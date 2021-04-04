Canada's 3rd wave of COVID-19 is 'killing faster and younger' and fueled by new variants

Michelle Mark
·2 min read
toronto coronavirus
A cyclist wearing a face mask rides along a downtown street amid the coronavirus outbreak on May 19, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. Yu Ruidong/China News Service via Getty Images

  • Canada's third coronavirus wave is affecting young people more severely than before.

  • Top health officials say the surge of infections are fueled by new COVID-19 variants.

  • The new wave is prompting lockdowns and new restrictions in several provinces.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Canada is battling a surge of coronavirus infections fueled by new variants which is sickening much younger adults than hospitals are accustomed to seeing.

On Saturday evening, the nation surpassed 1 million recorded coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. The third wave of coronavirus has mainly struck the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, prompting all three to implement new restrictions to stop the spread.

Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, recently announced a 64% increase in new cases involving coronavirus variants - 90% of which involved the B.1.1.7 variant first found in the United Kingdom in September.

Ontario, in particular, has reported an influx of much younger patients in ICUs. Nearly half of the province's COVID-19 ICU patients are under the age of 60, officials announced this week.

"It's getting pretty alarming here. It's spreading quickly, and it's much faster than the last two waves," Dr. Kashif Pirzada, an emergency physician in Toronto, told CNN. "The people filling the ICU right now are all in their 30s, 40s, and 50s."

Pirzada recently tweeted images of cloudy-looking lungs from ICU patients in their 30s.

"As the new variants spread, you will see that COVID-19 is killing faster and younger," Adalsteinn Brown, a senior science advisor to the Ontario government, said in a press conference this week. "It's spreading far more quickly than it was before and we cannot vaccinate quickly enough to break this third wave."

Ontario has enacted a month-long "emergency brake" in response to the surge in infections. The new restrictions will shut down gyms, indoor dining, and personal care services, CBC News reported.

Quebec, meanwhile, has implemented a lockdown in three different cities, shutting down schools and non-essential businesses, and enacting a stricter curfew. British Columbia has also put a three-week ban on indoor dining, worship services, and indoor fitness activities.

Canada has had a remarkably slow vaccine rollout, mainly due to delays in importing doses. The country lacks the capacity to manufacture its own vaccines. As of April 1, just 1.75% of the population was fully vaccinated, and just 11.86% had received at least one dose, according to government data.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • When Hornets’ James Borrego says, ‘We’re not going anywhere,’ it has a ring of truth

    With three key players injured, Charlotte Hornets beat Indiana Pacers

  • US and Iran to hold indirect talks on the nuclear deal in Vienna, a first step toward a major goal for Biden

    Though US and Iranian officials will not participate in direct talks, this still marks a major step toward restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Charlotte Hornets lose Gordon Hayward to a right foot sprain; how long is he out?

    Hayward suffered injury versus Indiana Pacers

  • Turkish media outlets - including the BBC - fell for an April Fools' news story that said the UN was planning a second Suez Canal for Egypt

    Turkish outlets have hastily deleted articles reporting an April Fools' story by The Guardian, which said a "Suez 2" was in the works.

  • How Instagram’s influencers changed the model industry

    Models have increasingly been asked to shoot their own photographs during the pandemic.

  • Senators beat Montreal 6-3, snap Habs' 3-game win streak

    Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night. Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa. Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.

  • Strong winds off the coast could power a clean energy economy in North Carolina

    Biden infrastructure plan could boost NC wind power

  • 'He took the bullets for her': Dad grieves 9-year-old son, found dead in mom's arms after California mass shooting

    A mass shooting in Orange, California, leaves police looking for a motive and family members in anguish

  • Bulgarians elect new parliament amid COVID fears, anger over graft

    Bulgarians vote in a parliamentary election on Sunday that will decide whether long-serving Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wins a fresh four-year mandate despite persistent concerns about graft in the European Union's poorest member state. Opinion polls suggest Borissov's centre-right GERB will again be the largest party, with 28-29% of the vote, but will fall short of a majority and may struggle to build a stable coalition in a more fractured parliament. That in turn could hamper Bulgaria's ability to tap effectively the European Union's 750 billion euro ($884 billion) Recovery Fund to help rebuild its battered economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

  • DeSantis declares state of emergency over leak at Tampa Bay-area wastewater pond

