Canada trucker protest - live: Ottawa convoy ‘threat’ to democracy says Trudeau as Elon Musk posts Hitler meme

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Gino Spocchia,Oliver O'Connell and Sravasti Dasgupta
·31 min read
Protesters are digging in as Ottawa police are expected to begin to take action against the trucker protest occupation that has clogged the centre of the Canadian capital for almost three weeks. Interim police chief Steve Bell says they are ready to use methods people are “not used to seeing” and it will take a few days.

Under the Emergencies Act invoked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, law enforcement officials have the ability to arrest people for obstruction of roadways and disruptive behaviour within a no-go exclusion zone. Authorities also have the power to seize vehicles and freeze bank accounts.

Mr Trudeau, who has called the protests against a Covid mandate for truckers and other restrictions an “illegal occupation”, reportedly resorted to the emergency powers following a second weekend of protests, three sources told Reuters.

On Wednesday, leaflets were handed out to the occupants of vehicles parked in the area around parliament warning them to go or face criminal charges. A ban on the use of airhorns has been extended for 60 days. On Thursday morning there were no signs of the convoy moving on.

A row has also erupted over the naming of donors to the Canadian trucker protest, with both Fox News host Tucker Carlson and US Democratic representative Ilhan Omar accusing the media of inciting violence by making public the names of people who donated to the protesters.

Key Points

  • Trudeau declares national emergency

  • Leaflets tell Ottawa protesters to leave now or face charges

  • Ban on truckers honking air horns extended for 60 days

  • Police arrest 11 people with weapons cache at ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest

  • Final border blockade ends at Emerson, Manitoba

Elon Musk ramps up criticism of Trudeau with ‘extremely poor taste’ Hitler tweet

15:32 , Oliver O'Connell

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk has ramped up his criticism of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with a Hitler meme in response to a report about Canada sanctioning cryptocurrency wallets connected to the trucker protests.

Musk posted a meme showing a a picture of Hitler with the caption “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget.”

Twitter users were unimpressed, calling the tweet “not funny”, “extremely poor taste”, and “a new low”.

One user wrote: “Trucker disruptions on the US-Canada border are massively disruptive to the auto industry (but not @Tesla)... so @elonmusk has an incentive to promote these disruptions. But the Adolph meme is too much, and offensive.”

Ottawa Police reiterate warning to demonstrators

15:21 , Oliver O'Connell

Under provincial and federal legislation, you will face severe penalties if you do not cease further unlawful activity and remove your vehicle and/or property immediately from all unlawful protest sites.

  • You may be arrested and charged with criminal offences including but not limited to mischief, and potentially charged with a variety of other non-criminal offences.

  • Your vehicle and property may be seized or removed.

  • Your driver’s licence may be suspended or cancelled.

  • CVOR (Commercial Vehicle Operator’s Registration) certificates may be suspended or cancelled.

  • Your personal or business bank accounts, including virtual currency, may be subject to examination and restriction.

  • If you bring a minor (a person under 18) with you to an unlawful protest site, you may be charged and fined up to $5,000 and/or potentially spend up to five years in prison.

  • Those who are delivering fuel and other supplies to those taking part in the unlawful demonstration can be charged.

  • Persons traveling to any other unlawful protest sites to participate in or support the unlawful demonstration can be charged.

  • Be aware that legislation now prohibits interference with any critical infrastructure including 400-series highways, railways, airports and international border crossings.

Trudeau says protests ‘threat’ to Canadian democracy

15:02 , Oliver O'Connell

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the continuing trucker occupation and protests a “threat” to Canadian democracy.

Mr Trudeau made the statement in a letter to the country’s premiers to justify use of the Emergencies Act.

He said that vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions were “no longer the motivation of many of the participants and organisers.”

“We are seeing activity that is a threat to our democracy and that is undermining the public’s trust in our institutions,” Mr Trudeau wrote.

“The Government of Canada believes firmly in the right to peaceful protest. But as we discussed, the activities taking place across the country have gone well beyond peaceful protest.”

