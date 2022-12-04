Canada's deep yield curve inversion adds to BoC rate hike dilemma

FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem walks outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa
Fergal Smith
·3 min read

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO (Reuters) - As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.

Canada's central bank says that the economy needs to slow from overheated levels in order to ease inflation. If its tightening campaign overshoots to achieve that objective it could trigger a deeper downturn than expected.

The bond market could be flagging that risk. The yield on the Canadian 10-year government bond has fallen nearly 100 basis points below the 2-year yield, marking the biggest inversion of Canada's yield curve in Refinitiv data going back to 1994 and deeper than the U.S. Treasury yield curve inversion.

Some analysts see curve inversions as predictors of recessions. Canada's economy is likely to be particularly sensitive to higher rates after Canadians borrowed heavily during the COVID-19 pandemic to participate in a red-hot housing market.

"Markets think the Canadian economy is about to suffer a triple blow as domestic consumption collapses, U.S. demand weakens and global commodity prices drop," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.

The BoC has opened the door to slowing the pace of rate increases to a quarter of a percentage point following multiple oversized hikes in recent months that lifted the benchmark rate to 3.75%, its highest since 2008.

Money markets are betting on a 25-basis-point increase when the bank meets to set policy on Wednesday, but a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll expect a larger move.

RESILIENT ECONOMY

Canada's employment report for November showed that the labour market remains tight, while gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 2.9% in the third quarter.

That's much stronger than the 1.5% pace forecast by the BoC and together with upward revisions to historical growth could indicate that demand has moved further ahead of supply, economists say.

But they also say that the details of the third-quarter GDP data, including a contraction in domestic demand, and a preliminary report showing no growth in October are signs that higher borrowing costs have begun to impact activity.

The BoC has forecast that growth would stall from the fourth quarter of this year through the middle of 2023.

The depth of Canada's curve inversion is signaling a "bad recession" not a mild one, said David Rosenberg, chief economist & strategist at Rosenberg Research.

It reflects greater risk to the outlook in Canada than the United States due to "a more inflated residential real estate market and consumer debt bubble," Rosenberg said.

Inflation is likely to be more persistent after it spread from goods prices to services and wages, where higher costs can become more entrenched. Still, 3-month measures of underlying inflation that are closely watched by the BoC - CPI-median and CPI-trim - show price pressures easing.

They fell to an average of 2.75% in October, according to estimates by Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics. That's well below more commonly used 12-month rates.

"The yield curve would not invert to this extent unless investors also believed that inflation will drop back down toward the Bank's target," said Brown.

Like the Federal Reserve, the BoC has a 2% target for inflation.

"The curve is telling us the Bank of Canada will be forced into a reversal by late 2023, with rates remaining depressed for years to come," Corpay's Schamotta said.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Recommended Stories

  • German, French Central Bankers Say Inflation Will Return to Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials from the region’s two biggest economies said they’re determined to bring record inflation back to their 2% target. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeTrophy Rolex, Patek and Audemars Piguet Prices Skid to Pre-Boom LevelsMusk Hails Release of Twitter Emails on Hunter Biden Sto

  • Slowing Inflation Isn’t Good for All Stocks. The Challenge That Tesla and Others Could Be Facing.

    Companies that thrived during a period of rising prices may find it harder to boost prices and protect margins as inflations continues to slow. That could mean trouble.

  • This Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- While the crypto horror show rages on, stocks have quietly rallied almost 10% in the last month amid cautious optimism that the worst of the inflation shock is over. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeTrophy Rolex, Patek and Audemars Piguet Prices Skid to Pre-Boom LevelsMusk Hails Release of Twitter Emails

  • November jobs report is most important data for inflation this year- and not in a good way

    The November jobs report on Friday is the more important than any other data report this entire year - and not in a good way, a leading economist said.

  • EU to adapt state aid schemes in response to U.S. subsidy package

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The EU will adapt its state aid rules to prevent an exodus of investment triggered by a new U.S. green energy subsidy package, the bloc's chief executive said on Sunday. "Competition is good ... but this competition must respect a level playing field," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech in the Belgian city of Bruges. "The (U.S.) Inflation Reduction Act should make us reflect on how we can improve our state aid frameworks and adapt them to a new global environment," she added.

  • Dow Shines as Higher Rates Squeeze Nasdaq’s Tech Stocks

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average is beating the broader S&P 500 to a degree not seen in nearly a century.

  • Is Life Insurance Part of My Estate?

    Estate planning is one of the most difficult and important financial planning processes you'll ever go through. It's complex, and the bigger your estate, the tougher it gets. While creating your estate plan, you may find yourself wondering whether your life insurance … Continue reading → The post Is Life Insurance Part of an Estate? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Morgan Stanley (MS) Makes Its Money

    Morgan Stanley shares a name, or part of a name, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and it is not a coincidence. The “Morgan” in Morgan Stanley is J.P. Morgan’s grandson. The company was founded by Henry S. Morgan, Harold Stanley, and others in 1935.

