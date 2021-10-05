Canada's Hydro One seeks bigger M&A targets to boost customers

Maiya Keidan and Shariq Khan
·3 min read

By Maiya Keidan and Shariq Khan

(Reuters) - Ontario's largest electric utility, Hydro One Ltd, is seeking acquisitions worth up to C$500 million ($397 million) to boost its customer base and consolidate the fragmented industry, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

The government of Ontario, Canada's most populous province, is eager to bring down electricity costs for customers. To achieve that, the province is encouraging Hydro One to obtain customers through acquisition, according to sources.

"We believe this consolidation of our business benefits the community, Ontario and Hydro One as it makes the provincial grid more efficient, while reducing costs across the system," the Hydro One spokeswoman said.

Dealmaking will mainly focus on expanding service areas and customers, replacing aging infrastructure and improving grid reliability, said one of the sources.

Ontario's electricity distribution network is highly fragmented with 60 companies, 55 of which hold less than a 2% share of the industry, according to data from provincial regulator the Ontario Energy Board (OEB).

Hydro One, which has a market value of C$17.9 billion, declined to say how much it plans to increase its customer base from the current 1.4 million.

While the company has by far the largest market share in the province, with 35.5% of the industry total, Toronto Hydro-Electric System Ltd and Alectra Utilities Corp are top competitors, with 21.8% and 18.1% of the market, respectively.

LOWER BILLS

Two of Hydro One's smaller deals, worth a total C$132 million, won regulatory approval last year, encouraging the company to hunt for more opportunities.

"I think government over time has been trying to encourage consolidation," said Gavin MacFarlane, vice president-senior credit officer at Moody's.

The company, which had over C$2 billion in net cash as of December 31, 2020, according to its last annual report, plans to fund acquisitions using its balance sheet, said the spokeswoman.

Hydro One last month estimated spending of C$1.91 billion on capital investment for 2021, but the spokeswoman declined to comment on how much would be spent on mergers and acquisitions.

Dealmaking in Canadian power companies has accounted for $2.3 billion this year to date compared with $4.3 billion for the entirety of 2020, with Hydro One making up 2% of deals, according to data from Dealogic.

Hydro One most recently acquired the business assets of Peterborough Distribution Inc and Orillia Power Distribution Corp for a total value of C$104 million.

Hydro One told Reuters that customers in Peterborough and Orillia saw a 1% reduction in the base distribution part of their bills after the acquisitions.

"We believe there are further opportunities in Ontario for consolidation and we are open to pursuing these opportunities as they arise," said the spokeswoman.

Hydro One, 47.3% owned by the government of Ontario, has been beefing up its mergers and acquisitions team by hiring experts from banks and other advisory firms, three sources told Reuters and the company confirmed.

Among Hydro One's recent hires was new Vice President, Growth Matt Vines, an investment banker hired from Bank of Montreal in August who previously worked in M&A for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

While the spokeswoman for Hydro One said the company was "strengthening" its corporate strategy team, she declined to share the size of the current team with Reuters.

($1 = 1.2635 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan in Toronto and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Denny Thomas and Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan Touts New Capitalism But New Finance Chief Sounds The Same

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the nation’s incoming government will seek a new type of capitalism that helps tackle wealth inequality, but on questions around the sales tax, debt and the central bank he sounded like the official he replaced a day earlier.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ N

  • Jennifer Aniston fangirls over the Foo Fighters on The Morning Show set

    "This super fan will never forget this day," the star actress said alongside photos and video of her hugging Dave Grohl.

  • Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) Could Be a Great Choice

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Facebook whistleblower to say former employer an 'urgent threat' to U.S

    Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will appear before the U.S. Congress Tuesday, where she is set to sharply criticize her former employer as "one of the most urgent threats" facing the country, and to demand transparency about its operations in order to better regulate it. Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team, says the social media giant keeps its algorithms and operations a secret. "The core of the issue is that no one can understand Facebook's destructive choices better than Facebook, because only Facebook gets to look under the hood," she said in written testimony prepared for the hearing.

  • Rout in Technology Stocks Eases; Natural Gas Soars: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and U.S. futures rose as dip buyers returned to technology names betting a selloff had gone too far. Energy contracts extended a rally amid a supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Industry

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Billionaire David Tepper is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Billionaire David Tepper is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Tepper’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper is Selling These 5 Stocks. Legendary investor, philanthropist and co-founder of the public equity investment fund Appaloosa Management, David […]

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • 1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

    It's not a hyper-growth tech stock, proving that outstanding returns can be achieved by owning simple and easy-to-understand businesses.

  • Lordstown Is Selling Its Ohio Plant to Foxconn for $230 Million

    Lordstown Motors will sell its Ohio plant to Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn, which will produce the Endurance truck there. Here's what this deal will entail.

  • China on brink of property crisis as Evergrande shares suspended

    Evergrande's stock was suspended from trading on Monday as the debt-ridden Chinese company nears a deal to sell its property management unit.

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has become a key player in the digital ad industry. The company takes a different approach than rivals like Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and it offers investors a rare combination of high growth and solid profitability. The Trade Desk has hardly scratched the surface of its market opportunity, and digital ad spend is still growing rapidly around the world.

  • Supply chain bottlenecks will persist unless one of two things happens, expert explains

    Businesses may be struggling with unexpected cargo delays, but supply chain bottlenecks aren't going to be resolved in the near term.

  • Chinese Property Developer Fantasia Misses Debt Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Chinese developer fell into crisis on Monday after failing to repay a maturing bond, adding to the strains of the nation’s heavily leveraged property firms following industry giant China Evergrande Group’s debt woes.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Reco

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Quant Genius Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy according to Jim Simon’s Renaissance Technologies. You can skip our detailed analysis of Simon’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies. Legendary billionaire, mathematician, philanthropist, […]

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been off to the races -- and with good reason. Chances are that growth stocks still have plenty of runway left to shine. Right now, the following trio of fast-growing companies stands out for all the right reasons, and offers the potential to make investors a lot richer in the fourth quarter, and most importantly, well beyond.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processin

  • Understanding Vanguard Mutual Funds vs. Vanguard ETFs

    Most Vanguard index mutual funds have a corresponding ETF. Here are the key differences between these alternatives.