Canada's Alberta province forecasts C$12.3 billion budget surplus

FILE PHOTO: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce
Nia Williams
·2 min read

By Nia Williams

(Reuters) - Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta on Thursday forecast a C$12.3 billion ($9.2 billion) budget surplus for the 2022/23 fiscal year, but warned economic risks are increasing as high inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical unrest slow global activity.

The estimated surplus is less than the C$13.2 billion surplus forecast in August, due to weakening global oil prices, but still marks a dramatic turnaround from recent years when Alberta posted sustained deficits.

Alberta's financial health is closely tied to oil prices, which soared this year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted global crude flows, and this fiscal year is the first time the province expects to post a surplus since 2014/15.

The government expects bitumen royalties to hit C$19.4 billion this year and said non-renewable resource revenues were the main driver of the surplus.

"This is good news for Albertans, as it allows for a timely response to the affordability crisis many of our families are facing," Alberta finance minister Travis Toews said in a news release.

The province is planning to use the surplus to pay down debt by C$13.4 billion in this fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, reducing debt to C$79.8 billion.

Premier Danielle Smith also announced a C$2.4 billion inflation relief package this week, giving C$600 monthly payouts over the next six months to some Albertans including seniors and families with children under 18, earning under a certain threshold.

Alberta's gross domestic product is expected to grow 4.8% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023. The 2023/24 surplus estimate is C$5.6 billion, and C$5.3 billion in 2024/25.

($1 = 1.3336 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says we’re not just headed for another recession, but a ‘profound economic and financial shift’

    The former CEO of PIMCO sees three trends that suggest a transformation in the global economy is under way.

  • 'There's no one left to talk to': Sam Bankman-Fried says he's 'deeply sorry' in apology to FTX employees

    "You were my family. I've lost that, and our old home is an empty warehouse of monitors," the FTX founder wrote in a letter to his former colleagues.

  • The Fed's own economists are sounding the recession alarm — and warning that more interest-rate hikes could tank the US economy

    Federal Reserve's staff economists said pressure on consumer spending, overseas turmoil, and higher borrowing costs have made a recession more likely.

  • 4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

    With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...

  • Republican leaders Vos and LeMahieu say they are talking to Gov. Evers 'more than we have in the last 2 years'

    Vos said he and LeMahieu spoke to Evers for five minutes recently "more than we have in the last two years."

  • GloriFi, an 'anti-woke' bank backed by Peter Thiel and Candace Owens, is folding just 3 months after it was set up

    Texas-based bank aimed to appeal to customers who disliked "liberal" lenders and blamed "reputational attacks" and "negative stories" for its demise.

  • It’s not the jobs, stupid

    We could be heading towards the first full-employment recession. Here's why that changes everything, according to Jobs for the Future CEO Maria Flynn.

  • China COVID numbers hit record, economic outlook darkens

    STORY: China reported a record number of COVID-19 infections on Thursday (November 24).31,444 new local cases on Wednesday - breaking the previous high set on April 13, when commercial hub Shanghai was in a lockdown that would last two months.Now cities nationwide are imposing localized lockdowns, mass testing, and other curbs that are darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.The streets of Chaoyang, the capital's most populous district, have been increasingly empty this week.Sanlitun, a high-end shopping area, was nearly silent on Thursday but for the whirring of the e-bikes of delivery riders ferrying meals for those working from home.The surge in infections is diminishing investors' hopes that China will soon ease the rigid zero-COVID policy that, alongside a downturn in the property market, is battering the economy.It's been nearly three years since the pandemic first emerged in the central city of Wuhan.The restrictions have also exacted a toll on China's increasingly frustrated residents, like this Beijing local."Only by easing the COVID-19 restrictions can people live a normal life. Otherwise, everything’s halted. How many people have the savings to support them if things continually stay halted? And even if you have money to stay at home everyday, that's not true living, that's lingering on the last breath of air."While official infection tallies are low by global standards, China tries to stamp out every infection chain, making it a global outlier.China's leadership has stuck by its zero-COVID policy, which includes some of the strictest restrictions in the world, saying it is necessary to save lives and prevent the medical system from being overwhelmed.Factory output has taken a hit from the measures, including the world's biggest iPhone plant, which has been rocked by violent clashes between workers and security personnel in a rare show of dissent.Acknowledging the pressure on the economy, the cabinet said China would use timely cuts in bank cash reserves and use other monetary policy tools to make sure there is enough liquidity, state media reported on Wednesday.