Providing some clarity about the scope of the act, Mr Trudeau wrote: “This is not about displacing provincial or territorial jurisdiction, or superseding measures you have in place. This is about supplementing measures in your jurisdiction with additional legal authorities to give local law enforcement the maximum leverage to be able to uphold the rule of law and deal with the situation we are facing.”

He added: “We are not proposing to have the RCMP or any other authority supplant local law enforcement; rather, we wish to expand the range of tools available to law enforcement at all levels.”

Justin Trudeau (AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Trudeau (AFP via Getty Images)

Workers installing more fencing at parliament

14:57 , Oliver O'Connell

A warning to protesting pet owners

14:46 , Oliver O'Connell

After yesterday’s warning to those at the trucker protest to make alternative childcare arrangements following the threat of arrest and the confiscation of vehicles, a similar notice has been set out today regarding any pets in the convoy.

“Attention animal owners at demonstration — If you are unable to care for your animal as a result of enforcement actions, your animal will placed into protective care for 8 days, at your cost. After 8 days, if arrangements are not made, your animal will be considered relinquished.”

Trucker leader Pat King appeals for support in US

14:31 , Oliver O'Connell

Trucker protest leader Pat King has told media that his bank accounts have been frozen and has appealed for support from the US for the peaceful protest. He refused to discuss the GoFundMe situation.

Trudeau to address House of Commons at 10am

14:27 , Oliver O'Connell

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the House of Commons at 10am on the implementation of the Emergencies Act.

Thursday began with the sound of horns in the rain

14:26 , Oliver O'Connell

Thursday dawned with heavy rain and the sounds of horns.

A ban on the honking of horns was just extended for 60 days.

Protesters unified and not willing to leave

14:21 , Oliver O'Connell

CBC News’ Judy Trinh has spoken at length with Ken Labrosse who led a 6km long convoy of vehicles from Sudbury, Ontario, into Ottawa.

Mr Labrosse has been in the capital since the beginning of the trucker occupation. He tell Ms Trinh that he does not recognise the legitimacy of the warning flyers that were handed out by police.

He does not plan to leave and says the protesters have been unified and have joined together in to support each other.

Interim police chief promises to clear streets

14:13 , Oliver O'Connell

Global News reports Steve Bell, Ottawa‘s interim police chief, says officers will clear the streets of people who oppose the government and Covid-19 restrictions in the next few days, warning they are ready to use methods people are not used to seeing in the capital.

He made the promise to Ottawa city council on Wednesday after taking on the interim role following the resignation of former chief Peter Sloly on Tuesday.

Throughout Wednesday, police handed out notices to protesters camped outside Parliament Hill and other points in the city, warning them that the Emergencies Act put in place by the federal government gives them the power to seize vehicles, restrict movement, and make arrests of those obstructing roadways and causing a disturbance.

Demonstrations have been underway for almost three weeks.

Member of ‘The Squad’ defends cafe owner who donated to ‘freedom convoy'

14:02 , Harriet Sinclair

Squad member Ilhan Omar has come to the defense of an Ottawa cafe owner who recieved threats and was forced to close her business after it was revealed she had donated money to the ‘freedom convoy’ protests.

Tammy Giuliani’s name was among those made public on Sunday following a hacking of the GiveSendGo website, which was later reported on by The Washington Post.

Representative Omar tweeted: “I fail to see why any journalist felt the need to report on a shop owner making such a insignificant donation rather than to get them harassed. It’s unconscionable and journalists need to do better.”

She continued: “I wish journalists wrote the articles they think they are writing. Sorry to say it, but your stories aren’t always balanced and often have a clear political bias. Calling it out isn’t harassment or journalist bashing. Everyone has a right to critique your story and its merits.

“Ps. I fully read the article multiple times and I still don’t believe there was merit to the story as reported other than further harassment. You all are entitled to your opinions, but my opinion remains the same. These kinds of stories ruin people’s lives and are uncalled for.”

Ilhan Omar called out articles that publicised donors who gave money to truckers. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Ilhan Omar called out articles that publicised donors who gave money to truckers. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Hundreds remain in Ottawa despite police presence

13:41 , Harriet Sinclair

Hundreds of demonstrators remain in Ottawa despite police encouraging them to leave and warning that anyone who ignored orders to move would face arrest..

