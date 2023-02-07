Canada's Hut 8 Mining to merge with US Bitcoin to weather crypto downturn

FILE PHOTO: Bitcoin are seen in this illustration picture
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Canada's Hut 8 Mining Corp will merge with rival US Bitcoin Corp to create a crypto mining giant in North America, consolidating after a steep fall in valuations for the crypto sector that saw high-profile collapses in recent months.

The companies said the combined entity will have a market capitalization of around $990 million, and be equally owned by shareholders of both the companies.

The merged entity, to be called Hut 8 Corp, will be listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq after the all-stock deal.

In December, Binance.US said it will acquire assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital in a deal valued at roughly $1 billion.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Shinjini Ganguli)

