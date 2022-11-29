Canada’s Economy Starts to Sputter as Housing Investment Plunges

2
Erik Hertzberg and Randy Thanthong-Knight
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s economy is gearing down rapidly after stronger-than-expected growth in the third quarter, potentially giving the central bank leeway to slow its interest rate increases.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Preliminary data show gross domestic product was flat in October, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday in Ottawa. That followed a 0.1% gain in September, in line with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Household consumption dipped and residential construction and investment plunged -- another signal that higher borrowing costs are cooling demand.

The loonie dropped to C$1.3555 per US dollar as of 9:22 a.m. Ottawa time, extending earlier losses. Benchmark government yields moved little, with the 2-year yield at 3.934%.

September’s expansion brought third-quarter annualized growth to 2.9%, down from a revised pace of 3.2% in the second quarter. The increase, which nearly doubled economist expectations, was driven by strong exports, which were up 8.6%. Government consumption also provided support.

Still, the report highlighted a widespread loss of momentum. Domestic demand was down, with household consumption falling 1% -- its first decline since 2021. Business investment dropped 5.1%, the second straight quarterly decline.

“The underlying details don’t paint a very strong picture,” Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Capital Markets, said in a report to investors. “Moreover, the monthly data suggest that the economy began the fourth quarter on weak footing.”

The sharp slowdown in momentum may allow the Bank of Canada to start winding down its rate hiking cycle, and the data potentially signal the start of the soft landing that Governor Tiff Macklem and his officials are trying to engineer.

Another welcome sign for the central bank is a possible slowdown in wage and salary pressures. Employee compensation rose 1.2% in the third quarter, the weakest growth since 2020, when it declined sharply amid Covid-19 lockdowns.

Economists in Bloomberg surveys were expecting third-quarter growth of 1.5% annualized, followed by 0.5% in the final three months of the year. Two quarters of contraction are seen in the first half of 2023.

The Bank of Canada has already begun slowing down its pace of rate hikes, after increasing the benchmark overnight lending rate to 3.75% from the emergency pandemic low of 0.25% that held until March.

Rapidly slowing housing activity dragged on Canadian growth for a second consecutive quarter, with residential construction and investment down 15.4%.

Overnight swaps markets are fully pricing in a 25 basis-point hike for the Bank of Canada’s Dec. 7 decision, with traders putting about a one-third chance on a 50 basis-point move.

(Updates with chart, economist reaction and housing details.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Dynasty Watch: Week 13 Prospect Review

    With Week 13 of the college football season in the books, Zachary Krueger looks back at some of the performances from 2023 dynasty league prospects. (James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

  • U.S. house annual prices slow again in September

    U.S. single-family home prices slowed further in September as higher mortgage rates eroded demand, closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday. Monthly house prices fell in July for the first time since late 2018. House prices rose 10.6% year-on-year in September, slowing from August's increase of 12.9%.

  • David Kleinberg Design Associates: Meet the AD100 2023

    A consummate decorator in the old-school mold, David Kleinberg is a master of color, texture, scale, and detail

  • German Inflation Eases, Boosting Calls for Slower ECB Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany followed Spain and Belgium in reporting slower inflation, offering ammunition to those who want the European Central Bank to ease the pace of interest-rate increases.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipExpats Rank the Best and Worst Cities to Live and WorkConsumer prices in Europe’s largest economy rose 1

  • Lloyds to Relax Mortgage Terms for Some Borrowers, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc is stepping up help for struggling customers, including mortgage relief, during the UK’s heightened economic stress, according to Chief Executive Officer Charlie Nunn. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipExpats Rank the Best and Worst Cities to Live and WorkThe bank is talking to British

  • U.S. oil prices recover from their lowest price of the year

    U.S. oil futures finish higher Monday, with the West Texas Intermediate crude contract recovering from early losses attributed to demand worries tied to China.

  • Nets’ Ben Simmons leaves game vs. Magic with knee soreness

    Ben Simmons is considered day-to-day after leaving Monday's game.

