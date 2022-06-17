Canada's competition agency reiterates opposition to Rogers-Shaw deal

Rogers Building, home of Rogers Communications in Toronto
·1 min read

TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada's antitrust regulator said on Friday that the merger of Rogers Communications and Shaw Communications should not go ahead as it threatens competition and the efficiencies claimed by the companies are not enough to offset that.

The bureau's response raises uncertainty over the deal closure that now could be heading towards a litigation at the Competition Tribunal. Rogers-Shaw have set July 31 as a date to close the transaction.

The bureau continued with its assertion that the sale of Shaw's Freedom mobile was not an effective remedy for the merger and it would weaken Freedom's operations, taking out the "competitive discipline" to the national carriers. The merger would also lead to transfer of wealth from low and middle income groups to the wealthy families of Rogers-Shaw, the bureau said.

The Competition Bureau was responding to the petition filed by Rogers and Shaw earlier this month. Last week in an email response to Reuters, the bureau said that it wanted to speed up the case..

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal and Ismail Shakil in TorontoEditing by Alistair Bell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here Are 31 Billion Reasons to Love Pfizer's Stock Right Now

    Pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has grabbed plenty of headlines in the past couple of years thanks to its coronavirus-related work. Although Pfizer is firing on all cylinders right now, there are plenty of reasons to be even more optimistic about the healthcare giant's future. Pfizer's revenue and earnings have soared in the past year and a half thanks to Comirnaty, its COVID-19 vaccine, and Paxlovid, its COVID-19 treatment.

  • Japan’s Kyowa Kirin Eying $1 Billion Sale of Pharma Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyowa Kirin Co., the Japanese specialty pharmaceutical firm, is considering a sale of some of its international assets that could fetch about $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Bu

  • Should Disney Keep or Sell Its Majority Stake in Hulu? | Analysis

    As the streaming landscape is changing, the entertainment giant has to figure out the best path for the popular domestic service

  • From Bakken to Haynesville: Riverbend Sells Nonop Assets for $1.8 Billion

    Riverbend Energy Group had assembled the nonop acreage since 2016 through three funds; it retains assets in the Permian’s southern Midland Basin.

  • KKR, GIP Jointly Bid for $21 Billion Deutsche Telekom Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co., Global Infrastructure Partners and Stonepeak Partners have jointly made a binding offer for a controlling stake in Deutsche Telekom AG’s 20 billion-euro ($21 billion) towers unit, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme'Drip Pricing' Is Turning Checkout Into a Nasty SurpriseUS Equities End Turbulent Week With a Modest Gain

  • Animoca Brands Acquires Most of Educational Tech Company TinyTap for $38.9M

    Gaming investment company Animoca Brands has acquired more than 80% of Tel Aviv-based TinyTap in a deal worth $38.9 million.

  • Elon Musk May Confirm His Twitter Deal to Staff. Remote Work Could Also Come Up.

    Elon Musk will respond to prepared questions at a Twitter town hall on Thursday. He is expected to confirm his intention to buy the company.

  • THG share price slumps after turning down takeover bids

    THG Share price fell more than 16% in early trade on Thursday.

  • Visual Effects Firm DNEG And Partner Bail On Ill-Timed SPAC Merger

    Visual effects firm DNEG, which has worked on projects like Stranger Things and Knives Out as well as launching an animation division, and merger partner Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. have bailed on their plans to come together. Since the merger was announced last January, market conditions have deteriorated for SPAC firms like Sports Ventures, which […]