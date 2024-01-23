Canada to provide Ukraine with boats and train Ukraine on F-16s

During the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein) on 23 January, Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair announced a new package of military assistance to Kyiv and the involvement of Canadian instructors in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Government of Canada

Details: The military aid package worth about US$15 million includes 10 rigid hull inflatable boats from Zodiac Hurricane Technologies. These vessels will help Ukraine in operations such as search and rescue, troop and cargo transport, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Each boat will be equipped with a modern sensor, and a navigation and communication system. Canada will also provide training for the Ukrainian military on these boats. Ukraine is expected to receive the vessels by the end of spring 2024.

Background:

At the same time, starting in February 2024, Canada will provide civilian instructors, aircraft and support staff to help train Ukrainian pilots as part of the F-16 coalition, along with Denmark and France. The training will last until 2025.

The Canadian Minister of Defence announced at the Ramstein meeting that the country would join the armoured tank coalition and the coalition for the development of Ukraine's Air Force, created by the participants of the Ramstein group.

The current meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein) was held online and focused on Kyiv's long-term needs. In his opening remarks, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine in countering Russia’s full-scale invasion.