On Wednesday, police handed out leaflets saying: “The people of Ottawa are being denied the lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property and you are causing businesses to close. That is mischief under the criminal code”, the BBC reported.

Is Trudeau threatening democracy with action on truckers?

12:55 , Harriet Sinclair

Should Prime Minister Trudeau be applauded for his steps to close down the trucker protests or was his decision to enact the Emergencies Act a threat to democracy?

Skylar Baker-Jordan argues the mark of a democratic society is not how it responds to popular views, it is how it tolerates unpopular and dissenting views – and says Canada’s leader is missing the mark

We should be outraged by Trudeau’s efforts to shut down the Canadian trucker protests

Truckers say they aren’t deterred by Emergencies Act

12:43 , Harriet Sinclair

Truckers have hit out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to invoke the rarely used Emergencies Act - but claim they are continuing with the protest regardless.

One trucker, Harold Jonker, told DailyMail.com: “What Trudeau is trying to do is scare us more than anything. Because at the end of the day he has no means to actually shut us down.

“We are a peaceful protest and we are also legally here. And if he actually does try to seize our accounts it's going to backfire on him because the public is going to back us up.”

Tucker Carlson suggests media who name trucker donors are ‘inciting violence’

12:00 , Harriet Sinclair

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson has suggested that The Washington Post’s article highlighting Americans who had donated to the ‘freedom convoy’ amounted to an incitement of violence.

Speaking on his show on Wednesday, after the Post revealed a number of Americans who had donated money to support the protesting truckers, Mr Carlson said: “Trudeau’s allies in the media, of course, have been very busy helping him. They’ve been harassing anyone who dared to donate to the truckers.”

“Can you imagine?” he said of naming donors. “That’s not journalism. It’s an incitement to violence, among other things.”

Mike Lindell and his 10k pillows denied entry to Canada

05:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell and a truck full of 10,000 of his pillows were denied entry to Canada to support protesting truckers.

The MyPillow CEO and a videographer were intercepted at the Port Huron-Sarnia border crossing on Tuesday evening on their way to Ottawa to distribute “pillows and Bibles” to protestors, a Canadian government source told The National Post.

Graeme Massie reports.

Mike Lindell and his 10k pillows denied entry to Canada to support truckers

Four arrested for conspiracy to murder Canadian police at convoy border blockade

04:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Four men have reportedly been taken into custody following a plot to kill members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The individuals were arrested by the RCMP after a two-week blockade of the Coutts border crossing with the US and Canada, which was closed by so-called “freedom convoy” protesters.

Chris Carbert, 44; Christopher Lysak, 48; Anthony Olienick, 39; and Jerry Morin, 40, were identified as the four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder against the RCMP, who are known as Mounties, on Tuesday.

The four men are from the Canadian province of Alberta, according to the Toronto Star.

Four men facing charges for conspiracy to murder Canadian police at convoy blockade

Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Ottawa

03:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Canadian police Wednesday began warning truckers who have been protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and clogging the streets of Ottawa for nearly three weeks that they must leave now.

Officers knocked on the doors of the rigs parked outside the Parliament building and handed out notices informing drivers they risk arrest and the loss of their licenses under Canada‘s Emergencies Act.

Police also began ticketing vehicles.

Some truckers ripped up the order, and one protester shouted, “I will never go home!”

Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Canada's capital

ICYMI: Canadian police arrest 11 people with massive weapons cache

02:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Canadian police have arrested 11 people after they found a massive weapons cache at the US-Canada border within a smaller group aligned with the “Freedom Convoy” protest against vaccine mandates for truckers and other Covid-19 public health restrictions.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

Canadian police arrest 11 people with huge weapons cache at ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest

‘Trucker Carlson’ ridiculed for calling Justin Trudeau a ‘dictator’

01:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Tucker Carlson was lampooned by social media users after he accused Canada’s prime minister of being a “Stalinist dictator” who “suspended democracy” amid anti-Covid mandate demonstrations.

