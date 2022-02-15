Was Canada's Covid response more effective than the US?

Bernd Debusmann Jr - BBC News, Washington
·7 min read
Protesters have been calling for an end to vaccination requirements and other public health measures
Anti-vaccine mandate protesters in Ottawa on 12 February

Images of Canada's paralysed capital and of pandemic-rules protests have thrust the country's Covid response under the spotlight.

What started as a trucker-led movement to demand the end of a vaccine mandate has escalated to include all kinds of public health restrictions.

But since the pandemic began, Canada has fared far better than the US, despite similar income disparities, territorial divides, and comorbidities such as obesity and hypertension as its southern neighbour.

There is a staggering difference, for example, in how many more Americans have died because of Covid compared to Canadians, both in absolute numbers and as the ratio of deaths per million inhabitants.

So what is going on, and why might Canada's experience be different to that of the US so far? And amid mounting public pressure to relax restrictions, will Canada be able to keep a lid on the pandemic going forward?

What do the numbers show?

The proportion of daily new confirmed Covid cases has been lower in Canada than the US throughout most of the pandemic.

As of 12 February - and even with infection rates falling across the country - new cases in the US stood at about 543 per million people, compared with 258 in Canada, according to Our World in Data, a collaboration between Oxford University and an educational charity.

The trajectory of the pandemic has been similar in both countries, with cases rising and falling at roughly the same time, with the notable exception of the second US surge in the summer of 2021.

Graph showing US and Canadian Covid cases
Graph showing US and Canadian Covid cases

"In fact, the reproduction rate of the virus has been exactly the same," said Canadian national Dr Mark Cameron, an associate professor in the department of population and quantitative health sciences at Case Western University in Ohio. "[But] Canada's per capita case rate has generally been less than half that of the US".

The total death toll of the pandemic in the US stands at about 919,000, compared to 35,500 in Canada, according to Johns Hopkins University.

While the population of the US - over 332.4 million - is more than eight times Canada's 38.2 million, its ratio of deaths per million inhabitants still far surpasses Canada's.

Another set of statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins shows that as of 11 February, 279 US residents have died of Covid per 100,000, compared to about 94 in Canada.

Graph showing US and Canadian Covid deaths
Graph showing US and Canadian Covid deaths

Vaccination rates and healthcare differences

As of 9 February, 80% of Canada's population was fully immunised against Covid-19, along with another 5% that is partially vaccinated, meaning they had received at least one dose of a multi-dose vaccine.

In the US, 64% of people are fully vaccinated and 12% partially vaccinated.

Unlike the US, however, Canada has a universal, decentralised and publicly funded healthcare system administered by its 13 provinces and territories.

Graph showing US and Canadian vaccination rates
Graph showing US and Canadian vaccination rates

"That means that people, regardless of their socioeconomic status, have access to healthcare," said Dr Donald Vinh, an infectious disease specialist at McGill University Health Centre in Montreal. "What makes that an important factor is that, regardless of where you are in your phase of illness, you will still be able to get healthcare."

Far more Americans were ending up in intensive care as well. Last month during the Omicron wave, the number peaked at nearly 79 per million when Canada's was 32 per million.

"That has to be a function of healthcare systems. [Canada] is intervening quicker, and in different ways, than the US," Dr Cameron said. "That's where severe cases are ending up when other approaches and interventions have failed."

The availability of universal health insurance is the "simplest" explanation for Canada's lower infections and deaths, said Ross Upshur, a professor of public health at the University of Toronto.

"Most Canadians would not swap the health system we have, with all its faults, for the US system," he said.

Graph showing US and Canadian ICU patients
Graph showing US and Canadian ICU patients

Mandates

In Canada - like the US - individual provinces and territories can implement and lift local mandates governing behaviour - like going to restaurants, gyms and other public venues - as they see fit.

But the federal government still has jurisdiction on issues such as vaccine passports for domestic travel, vaccination requirements for federal employees or cross-border truckers. The latter was what initially prompted the protests.

In the US, some cities like New York have introduced vaccine passes to access restaurants and bars, but Canada's mandates have been stricter - and lasted far longer.

Canadian public health experts and many government officials believe that the more gradual relaxation of these rules - which are dependent on improvements in public heath data - has allowed it to avoid the same the high levels of infections and deaths that have been experienced in the US, where numbers spiked in a number of locations that rushed to ease regulations.

These measures have been "quite protective" for Canadians and left them "in a better place" than Americans, according to Dr Vinh.