  • State Stimulus Updates To Know For November 2022

    It's been hard to escape news about the U.S. economy the past few months as inflation continues at 40-year highs. The Fed announced yet another increase in interest rates on Nov. 2, resulting in the...

  • Nigeria hopes new currency notes curb inflation, corruption

    Nigeria on Wednesday launched newly designed currency notes, a move that the West African nation's central bank says will help curb inflation and money laundering. The newly designed denominations of 200 (45 U.S. cents), 500 ($1.10) and 1,000 naira ($2.20) also would drive financial inclusion and economic growth, said Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Experts, however, are skeptical about such results in a country that has battled chronic corruption for decades, with government officials known to loot public funds that has caused more hardship for the many struggling with poverty.

  • Federal Reserve board agreed it would be appropriate to slow interest rate hikes soon, minutes show

    The Federal Reserve board agreed this month that it would be appropriate to slow interest rate hikes soon, according to posted meeting minutes. At its early November meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee raised interest rates by three quarters of a point to a range of 3.75 to 4 percent, the fourth consecutive hike of…

  • Hungary to provide $195 million in financial aid to Ukraine - govt decree

    Hungary will provide 187 million euros ($195 million) in financial aid to Ukraine as its contribution to a planned EU support package worth up to 18 billion euros in 2023, according to a government decree published late on Wednesday. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has said that it was willing to pay its share of support for Ukraine but would rather pay it bilaterally than through the EU's joint borrowing. "The government continues to be committed to take part in financial support to war-gripped Ukraine," the government said in the decree.

  • Fed Staff Warn Chance of Recession in Next Year Is Now Near 50%

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve staff economists briefed policymakers this month that the chances of a US recession in the next year had risen to almost 50% on risks of slower consumer spending, global economic risks and further interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesChina Covid Cases Jump to

  • US Economy Shows Signs of Slowing as Fed Hikes Filter Through

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh evidence Wednesday pointed to a slowing US economy and a cooling labor market that suggests steep interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve are starting to have a broader impact.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldBusiness activity

  • Hiring freezes instead of layoffs gain ground in the job market as recession fears grow

    Amid recession fears, more firms leave open jobs unfilled, shrinking the workforce without layoffs. But that's further stressing burned-out workers.

  • EU to approve Hungary's recovery plan, hold cash until conditions met

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission is likely to approve next week Hungary's post-pandemic recovery plan to keep open the possibility of EU disbursements later, but hold back any payouts until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions, sources at the EU executive said. Under the EU recovery scheme, Hungary could get 5.8 billion euros ($6.02 billion) in grants to spend on making the economy greener and more digital - cash Budapest badly needs amid surging inflation, slowing growth and rocketing borrowing costs. Separately, the Commission is also likely to recommend next week that EU governments suspend 65% of transfers from the EU budget to Hungary, or some 7.5 billion euros, until many of the same conditions as for the recovery fund cash, mainly pertaining to the independence of the judiciary, are met, the sources said.

  • Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia EBT Benefits for December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts

    SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS), with automatic...

  • Sunak’s ideas won’t fix what’s broken in Britain. Here’s what will work.

    London needs to get tough with the U.S. and its continental friends to open up their markets and encourage investment at home.

  • BOJ eyes pilot experiments next year to issue digital yen - source

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will begin preparations to conduct a pilot experiment with private financial institutions next year towards issuing a digital yen, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. The move, widely expected, will follow two years of experiments the BOJ has been conducting to decide whether to issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier in the day that the BOJ will start pilot experiments for launching a digital yen with Japan's three megabanks and regional banks next spring.

  • Venezuela's anti-inflation efforts dealt blow as currency tumbles

    Venezuela's effort to curb high inflation by stabilizing exchange rates is becoming less effective as the local bolivar currency slips in value against the dollar, analysts said on Wednesday. For months, President Nicolas Maduro's administration has sought to fight inflation by anchoring the bolivar's exchange rate. It has increased the supply of foreign currency cash in local banks and limited the expansion of credit and public spending.