elyse Gualtieri
·2 min read

Five car companies have halted production at some facilities, citing supply chain problems in part affected by the Canadian trucker protest convoy. The convoy, which is protesting COVID-19 restrictions, is blocking the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan.

Ford, GM, Toyota, Honda and Stellantis — the parent company of Chrysler — all canceled shifts or reduced capacity at plants.

"This interruption on the Detroit/Windsor bridge hurts customers, auto workers, suppliers, communities and companies on both sides of the border that are already two years into parts shortages resulting from the global semiconductor issue, COVID and more," said a Thursday statement from Ford, which confirmed it was running two plants at reduced capacity after shutting production at its Windsor engine plant Wednesday.  "We hope this situation is resolved quickly because it could have widespread impact on all automakers in the U.S. and Canada."

Stellantis cut short shifts at plants in Canada since Tuesday and second shifts Wednesday in the U.S. "The situation at the Ambassador Bridge, combined with an already fragile supply chain, will bring further hardship to people and industries still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, " read a statement from the company.

Toyota reported disruptions Wednesday at several of its North American plants, including Canada and Kentucky, and expected disruptions to continue through the weekend.

"Due to a number of supply chain, severe weather and COVID related challenges, Toyota continues to face shortages affecting production at our North American plants," the company said in a statement. "Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and working diligently to minimize the impact on production. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky have recently been impacted by issues related to the Ambassador Bridge blockade."

Honda also blamed border delays for the temporary suspension of manufacturing on a production line in its Alliston, Ontario plant Wednesday.

The protests against COVID-19 related mandates and restrictions has stopped traffic on the bridge — which carries 25% of all trade between Canada and the U.S. — from entering Canada, said Canada Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned Thursday that a similar protest by truckers could disrupt the Super Bowl, set for Sunday, February 13, in Los Angeles, and the State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. on March 1.

Financial markets take a hit under rising inflation rates

House January 6 committee subpoenas former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro

Hertz ordered to reveal data on car theft reports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Major producer thinks pipeline may not go online until 2023

    Executives from EQT Corp., a major customer of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, told Wall Street analysts that they aren't expecting it to go into service until the middle of 2023. "We had to pick a spot where we thought MVP was going to come online, and we did that as a placeholder before ETRN puts out their update in about a week," said EQT CFO David Khani.

  • Can This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Overcome PayPal's Collapse?

    The payments sector was crushed in the after of PayPal's earnings, but one stock still stands out.

  • Analyst Report: Ford Motor Co.

    Ford Motor Co., based in Dearborn, Michigan, manufactures and sells automobiles on six continents. With about 175,000 employees and 65 plants worldwide, the company's automotive brands include Ford and Lincoln. The company also provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit.

  • India Wheat Exports Set for Record With Rare Surge in Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- India is making a rare appearance near the ranks of the world’s wheat-trade heavyweights this season.Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe country is expected to ship a record 7 million tons in the 2021-22 yea

  • Could This Be The Last Great American Oil Boom?

    Supermajors are looking to ramp up oil production in shale basins by as much as 25%, and it could spark what may just become the last great American oil boom

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Inflation: The items that are getting more expensive — and those that aren't

    Where inflation is — and isn’t —following January’s CPI report

  • Food and Fuel Prices Surge. Here Are the Other Things Costing You a Lot More.

    Inflation surged across the board in January, but prices of energy, food and vehicles really soared.

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were spiking in early trading on Thursday, up as much as 7.4% in early trading before settling into a 5% gain as of this writing. Late on Wednesday, NAND flash suppliers Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Japan-based Kioxia, which have a joint venture to produce NAND flash chips, announced that contamination of some key materials at two of their Japanese production sites would hurt the companies' joint output of NAND. More often than not, supply has exceeded demand in recent years and NAND flash prices have generally been on a downward trend.

  • Analysis-After oil, gas and coal, global fuel shortage spreads to diesel

    Global supplies of diesel are dwindling as refiners struggle to keep pace with rapid post-pandemic demand recovery, exacerbating an acute global energy shortage which has already sent the prices of gas, coal and crude oil soaring. At a time when global central banks are fretting over inflation rates not seen for decades, diesel shortages would push up fuel and transportation costs further and add more upward pressure on retail prices. The U.S. and Asian diesel imports on which Europe relies have been limited in recent weeks due to higher domestic consumption for manufacturing and road fuel purposes.

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • Knoxville gas prices will spike this spring. Here's how much you'll pay at the pump

    Though Knoxville prices are projected to increase, the news is worse in other parts of Tennessee. Here's what you and your wallet can expect.

  • Why Lucid Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of luxury electric car start-up Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) tumbled 4% through 9:45 a.m. ET in early trading Thursday. What do these four electric car names have in common? All four of them got specific call-outs from President Joe Biden at his recent "Rebuilding Our Manufacturing to Make More in America" speech at the White House this week.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead o

  • China has invested more in Africa than the other top eight lenders combined

    In spite of concerns about sloppy projects and unsustainable debt, China remains the biggest lender to the continent by a wide margin.

  • Gas prices could reach record highs by this summer, analyst warns. ‘The news is grim’

    Could gas prices reach a record high? The current average costs are more than a dollar more per gallon than last year.

  • Liberty Oilfield sees US fracking activity and oil output growing, but its losses are too

    The Denver fracking business has posted larger losses despite an industry rebound, but the CEO says better results are ahead.

  • Florida gas prices are increasing. Here's why and where to find the cheapest gallon of gas

    This Sunoco station has the cheapest gas, according to users who report prices to the GasBuddy mobile app. A gallon of gas now costs nearly $1 more.

  • Lincoln EVs Are Coming. Here’s What That Means for Ford’s Bottom Line.

    Ford is planning to overhaul its Lincoln product lineup by 2026. The auto maker will offer EV models across Lincoln's entire lineup of SUVs.

  • Toyota’s nearly $400M SA plan on track amid global uncertainties

    The $391 million investment includes an expanded plant footprint and new production equipment and technology.