The Fox News anchor, who was nicknamed “Trucker Carlson” by Twitter users on Monday night, addressed viewers with a tirade against Canada’s Justin Trudeau, whom he claimed had imposed “martial law” on America’s neighbour to the north.

Gino Spocchia reports.

‘Trucker Carlson’ ridiculed for calling Justin Trudeau a ‘dictator’

Four arrested for conspiracy to murder Canadian police at convoy border blockade

00:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Four men have reportedly been taken into custody following a plot to kill members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The individuals were arrested by the RCMP after a two-week blockade of the Coutts border crossing with the US and Canada, which was closed by so-called “freedom convoy” protesters.

Gino Spocchia reports.

Four men facing charges for conspiracy to murder Canadian police at convoy blockade

Ottawa Police issue further warning to demonstrators

Wednesday 16 February 2022 23:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Additional notice from Ottawa Police Service warns of “severe penalties”.

The Ottawa Police Service wants to inform you that under provincial and federal legislation, you will face severe penalties if you do not cease further unlawful activity and remove your vehicle and/or property immediately from all unlawful protest sites.

  • You may be arrested and charged with criminal offences including but not limited to mischief, and potentially charged with a variety of other non-criminal offences.

  • Your vehicle and property may be seized or removed.

  • Your driver’s licence may be suspended or cancelled.

  • CVOR (Commercial Vehicle Operator’s Registration) certificates may be suspended or cancelled.

  • Your personal or business bank accounts, including virtual currency, may be subject to examination and restriction.

  • If you bring a minor (a person under 18) with you to an unlawful protest site, you may be charged and fined up to $5000 and/or potentially spend up to five years in prison.

  • Those who are delivering fuel and other supplies to those taking part in the unlawful demonstration can be charged.

  • Persons traveling to any other unlawful protest sites to participate in or support the unlawful demonstration can be charged.

  • Be aware that legislation now prohibits interference with any critical infrastructure including 400-series highways, railways, airports and international border crossings.

No sense Coventry Road encampment is moving on

Wednesday 16 February 2022 23:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Truckers at the Coventry Road encampment site shrugged when asked if they were worried about fines or arrests as warned by the police leafletting.

Interim police chief: ‘Well-resourced plan that we will execute from now’

Wednesday 16 February 2022 22:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell tells the City Council: “I will commit to council that we have a good, well-resourced plan that we will execute from now moving ahead to end the occupation in this city.”

Asked if the requested 1,800 officers have arrived he says that the integrated command centre had proved effective and they have been able to pull the resources needed to end the occupation.

Police succeed in getting truck to unblock street

Wednesday 16 February 2022 22:40 , Oliver O'Connell

CTV’s Mackenzie Gray reports that the crowd of protesters who confronted police have dispersed and officers succeeded in getting the truck parked across Queen Street to move.

He described the situation as “by far the most tense crowd” he’s seen since the protest began before things were de-escalated.

City councillor and mayor quarrel over replacement chief of police, report says

Wednesday 16 February 2022 22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

As protests continue for the 20th day in Ottawa, the chair of the city’s police services board hired a new police chief without going through the usual competition, sources told CTV News Ottawa.

Councillor Diane Deans went to the board to fire previous police chief Peter Sloly, sources told the network.

After that, she and the board tried to hire a new chief from southern Ontario without a competition.

Mayor Jim Watson offered Ms Deans the chance to resign when he learned of the plan, but she refused, the same sources said.

As a result, Mr Watson is now leading an effort to oust her from the board.

Four of the seven members of the Ottawa Police Service’s board are appointed by city council.

Police Chief Peter Sloly resigned on Tuesday. The interim chief of police is Steve Bell.

Ottawa truckers will have to wait for delivery of their MyPillows

Wednesday 16 February 2022 22:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell and a truck full of 10,000 of his pillows were denied entry to Canada to support protesting truckers.

The MyPillow CEO and a videographer were intercepted at the Port Huron-Sarnia border crossing on Tuesday evening on their way to Ottawa to distribute “pillows and Bibles” to protestors, a Canadian government source told The National Post.

