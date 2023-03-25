Canada, US amend decades-old pact after surge in irregular asylum seekers

Anna Mehler Paperny and Ted Hesson
·3 min read

By Anna Mehler Paperny and Ted Hesson

(Reuters) - Canada and the United States on Friday changed a two-decade-old refugee agreement as part of their attempts to reduce the record influx of asylum seekers entering Canada via unofficial border crossings.

The deal was the news highlight of U.S. President Joe Biden's first visit to Canada as president and could provide some relief to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is under pressure from political opponents to take action.

The Safe Third Country Agreement, signed in 2002 and which came into effect in 2004, originally meant asylum seekers crossing into either Canada or the United States at formal border crossings were turned back and told to apply for asylum in the first "safe" country they arrived in.

Now it applies to the length of the 6,416-km (3,987-mile) land border. Under the revised pact, anyone who crosses into either country anywhere along the land border and who applies for asylum within 14 days will be turned back.

It comes into effect at midnight on Saturday. A Canadian government source not authorized to speak on the record said there would be increased police patrols near select unofficial crossings but no major assigning of enforcement resources yet.

"Both of our countries believe in fair and safe, fair and orderly migration, refugee protection and border security. This is why we will now apply the Safe Third Country Agreement ... between official points of entry," Trudeau told reporters.

DIRT PATH ENTRY

The vast majority of irregular asylum seekers coming to Canada cross at Roxham Road, a narrow dirt path linking New York State with the province of Quebec. Almost 5,000 crossed in January, and about 4,500 in February, according to Canadian government statistics.

Hours before the new deadline kicked in, Roxham Road was relatively quiet. A Reuters photographer at Roxham Road saw a group of 11 Turkish refugees cross into Canada, brought to the border by a Turkish Uber driver.

"I still drive a cab so I don't care. For me, I don't care," the driver said when asked what will he do when the border is closed to irregular crossings.

"I feel bad for the people."

Canada, which has been pushing for such a revision for years, was under added pressure to reach a deal after almost 40,000 asylum seekers crossed irregularly last year, a ninefold increase from 2021, when coronavirus pandemic measures were in effect, and more than double pre-pandemic 2019.

After the changes take effect, such migrants would be turned back. At the same time, Canada promised to take in 15,000 displaced people from the Western Hemisphere.

'UNWORKABLE'

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), which polices ports of entry, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which polices the rest of the border, referred questions about enforcement to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, a federal government department.

The department referred questions about enforcement to the CBSA and RCMP, saying in a statement the two bodies will "work together to uphold Canada’s border integrity."

Taxi driver Tyler Provost said he was worried about what will happen to migrant families affected.

"We have a family that was supposed to come from Afghanistan tomorrow. ... We're supposed to pick them up at 11 but I can't because where am I going to bring 'em?"

Twice, the Safe Third Country Agreement has been overturned by Canadian courts and, twice, appeals courts have upheld it. The latest legal challenge went to the Supreme Court last fall and a decision is expected in coming months.

Refugee advocates have warned these measures will drive people underground and push them to pick riskier routes.

"It's unworkable. How is a border this length monitored? People will cross undetected. People will cross in a more dangerous way," said refugee lawyer Maureen Silcoff.

"It's a losing proposition to seal the border."

(Additional reporting by Christinne Muschi; Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny and Ted Hesson; Editing by Denny Thomas and Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-Canada, U.S. revisit approach to asylum seekers: issues at stake

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada and the United States have reached a deal to return asylum seekers who cross the border via unofficial crossings, Canadian and U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday, marking a major development at a time of record irregular crossings into Canada. The deal will allow either country to return asylum seekers who cross the border irregularly, expanding the current Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA) to include migrants crossing between ports of entry, U.S. and Canadian officials said. According to a final rule set to be published in the U.S. Federal Register, the revised agreement will apply to anyone who "make an asylum or other protection claim" in either country within 14 days of crossing the border.

  • Canada, U.S. to make it harder for Haitians and other migrants to use popular border crossing

    A popular unofficial crossing point that has allowed thousands of undocumented migrants, including fleeing Haitians, to cross into Canada from the United States will have tighter scrutiny as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

  • Top Trump attorney appeared before grand jury last December in classified docs probe: Sources

    A top attorney for former President Donald Trump gave previously undisclosed testimony before a grand jury late last year regarding efforts by Trump's team to locate any classified documents that remained in Trump's possession after the FBI's unprecedented August search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. The Dec. 22 testimony from attorney Timothy Parlatore was ordered after months of wrangling between Trump's attorneys and officials in the Justice Department, who had grown increasingly concerned that Trump still continued to hold onto classified documents after more than 100 were discovered in the August 8 search, sources said.

  • Trudeau welcomes Biden for 1st presidential visit

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed President Joe Biden Friday for his first visit to Canada as president. The two are set to announce a deal to stem the flow of asylum seekers at unofficial border crossings from the U.S. to Canada. (March 24)

  • US, Canada end loophole that let asylum-seekers cross border

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced a plan to close a loophole to an immigration agreement that has allowed thousands of asylum-seeking immigrants to move between the two countries along a back road linking New York state to the Canadian province of Quebec.

  • Macron is finally facing his reckoning with history

    Here is a tale of two cities. In one, the Government, with little regard for constitutional niceties, pushed through a measure based on principles it had been elected to oppose – the Windsor Framework. In the other, the government used legal constitutional provisions to pass a pensions reform for which it could argue it had a public mandate. In the first city, the response was weary acceptance or even relief. In the second, the response was of outrage expressed though violent protests.