"The adherence to public policies is a major factor that distinguishes the impact in the two countries," he said. "But that doesn't mean that the Canadian public isn't fed up with Covid or some public health measures."

Now, provincial governments across Canada are beginning to ease restrictions. Last week, Alberta ended its proof-of-vaccination system and plans to soon drop mask requirements for students in schools. Children under 12 will not be required to wear masks anywhere.

In Ontario, authorities will begin phasing out measures like capacity limits in restaurants and gyms. Proof of vaccination requirements will be lifted as of 1 March. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that the province's effective handling of the Omicron variant has allowed it to "fast track" its reopening plans

But the easing of restrictions comes as Canada contends with the economic impact of the pandemic. Unemployment in Canada rose half a percentage point to 6.5% in January 2022, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). In the US, the unemployment rate stands at 4%.

The need to balance public health concerns with these economic and social concerns, Dr Vinh added, is often difficult and has left Canada's provincial and federal government in an "unenviable" position.

"We have a lot of outspoken physicians and scientists in all the provinces that are keeping an eye on these policies to make sure they are not egregious or dangerous," he said. "There's still a science and political divide."

Dr Vinh added that the segment of Canada's population that is against these public health measures isn't necessarily representative of the entire country - and that overall, the debate is less political than in the US.

"I think the US is equally disjointed, but on a much grander scale," he said. "The science is the signal, and the politics is the noise. A [failure] to understand the signal from the noise may be contributing strongly to the unfortunate situation they're in."

Future Forecast

Public health officials warn that while most of Canada's provinces are seeing cases and deaths fall, it may be too early to relax all the country's Covid-induced public health measures.

"We're not out of the woods, but we're improving," Dr Vinh said. "The problem with improving is that if you do too much, too soon, you may exacerbate the condition.

"It's like recovering from a broken leg. You need to learn how to sit, stand and walk before you run and sprint."

Dr Vinh said that a "strategic and staggered process with a constant surveillance of metrics" may be necessary to give provincial and federal mandates the flexibility to respond to changes in the pandemic.

"People do get fed up and want to will it away," Professor Upshur said. "But you can't will it away - or honk it away".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas AG sues Meta for allegedly exploiting users' biometric data

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued social media giant Meta on Monday for allegedly capturing and using biometric data without properly obtaining informed consent. Meta has vowed to fight the lawsuit.Our thought bubble, via Axios' Ashley Gold: Similar suits are likely to come from other states as lawmakers grapple with how to treat the use of biometric data, and this one just adds to Facebook’s many regulatory woes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Wha

  • U.S. braces for Ukraine invasion but Russia says diplomacy still alive

    The U.S. is relocating its embassy operations from Kyiv to Lviv in western Ukraine due to fears of a Russian invasion that U.S. officials believe could begin within the next 48 hours.The other side: That announcement contrasted sharply with the scenes in Moscow on Monday as top Russian officials briefed Vladimir Putin in carefully choreographed meetings that diplomacy will continue and military exercises near the border will wind down.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Kentucky sees drop in COVID cases for third straight week. ‘Exactly what we want to see’

    Here’s the latest data residents need to know.

  • Trucks are gone from Ambassador Bridge, but more protesters arrive on foot

    About 50 police officers have gathered near protesters who have been blocking the Ambassador Bridge for six days.

  • U.S.-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

    The Ambassador Bridge, connecting Windsor, Ontario to Detroit, Michigan, again carried vehicles across the U.S.-Canada border on Monday... after police moved in over the weekend to clear out a six-day blockade by protesters that shut down North America's busiest trade corridor.The activists had parked cars and trucks on the roadway to protest COVID-19 restrictions.Before the Ambassador Bridge was cleared, there was a tense standoff between police and the protesters for more than 24 hours.Police said they made dozens of arrests, but there were no reports of violence.The bridge blockade choked the supply chain for Detroit's carmakers, forcing Ford, General Motors and Toyota to cut production.The estimated loss so far to the auto industry alone could be as high as $850 million.Elsewhere in Canada, so-called "Freedom Convoy" protests started by truckers have turned into a rallying point for people opposing the COVID policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.Protests in the capitol, Ottawa, entered a third week.Demonstrators also shut down smaller border crossings in Alberta and Manitoba last week and, on the weekend, shut down the Pacific Highway border point in British Columbia.

  • Kentucky politicians react to attack on Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg

    "My team and I are fortunately all safe. We are all with LMPD now," Greenberg wrote in a tweet Monday morning.