  • Bullard: Fed has 'a ways to go' on interest rate hikes

    "We've got a ways to go to get restrictive," Bullard said in an interview with MarketWatch, as he restated his conviction that the Fed's target policy rate needs to rise to at least a range between 5.00% and 5.25% from the current level of 3.75%-4.00% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to reduce inflation. Once at a high enough level, rates would then "have to stay there all during 2023 and into 2024" given the historical behavior of inflation, Bullard said.

  • Pakistan Taliban ends cease-fire with govt, vows new attacks

    The Pakistani Taliban on Monday ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government in Islamabad, ordering its fighters to resume attacks across the country, where scores of deadly attacks have been blamed on the insurgent group. In a statement, the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan said it decided to end the 5-month-old cease-fire after Pakistan's army stepped up operations against them in former northwestern tribal areas and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan. Pakistan and the TTP had agreed to an indefinite cease-fire in May after talks in Afghanistan's capital.

  • Stocks hit session lows at the close, Chinese stocks move higher

    Markets were in the red at the close of trading on Monday, while Chinese stocks moved higher despite COVID lockdowns in the country.

  • 4 Well-Known Names Kick Off the 2023 Tax Loss Selling Recovery Portfolio

    A social media giant, an online marketplace, a semiconductor producer and an automaker make the latest list of unloved stock losers.

  • BP to Market Crude From Guyana's Offshore Production Platforms

    BP will be responsible for marketing, evaluating regional and global demand centers, selecting customers, and making suitable transport arrangements.

  • Apple’s Historic Buyback Keeps Investors Captivated

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has shelled out more than $550 billion buying back its own shares over the past decade, more than any other US company, and the technology juggernaut shows no signs of slowing down. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipExpats Rank the Best and Worst Cities to Live and WorkEven with the stock under press

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that have become more attractive right now

    REIT stocks have fallen more than the S&P 500, but a potential decline in interest rates next year may revive the sector.

  • Yield Curve Inversion Reaches New Extremes

    The 10-year Treasury is yielding less than the 2-year note by the largest amount since the 1980s. This unusual relationship between yields reflects investors’ bets on easing inflation and future rate cuts.

  • China stocks including Alibaba, Nio rally as Chinese officials say they’ll boost vaccines for the elderly

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese internet names were gaining in premarket action amid indications that China's government was getting a better hold on the pandemic.

  • 4 Challenges Tesla Faces in 2023

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has fallen 55.8% from its all-time high, and the drop may not be over. The company faces new challenges from higher interest rates and new competition. In the video below, Travis Hoium covers four major challenges investors need to watch in 2023.

  • Banks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload It

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks in the US and Europe with around $42 billion of buyout debt stuck on their balance sheets are making the most of their last chance to get rid of it this year.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipExpats Rank the Best and Worst Cities to Live and WorkStabilization in the leveraged loan and high yield bond mark

  • Qatar loses on World Cup field, makes gains on global stage

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) The gilded stadiums are among the most spectacular in the world. The seafront is sparkling and the skyscrapers are draped with larger-than-life banners featuring the stars of the World Cup. Fans crowd around big screens throughout the city to watch soccer along the waterfront in Doha, or at the upscale Pearl Marina.

  • Credit Suisse rights sell-off spells worst year for its shares

    Credit Suisse shares slid below 3 Swiss francs on Tuesday as investors dumped rights to subscribe to new shares in a cash call aimed at raising $2.3 billion for the loss-making bank. The offering, part of a broader capital raise worth 4 billion francs which won shareholder approval last week, is intended to help fund Credit Suisse's attempt to recover from the biggest crisis in its 166-year history. Shares in Credit Suisse fell 3.3% to 2.911 francs by 1223 GMT, their lowest level on record according to Refinitiv data, as the rights tumbled as much as 29.9% to as low as 0.105 on their second day of trading in Zurich.