Mike Lindell and his 10k pillows denied entry to Canada to support truckers

Protesters chanting ‘freedom’ confront police

Wednesday 16 February 2022 22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

A large group of protestors confronted police on Queen Street after officers approached a truck blocking the roadway. The group approached and began chanting freedom.

Fox News guest ridiculed for comparing truckers to MLK

Wednesday 16 February 2022 21:41 , Oliver O'Connell

Fox News guest and law professor Jonathan Turley has compared what is happening with Canada’s “freedom convoy” to Martin Luther King, and it has massively backfired on social media.

Mr Turley, of George Washington University, said what the truckers were doing in Ottowa was “civil disobedience” and called it “good trouble”, adopting a phrase from the late civil rights icon and US Representative John Lewis.

“And so the troubling aspect of what is coming out of the prime minister’s office is that by this rationale, they could have cracked down on the civil rights movement. They could have arrested Martin Luther King,” Mr Turley said on the network.

Martin Luther King Jr was in fact jailed 29 times, for misdemeanour charges including acts of civil disobedience.

Jade Bremner reports.

Fox analyst humiliated after comparing trucker convoy to Martin Luther King

Party atmosphere apparently lingering

Wednesday 16 February 2022 21:31 , Oliver O'Connell

It may have been 2C (36F) but one protester couldn’t resist the urge to dance shirtless to Van Halen.

Mike Lindell and his 10,000 pillows denied entry to Canada, report says

Wednesday 16 February 2022 21:21 , Oliver O'Connell

The National Post reports that MyPillow CEO and Donald Trump loyalist Mike Lindell, as well as a truck full of 10,000 pillows, were denied entry into Canada on Tuesday evening while trying to join Ottawa Freedom Convoy protesters.

A senior government source told the outlet that Mr Lindell and a videographer were intercepted at the Port Huron-Sarnia border crossing on Tuesday evening.

On the same day, a MyPillow truck carrying “over 10,000 pillows”, including 1,000 “Bible pillows” destined for the truckers’ children was also intercepted trying to cross the border through the Ambassador Bridge leading to Windsor, Ontario.

The National Post cites a senior government source as saying that Mr Lindell was turned back because he was not fully vaccinated and could not present a negative PCR test.

The same source said that the truck was also denied entry because the trucker also did not have a valid pre-arrival PCR test.

Police hand out warning notices at Coventry Road encampment

Wednesday 16 February 2022 21:06 , Oliver O'Connell

CBC News’ Judy Trinh reports that Ottawa Police are at the Coventry Road trucker encampment handing out warning notices to protesters that they are breaking the law.

Those gathered at the camp are trying to convince them otherwise.

Protest organiser calls on police to 'stand down’

Wednesday 16 February 2022 20:48 , Oliver O'Connell

Protest organiser Pat King has called on police to “stand down” and put down their badges.

He suggests there will be legal repercussions if they don’t when it’s over.

“Just following orders is not going to be your saving grace when you’re standing on the other side of the witness box,” he threatens.

Windsor authorities say another convoy turned away en route to Ambassador Bridge

Wednesday 16 February 2022 20:32 , Oliver O'Connell

A convoy tried to re-occupy the Ambassador Bridge within the past 24 hours, according to Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor, Ontario. Police intercepted the convoy.

Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno says yesterday “six or seven transport trucks” were driving towards the city from Ottawa on Highway 401.

“It is suspected this convoy was heading to Windsor.”

They were approximately 250km (155m) away when they were turned back after claiming to be heading to Ottawa, but travelling in the wrong direction.

Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire says there are people locally that the Windsor Police Service is concerned about.

"We're very concerned... that's the point I can't seem to hammer down hard enough," says Mr Bellaire regarding the possibility protesters may try and reoccupy the Ambassador Bridge.

Charges are still being considered against those who drove away on Saturday after blocking the bridge access for so many days.