  • UP election: Are women really thriving in Uttar Pradesh as PM Modi claims?

    We test PM Narendra Modi's claim that Uttar Pradesh is now safe and full of opportunities for women.

  • Can GM Keep Up with Tesla and Ford?

    The Detroit giant has multiplied by 6 the number of electric vehicles (EVs) it intends to produce between 2022 and 2023.

  • "Real lives at risk," says Pentagon if Russia invades Ukraine

    "Should they conduct another major military operation, real lives will be at risk," Kirby told reporters."Ukrainian lives, to be sure, but also Russian lives. This will not be bloodless," he said.Russia suggested on Monday (February 14) that it was ready to keep talking to the West to try to defuse a security crisis, but the United States said Moscow was adding to its military capabilities by the day for a potential attack on Ukraine.Kirby warned that there would be severe "economic consequences," if Russia does invade Ukraine while saying he still hoped there would be a diplomatic solution."The Russians can de-escalate immediately," he said, adding, "they could easily sit down and take seriously a diplomatic path forward, and stop this, now."Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near the border of Ukraine. It denies Western accusations that it is planning an invasion, but says it could take unspecified "military-technical" action unless a range of demands are met, including barring Kyiv from ever joining the NATO alliance.

  • No. 7 Purdue basketball vs. Northwestern TV, radio

    The Purdue Boilermakers have had a couple of challenges in a row. Here's what's next for the nation's No. 7 team.

  • U.S. moving Ukraine embassy amid Russian buildup

    The United States is relocating its Ukraine embassy operations from the capital Kyiv to the western city of Lviv, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, citing a "dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces."The move comes as U.S. officials warned that Moscow was continuing to amass more than 100,000 troops near Russia's border with Ukraine and in neighboring Belarus, and could launch an attack at any time. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the move is based on Russia's threatening military posture. "We are basing our assessment on what we are seeing on the ground with our own eyes, which is a continued and unprovoked Russian buildup on the border with Ukraine and no accompanying evidence of de-escalation." Most embassy staff have already been ordered to depart Ukraine and U.S. citizens have been advised to leave the country by commercial means. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Monday warned that if Russia were to attack Ukraine, there would be casualties on both sides."Should they conduct another major military operation, real lives will be at risk. Ukrainian lives, to be sure, but also Russian lives. This will not be bloodless." Moscow denies Western accusations that it is planning an invasion.Russia suggested on Monday that it was ready to keep talking to the West to try to defuse the security crisis. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said diplomatic possibilities are "far from exhausted."

  • Letters to the editor for Monday, February 14, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • NFL betting: Broncos odds for next season foreshadow a potential big move

    What do the betting odds for next season tell us about the Denver Broncos?

  • Middletown man saved by Apple Watch after fall loses battle to sue Monmouth County

    A Middletown man who made headlines when his Apple Watch called 911 after he fell 20 feet lost his battle to sue Monmouth County.

  • Hillary Clinton Debuts New Hat To Mock Donald Trump's Document Shredding

    When sweet payback goes right to your head.

  • Donald Trump's accountants quit — in the midst of preparing his and Melania's taxes — after questioning 'discrepancies'

    Donald Trump's accountants, Mazars USA, quit in the middle of preparing his and Melania's taxes, after questioning the reliability of his numbers.

  • Donald Trump used a Secret Service agent's phone to call Melania Trump after the Stormy Daniels allegations broke: report

    The Secret Service agent whose phone was used by then-President Trump was unhappy with the manner in which his device was used, according to CNN.

  • Trump's longtime accounting firm cut him off and said 10 years of his financial statements 'should no longer be relied upon' amid fraud allegations

    The accounting firm, Mazars USA, said that it will no longer "provide new work product" to the Trump Organization.

  • Ukrainian president declares Wednesday a 'day of unity' amid fears of Russian attack

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday declared that Wednesday will be a day of unity, as he addressed reports that a Russian invasion of his country could begin that day.The comments from the Ukrainian leader, made in an address to his nation posted on Facebook, come amid heightened tensions between Kyiv and Moscow. The Biden administration had warned on Friday that an attack on Ukraine could be imminent. Zelensky wrote in the...

  • New York AG Letitia James really, really wants Donald Trump to unlock his two-dozen file cabinets in Trump Tower

    Lawyers for the New York attorney general are asking a judge to give them access to two dozen file cabinets in Trump Tower.