  • Why I'm Still Buying Bitcoin Hand Over Fist Today

    Bitcoin might be up more than 65% this year, but it looks like it could still be a great time to buy.

  • World Athletics vote to ban transgender women

    STORY: World Athletics voted on Thursday to ban transgender women from competing in elite female competitions and tightened testosterone restrictions for other athletes. "The Council has agreed to exclude male to female transgender athletes who have been through male puberty from female world ranking competitions from March 31 this year."World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said that the decision to exclude transgender women who had gone through what he called male puberty was based on what he said was "the overarching need to protect the female category."The new rules will also impact athletes with what is known as "differences in sex development," or DSD.The most famous might be South Africa's two-time Olympic 800-meter winner Caster Semenya, who has XY chromosomes and blood testosterone levels in the male range.The council vote will require DSD athletes such as Semenya and Namibia's silver medalist Christine Mboma to take testosterone-reducing medication and maintain low levels of the hormone for two years before they are cleared to compete.That could keep some DSD athletes out of events for 24 months, although Coe said some could apply for a shorter, six-month monitoring period."So none of these athletes will be eligible to compete in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August. They will be eligible to compete in other events after that six month period, including the Paris Olympic Games next year if and only if they maintain their testosterone at the required level."The move banning trans women comes as some claim athletes born male have innate physical advantages over those born female."The majority of those consulted stated that transgender athletes should not be competing in the female category.”The tighter measures around one of the most contentious and divisive issues in sport follow a similar move by World Aquatics in 2022.Coe announced the formation of a working group, which will be chaired by a transgender athlete, to further study the issue of trans inclusion.

  • Los Angeles school workers reach contract agreement with district

    Los Angeles school officials reached an agreement on a tentative contract with some 30,000 education workers on Friday, a day after the union ended a three-day strike that disrupted class and social services in the nation's second-largest school district. The union, SEIU Local 99, in a separate statement, said the agreement includes a 30% wage increase and retroactive pay of $4,000 to $8,000. "I am appreciative of SEIU Local 99’s leadership for coming back to the table to negotiate an agreement that addresses the needs of our employees and brings students back to the classroom," Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

  • Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow sends "disturbing message" of support for Russia – Pentagon

    Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said that the meetings between Chinese and Russian leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Moscow sends a "disturbing message" about China's support for Russia. Source: Ukrinform Quote: "I believe Xi's visit to Putin and his multi-day stay there sends an alarming message, a message of support [for Russia - ed.

  • 'Rust' armorer attempts to block special prosecutor's appointment

    TAOS, New Mexico (Reuters) -The armorer charged in the New Mexico shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Friday challenged the district attorney's plan to appoint a new special prosecutor in the case after the last one was forced to resign. Special prosecutor Andrea Reeb resigned on March 15 after a legal challenge by lawyers for actor Alec Baldwin, who has also been charged in the 2021 shooting. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge, and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is expected to do the same.

  • U.S. strikes deal with Canada over northern border, asylum seekers

    The deal will expand the ability of Canadian and American border officials to turn back asylum seekers who cross without authorization.

  • A Port Washington High School staff member has been charged with possession of child pornography

    William Miley was charged in Ozaukee County Circuit Court with three felony counts of possession of child pornography.

  • China’s input necessary to end the war in Ukraine, Spanish PM says

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez believes that the world must listen to China in order to find a way out of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Reuters reported on March 24.

  • Yellen: Iran's actions not impacted by sanctions to the extent US would like

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday the United States was looking at ways to strengthen its sanctions against Iran, but acknowledged the sanctions had not resulted in the behavioral or policy changes Washington desires from Tehran. Yellen did not specify what behavioral change Washington was expecting from Tehran.

  • LAPD chief accused of feeding personal data to anti-police activists: 'Bounty on our officers'

    Photos, names and data for officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were released to an anti-police group and posted publicly, threatening the safety of officers, the officers' labor union says.

  • Kitchen ideas – 59 decor and decorating ideas for every kitchen

    Collating your favorite kitchen ideas is a priority – and always the fun bit – when rethinking your new-look kitchen. When it comes to creating extra&nbsp;kitchen storage, Italian brand Scavolini recommends looking up for missed opportunities.

  • EU's Borrell: Russia-China partnership has limits

    China's partnership with Russia has limits, despite rhetoric to the contrary, and Europe should welcome any attempts by Beijing to distance itself from Moscow's war in Ukraine, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday. Borrell's remarks followed a summit this week between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

  • Biden, Trudeau united against authoritarian regimes after China-Russia summit

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau presented a united front on Friday against authoritarian regimes as Biden visited the Canadian capital days after the leaders of China and Russia held a Moscow summit. Images of Biden and Trudeau standing side by side in Ottawa announcing agreements including on semiconductors and migration represented a counter point to the scene in Moscow days ago.

  • Disney World reaches union deal with minimum $18 hourly wage

    Unions for service workers at Walt Disney World reached a tentative deal with the company on Thursday that would raise the starting minimum wage from $15 to $18 an hour by the end of the year in a pact that could set the basement for starting pay throughout central Florida's sprawling tourism industry. Disney World service workers who are in the six unions that make up the Service Trades Council Union coalition planned to vote next Wednesday on the contract proposal after rejecting an earlier offer that fell short of the $18 hourly minimum wage last month.