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Manatee County as officials warned the collapse of a gypsum stack at the Piney Point industrial site was "imminent." The big picture: The old phosphate plant site, in operation from the 1960s until 2001, holds stacks of phosphogypsum, a byproduct of fertilizer production, and large pools of polluted water, Axios' Ben Montgomery, Selene San Felice reported. A leak was discovered in the 77-acre process water pond last week. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe facility was releasing wastewater into Piney Point Creek, which leads into Tampa Bay, according to government officials.The latest: Manatee County Public Safety Department expanded the mandatory evacuation area around the breached reservoir on Saturday. Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes in an update Saturday said, "We're talking about the potential of about [480] million gallons, within a matter of seconds and minutes, leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area," per CNN. Those ponds hold "waste that would be less conducive to life on land and...life in the sea," Hopes added, noting that the population density of the area was fortunately low. "Pumping the entire pond would take 10 to 12 days," AP noted.A public safety alert on Saturday told residents, "Evacuate the area NOW. Collapse of Piney Point Stack is imminent. Immediate evacuation of Chapman Road to Airport Road and US 41 to O’Neill Road. Leave area IMMEDIATELY," per the Miami Herald. BREAKING: @MCGPublicSafety officials just expanded a mandatory evacuation area around the breached Piney Point reservoir. The original evacuation zone has expanded a half-mile west and one mile southwest to Moccasin Wallow Road. pic.twitter.com/8rjsQrptdr— Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 3, 2021 What they're saying: "Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery," DeSantis tweeted Saturday. Go deeper: Tampa Bay stares down environmental disaster from Piney Point phosphate plantSubscribe for Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Colin Jost hilariously crashes Scarlett Johansson’s appearance on 'Drag Race'

    The contestants were greeted with not one, but two surprise guests!

  • Evacuations expand as Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent’

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater reservoir ...

  • Former Florida GOP congressman: State politicians assuming Gaetz's career is over

    Scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he isn't resigning from Congress, but his "political brethren" in Florida "are already jockeying to take his seat," The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating payments Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. The investigation is also looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz told the Journal he has no plans to step down, former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida thinks he may not have any other options. "These scandals hit a certain point where there's no escape," Jolly, who is no longer a member of the GOP, told the Journal, noting that Florida's politicians are "assuming" Gaetz's career is finished. "We've clearly hit that point for Matt in politics." Former President Donald Trump may also be in that camp, at least for now. Gaetz is a fervent Trump ally, but Trump's advisers have told him to stay out of the situation, two people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. Trump has reportedly said privately that things seem "really bad" for Gaetz, but he has also reportedly at least entertained the possibility it's a smear campaign. "For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough," Barry Bennett, a GOP operative who advised Trump during his 2016 campaign, told The Daily Beast. "The former president should stay as far away from this as possible." Only time will tell. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasure10 shocking secrets of flight attendants

  • The Trump campaign reportedly cheated donors who thought they were making a one-time contribution, collecting recurring donations

    The Trump campaign gave refunds in the amount of about $122 million compared to $21 million for the Biden campaign, the New York Times reported.

  • Suspect's wife says she 'can't understand' California attack

    The estranged wife of the man who allegedly went on a shooting rampage in a Southern California office building earlier this week that left four people dead — including a 9-year-old boy — said Saturday that she couldn't fathom why her husband targeted people who had treated her like family for more than a decade. Police say the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, had targeted the mobile home brokerage company, Unified Homes, and had personal and business relationships with the victims. Mendoza, in a text message to The Associated Press, said she and Gaxiola have been separated for two years and “he never told me anything about where he was staying or what he was doing.”

  • GMC just unveiled its $100,000 Hummer EV SUV with 830-horsepower that will hit streets in 2023

    The GMC Hummer EV pickup is getting an SUV sibling with supercar-like power and a six-figure price tag.

  • Pelosi ordered flags to be flown at half-staff after a Capitol Police officer died following car-ramming incident

    At a press conference on Friday, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said that a Capitol Police officer died.

  • Nicola Coughlan responded to the news Regé-Jean Page won't be in season 2 of 'Bridgerton' with a cryptic tweet

    While some 'Bridgerton' fans were disappointed to learn the Duke would not be in season 2, Nicola Coughlan says there's a lot more drama to come.

  • Trump calls for boycott of more companies over Georgia voting law

    Former President Trump on Saturday added to a list of organizations he's calling on supporters to boycott for opposing Georgia's voting restrictions.Driving the news: Trump on Friday urged a boycott of Major League Baseball over plans to move its All-Star Game out of Georgia and "all of the woke companies" that had taken a stand, adding "Are you listening Coke, Delta." In his new statement, he said: "Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What else he's saying: Trump accused "Radical Left Democrats" of playing dirty by boycotting companies that offend them."Now they are going big time with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections," Trump said. "It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back — we have more people than they do — by far!" he added, before making a series of complaints, including about the 2020 presidential election, and then wishing: "Happy Easter!"The other side: Democrats have criticized the new law, with President Biden calling it "Jim Crow on steroids."Biden said in an interview with ESPN that aired Wednesday he'd support the MLB in moving the game from Atlanta over the restrictions.Citigroup declined to comment, and the other companies named in Trump's boycott list did not immediately return Axios' requests for comment.Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Dolly Parton made a subtle fashion statement to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund

    Dolly Parton has received both doses of Moderna's COVID-19 shot, which she helped fund with a $1 million donation she made in 2020.