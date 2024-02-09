Canada and the UK discuss long-term security guarantees for Ukraine

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly had a phone conversation with her British counterpart David Cameron, during which they discussed security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Mélanie Joly on Twitter (X)

Quote: "We discussed our collaboration in the Middle East, including the need for hostages to be released and more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, as well as long-term security commitments to Ukraine."

Background:

Earlier, Ukraine and Canada held another round of talks on a future bilateral agreement on security assurances, following a joint declaration of support for Ukraine adopted by the G7 countries on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

In mid-January, Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine, Natalka Cmoc, stated that Canada had already submitted a draft security agreement for approval to the Ukrainian side, and negotiations could be concluded in weeks.

It is known that the United Kingdom became the first country to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, building on the G7 declaration of support for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!