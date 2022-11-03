Canada’s Trudeau to Propose New Tax on Stock Buybacks

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will propose a tax on corporate stock buybacks in an effort to encourage companies to invest in domestic operations and workers, Canadian Press reported.

The story, which cited an unnamed government official, didn’t elaborate on the plan, which will be part of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s budget update to be released on Thursday.

A government official told Bloomberg News the report was accurate, without providing additional details. Officials at the prime minister’s office weren’t immediately available for comment.

Canada’s move follows the US, which imposed a 1% excise tax on corporate share buybacks as part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Joe Biden this summer.

The Biden administration and Congressional Democrats hope the tax will encourage companies to use their cash to raise wages or invest capital in expansion. But some executives say the tax isn’t large enough to be a major deterrent to share repurchases.

