Canada’s Trudeau to Propose New Tax on Stock Buybacks

2
Brian Platt and Randy Thanthong-Knight
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will propose a tax on corporate stock buybacks in an effort to encourage companies to invest in domestic operations and workers, Canadian Press reported.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The story, which cited an unnamed government official, didn’t elaborate on the plan, which will be part of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s budget update to be released on Thursday.

A government official told Bloomberg News the report was accurate, without providing additional details. Officials at the prime minister’s office weren’t immediately available for comment.

Canada’s move follows the US, which imposed a 1% excise tax on corporate share buybacks as part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Joe Biden this summer.

The Biden administration and Congressional Democrats hope the tax will encourage companies to use their cash to raise wages or invest capital in expansion. But some executives say the tax isn’t large enough to be a major deterrent to share repurchases.

Read more: Buyback Tax at 1% Is Too Small to Matter as CEOs Reward Holders

(Updates with additional information)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Lloyd Blankfein disagrees with Jeremy Grantham on the stock market: It's not as bad as it seems

    "Positives may be lurking. Fed pause, Ukraine truce, China lockdown end, etc. Sentiment can shift suddenly," Blankfein tweeted.

  • JPMorgan’s Michele Sees High-Grade Debt as ‘Anchor in the Storm’

    (Bloomberg) -- Bob Michele, a bond market veteran with decades of experience, will shelter in short-dated investment grade bonds in the coming downturn.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax Returns“I’m certain we

  • How Bank of England Monetary Policy Isn’t Working as Intended

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of borrowing sterling against high quality collateral is sliding away from the Bank of England’s key rate, a distortion that risks impeding the central bank’s ability to tighten policy effectively.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyChief J

  • Is a Beat in Store for Canadian Natural (CNQ) in Q3 Earnings?

    Higher prices and production are likely to have boosted Canadian Natural Resources' (CNQ) profit levels in the third quarter.

  • GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates

    GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 11.15%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tenafly man found dead in Jersey City from apparent shooting

    The body of Teaneck resident Jovahn Horne was discovered on Dales Avenue in Jersey City on Tuesday with apparent shooting wounds.

  • Fed jacks up interest rates again, hints at smaller increases ahead

    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point again on Wednesday and said its battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise further, yet signaled it may be nearing an inflection point in what has become the swiftest tightening of U.S. monetary policy in 40 years. The double-sided message left open the possibility the U.S. central bank may raise rates in smaller increments in the future, ending its sequence of three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point hikes as soon as December in favor of more tempered increases of perhaps half a percentage point, while also leaving policymakers room to continue pushing rates higher if inflation doesn't start to slow. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking in a news conference after the end of the central bank's latest policy meeting, said he wanted no confusion on that point: Even if policymakers do scale back future increases, he said, they were still undecided about just how high rates would need to rise to curb inflation, and were determined to "stay the course until the job's done."

  • Twitter cancels Chirp developer conference two weeks before it was scheduled to begin

    Twitter has called off its Chirp developer conference just two weeks before it was scheduled to take place.

  • Big Shorts Are Quickly Turning Dangerous in China’s Wild Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Betting that Chinese stocks will extend the world’s worst run of losses just got a whole lot riskier.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsA frenzied two-day rally in the nation’s shares -- b

  • 10 Best Rebound Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best rebound stocks to buy now. If you want to see some more of the stocks, go to 5 Best Rebound Stocks To Buy Now. Since the start of 2022, the S&P 500 Index has lost 19% of its value and saw a dip of […]

  • North Korea: Nerve-wracking morning as Japan watches missile launches

    It could be building to something bigger: a nuclear test or a full long range ballistic missile test.

  • Etsy stock pops after it beats analysts' revenue expectations

    Etsy reported its Q3 earnings after market close today, at the tail-end of a nightmare earnings season for tech.

  • Ex-Fed Chief Greenspan Sees Dollar With ‘Tailwind’ Into 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan sees a monetary “tailwind” for the dollar in the coming year even in the event that US monetary policymakers slow or halt their current interest-rate hiking campaign.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalChi

  • Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all

    Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter is not letting banned accounts back on the platform until there is a "clear process" to do so, and it will take weeks.

  • Oz warned suburbanites that fentanyl has turned Pennsylvania into a border state. The applause line fell flat with a Philadelphian who said drugs like crack are still wreaking havoc.

    The Trump-backed celebrity doctor is in a tight race against Democratic candidate John Fetterman for a seat in the US Senate representing Pennsylvania.

  • Top Trump adviser granted immunity for testifying in Mar-a-Lago papers case

    Kash Patel will receive limited protection from prosecution for his testimony on how and if the documents were ‘declassified’

  • Republicans Claim They'll Fix Inflation. We Asked 8 GOP Senate Candidates How.

    We asked eight Republican Senate candidates: J.D. Vance, Mehmet Oz, Herschel Walker, Blake Masters Ron Johnson, Ted Budd, Adam Laxalt, and Mike Lee. Four responded.

  • Trump Org Suddenly Settles With Protesters Beat Up by Its Security Guards

    Leonardo Munoz/GettyInundated with lawsuits and ongoing trials, the Trump Organization on Wednesday chose to settle with anti-MAGA protesters who were beaten up by corporate security guards outside Trump Tower in 2015 rather than trying to convince a Bronx jury.After three days of struggling to find jurors who didn’t already have strong feelings about former President Donald Trump and his eponymous company—a difficult undertaking in liberal New York City—defense lawyers at the last minute chose

  • If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem

    Mark Kelly is still expected to win, but if he doesn't, can Democrats make peace with Kyrsten Sinema and hold onto their remaining U.S. Senate seat?

  • ‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fall Out

    GettyRussia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.“Oslo is now among the most active supporters of NATO's involvement in the Arctic,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, according to TASS. “We cons