Ontario woman ‘flabbergasted’ by police visit after Facebook post about protest

Wednesday 16 February 2022 20:14 , Oliver O'Connell

An Ontario woman who was thinking of attending the “Freedom Convoy” protest on Saturday, and posted about it on Facebook, was shocked when an Ontario Provincial Police officer showed up at her front door.

The Toronto Sun reports Nadine Ellis-Mafei, a farmer and mother-of-three, was “flabbergasted” at the visit by the officer, who handed her a leaflet advising her of what she was and was not allowed to do at a protest.

“Because of the protest happening provincewide, yes, we have been monitoring the protests,” the officer said, in a video of the encounter Ms Ellis-Mafei recorded with her phone.

“So you saw something on my Facebook?” she asked the officer.

“No, on the Facebook group,” was the reply.

“So, there’s a protest coming up,” the officer went on to say, standing on the front porch. “I’m simply providing you with information about a peaceful protest, and now I’m leaving. That is all.”

The leaflet outlines protesters may gather peacefully, express their thoughts, get messaging out in a lawful way, and have freedom of association.

They are not allowed to block or obstruct a highway, breach the peace, cause a disturbance or take part in a riot, wear a disguise at an unlawful assembly or with intent to commit an offence, disobey a court order, harm or injure anyone, or possess a weapon.

Crypto group HonkHonkHodl raises $900,000 for truckers

Wednesday 16 February 2022 19:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Canadian cryptocurrency group HonkHonkHodl has raised $900,000 for the truck convoy protesters through crowdfunding platform Tallycoin.

The fundraiser was started after GoFundMe said it would automatically refund money donated to the protesters, having deemed that the protest was not peaceful and violated the platform’s terms of service.

More than 5,000 people have pledged donations on Tallycoin, Insider reports.

Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Canada's capital

Wednesday 16 February 2022 19:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Canadian police began warning truckers who have been protesting the country’s Covid-19 restrictions and clogging the streets of Ottawa for nearly three weeks that they must leave now.

Officers knocked on the doors of the rigs parked outside the Parliament building on Wednesday morning and handed out notices informing drivers they risk arrest and the loss of their licences under Canada‘s Emergencies Act.

Police also began ticketing vehicles.

Some truckers ripped up the order, and one protester shouted, “I will never go home!”

The warnings came just days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the law and gave authorities power to ban the blockades and tow away the trucks.

Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Canada's capital

Police recover stolen firearms truckers claim were part of plot

Wednesday 16 February 2022 19:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Police in Peterborough, Ontario, have recovered a stolen trailer loaded with more than 2,000 firearms.

A conspiracy theory floated by members of the truck protest was that they had information that “nefarious” elements would plant the weapons in trucks in Ottawa in an attempt to discredit them.

Freedom Convoy 2022 spokesman Danny Bulford said, “We received information from multiple believed reliable sources that firearms may be planted in Ottawa specifically around the [protest] to specifically discredit the protest and to use as a pretext to forcibly remove peaceful protesters.”

Mr Bulford didn’t provide any details about their sources.

A statement from police reads:

The trailer sought in a theft of firearms incident in Peterborough along with a large quantity of the firearms has been recovered in Peel Region.

The trailer and its contents are being returned to Peterborough and Peterborough Police, along with the manufacturer, will be going through the items to determine if anything is still missing.

Peterborough Police would like to thank Peel Regional Police and the other law enforcement agencies that continue to assist with this case. Thank you to public and media for helping to get the descriptions of the vehicles involved out.

The focus to date has been to locate the trailer and the missing firearms and the investigation will continue as will the search for suspects.

Ottawa convoy rally leaders don’t believe Emergencies Act prohibits them from peaceful protest

Wednesday 16 February 2022 18:58 , Oliver O'Connell

At a brief press conference by protest organisers, spokesperson Danny Bulford says under the Emergencies Act, Canadians can continue to come to Ottawa and protest peacefully.

“We only support peaceful protest.”

“The government is trying to order the police to use force against Canadians who are peacefully demonstrating,” Mr Bulford says.

He calls on more people to come to Ottawa to “make it harder on the government to get police to follow their illegal order”.