  • Saudi Aramco's Luberef expects to raise up to $1.32 billion from IPO

    Saudi oil giant Aramco's base oil subsidiary Luberef expects to raise up to 4.95 billion riyals ($1.32 billion) from its initial public offering, it said, if it prices at the top of a range announced on Sunday. State-led IPO programmes in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have helped equity capital markets in the oil-rich Gulf, in sharp contrast to the United States and Europe, where global banks have been trimming headcount in a dealmaking drought. Gulf issuers have raised about $16 billion through such listings this year, accounting for about half of total IPO proceeds from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Refinitiv data shows.

  • AT&T to pay $6 million to SEC to settle lawsuit over leaks to analysts

    Three executives of the company: Christopher Womack, Kent Evans and Michael Black, who the SEC alleged were involved in violating Regulation FD, or fair disclosure, also agreed to each pay a $25,000 penalty without admitting or denying the regulator's allegations, the filing said. In a March 2021 lawsuit, the SEC accused Dallas-based AT&T and three investor relations executives of leaking details about its smartphone business to 20 firms.

  • With money on the table, states identify 120,000 leak-prone oil and gas wells

    Across the country, fossil fuel companies have walked away from thousands of oil and gas wells, leaving them unplugged and idle even as many of these drill sites leak greenhouse gas emissions and pose direct threats to human health. But until recently, states had little incentive to identify these wells and few resources to plug them. Now, the bipartisan infrastructure law that President Biden signed last year is changing the calculus around this mounting environmental challenge. The law, which

  • Federal probe finds big solar firms flouted trade rules

    The Biden administration found widespread flouting of trade laws by the world's biggest solar manufacturers amid an investigation that has rattled the industry and is likely to push companies to invest more heavily in producing their components in the United States. Four companies that account for as much as half of the solar cells imported into the United States are avoiding steep tariffs on solar products manufactured in China by using other nations as a pass-through in the production process,

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Low Volatility and Above-Average Yields

    These low-beta stocks offer a diversifying effect on one's portfolio, in that they tend to move separate from the broader market.

  • Bonds Rallying Back From Brutal Year Show Power of Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street is finding a reason to keep plowing into the bond market, even with a Federal Reserve that’s still far from declaring victory in its war against inflation.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeTrophy Rolex, Patek and Audemars Piguet Prices Skid to Pre-Boom LevelsMusk Hails Release of Twitter Emails

  • Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE:ABT) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 24x Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT ) may be sending very bearish signals...

  • What is family estrangement? A relationship expert describes the problem and research agenda

    Almost 70 million people in the U.S. report being estranged from a family member. Ghislain & Marie David de Lossy/Getty ImagesHolidays are often a time of strengthening family bonds and relationships. But for those who have difficult relationships with siblings, parents and extended family, it can be a stressful and upsetting time. We asked Kristina Scharp to explain why family relationships sometimes break down – and some things to consider when talking to those in this situation. What is famil

  • From bitcoin to 'spit coin,' cryptocurrency sure to spawn other forms of money: Blundo

    Despite being skeptical of cryptocurrency, columnist Joe Blundo predicts currencies will continue to get increasingly unusual with time.

  • Finland says Russian nuclear threat is reason to join NATO

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has raised security alert levels in Europe, while Russia’s nuclear threats have prompted Finland to move to NATO, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said in an interview with the Japanese Kyodo news outlet on Dec. 4.

  • Business Calendar: time for a Santa rally?

    STORY: From a big moment for Credit Suisse, to hopes for a ‘Santa rally’ on stock markets, these are the business and finance stories to watch out for in the coming days.Credit Suisse faces a day of reckoning when its rights issue closes on Thursday. Shares in the troubled lender have hit new lows of late, and some think the banks underwriting the deal will be left with a chunk of unsold stock. Equity markets will look for any sign of a so-called ‘Santa rally’. Some investors think it’s time for gains amid signs that rates and inflation may have peaked. Others are cheered by signs that China is easing its tough health-crisis curbs. U.S. service sector data on Monday will offer an economic health check. Any sign of rising input prices for business will dampen hopes that the Fed can ease back on the rate-hike pedal. Some traders think the Reserve Bank of Australia just might leave its rates unchanged on Tuesday. Inflation there unexpectedly saw a sharp slowing in October. Economists still predict another hike, but some say December's could be the last for a while.

  • Is Biogen Stock a Buy Now?

    Thanks to well-received clinical trial data for its investigational Alzheimer's therapy, lecanemab, shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) are up by more than 51% in the past three months -- and the company hasn't even made a single dollar from the positive findings yet. Including lecanemab, Biogen has a dozen programs in late-stage clinical trials, all but four of which are being developed for indications in neurology. Its areas of focus within neurology are Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, though it also has a trio of programs for multiple sclerosis (MS) in development.