Truckers dismantle final border blockade

Wednesday 16 February 2022 18:43 , Oliver O'Connell

A Canadian official says truckers protesting Covid-19 restrictions have dismantled their last remaining US border blockade at Emerson, Manitoba.

Here’s our earlier reporting on the possibility of the end of the protest at the border.

Canadian authorities have said they were confident that a third and the final border crossing blockade between Canada and the United States would be gone by Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

The border crossing, at Emerson, Manitoba, connects Canada with North Dakota and was the final crossing – along with Coutts and the Ambassador Bridge – to see so-called “freedom convoy” protesters disrupt trade and travel.

Notices telling truckers to go may not be working...

Wednesday 16 February 2022 18:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Rumours swirl of police action, but protesters remain

Wednesday 16 February 2022 18:10 , Oliver O'Connell

Despite the notices delivered this morning telling protesters to leave or face charges, many remain on the streets and in their vehicles.

A rumour that police would soon move in is being disregarded by some protesters, who also say they still believe their protest is worth be arrested for.

Lunchtime: Protesters have prepared a pig roast

Wednesday 16 February 2022 18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Porta-potties removed from protest area

Wednesday 16 February 2022 17:56 , Oliver O'Connell

This could make things uncomfortable... It could also be another possible signal that action to remove the protesters is coming after the delivery of notices to leave this morning.

Children’s Aid Society urges protest parents to make ‘alternate care arrangements' for children

Wednesday 16 February 2022 17:47 , Oliver O'Connell

A message from the Children’s Aid Society to protesters with children in downtown Ottawa.

The Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa (CASO) is urging parents at the demonstration in Ottawa to make the necessary alternate care arrangements should they become unable to care for their children following potential police action.

CASO has a mandate to protect a child when their parent becomes unavailable to exercise their custodial rights over the child and the parent has not made adequate provision for the child’s care and custody.

If parents and children are separated following police efforts in ending the demonstration in the downtown core, CASO will work to reunite families as soon as possible.

Ottawa’s Police Services believes they now have the numbers to use more force to remove protesters, and the leafletting earlier could be a final warning.

Protester daycare handed orders to leave

Wednesday 16 February 2022 17:40 , Oliver O'Connell

The daycare area for the children who have been brought to the protest by their parents has also received orders to pack up and leave.

At weekends a large bouncy castle and inflatable slide were features of the area, as well as a giant game of Connect4, still visible in this video.

Trudeau also facing criticism for convoy

Wednesday 16 February 2022 17:30 , Oliver O'Connell

An almost three week protest against Covid mandates in Ottawa and at three border crossings has seen divisions among Canadian’s political parties, members of the public and within law enforcement, the Associated Press reports.

Prime minister Justin Trudeau, who resorted to using emergency powers to end the “illegal occupation” of downtown Ottawa on Monday, has seen criticism for his own response to the “freedom convoy” protests.

The Toronto Star, a typically friendly newspaper for the Liberal Party leader, said in a recent article that emergency powers should not have been necessary if police and Trudeau’s government responded effectively from the start.

“Many will cheer the Trudeau government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act,” it was argued. “But we will not join the cheering. Federal emergency powers may now be necessary as a last resort, but going that route is a shocking admission of failure by governments at all levels.”

The criticism of Mr Trudeau and police in both Ottawa and Windsor comes despite a majority of Canadians wanting an end to the so called “freedom convoy”, as polls have shown.

A majority of Canadians are fully vaccinated – as are roughly 90 per cent of truckers, Mr Trudeau has said.

As Canada protests persist, so do challenges for Trudeau

Workers also lost out following closure of Ambassador Bridge

Wednesday 16 February 2022 17:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Canada’s biggest car manufacturers and their employees reportedly lost more than $300m (£221m) from a border closure last week.

The estimate, which was the result of research carried out by Anderson Economic Group and published on Monday, said car manufacturers and their employees both lost about $150m (£110m) each.

Autoworkers in Michigan, on the US side of the border, were said to have lost the most from the protests that forced companies including Ford and Toyota to cease production.

Gino Spocchia has more

Canada ‘freedom convoy’ bridge blockade cost $300m

