Canada restricts Rogers' plan to help takeover of Shaw win regulatory approval

Illustration shows Rogers and Shaw Communications logos
Divya Rajagopal and Dan Whitcomb
·1 min read

By Divya Rajagopal and Dan Whitcomb

(Reuters) -Canada on Tuesday imposed conditions on Rogers Communications' proposed remedy to overcome competition bureau concerns about Rogers' planned C$20 billion purchase of rival Shaw Communications.

Canadian Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the government has barred the wholesale transfer of wireless spectrum license but would consider a deal with conditions.

Champagne's announcement at an afternoon news conference came days before the companies go into mediation at the Competition Tribunal regarding the takeover.

Since the companies announced the deal in 2021, they proposed the sale of Freedom Mobile, owned by Shaw, to Quebec-based Videotron, owned by Quebecor Inc .

Champagne said that he would consider that deal only if Videotron undertakes not to sell the spectrum to a third party for at least 10 years.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Divya Rajagopal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • CN Railway Boosts Full-Year Guidance as Freight Prices Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian National Railway Co. raised its earnings outlook for the year as it reaps the benefits of a strong US dollar and a decision to impose higher fuel surcharges on customers. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersStock Surge Is Pared After Hours on Te

  • Alphabet stock falls 7% after Q3 misses on earnings and revenue

    The Mountain View tech giant's ad sales missed analyst estimates by $2 billion, and its profit slumped from the year-ago quarter.

  • Mint Mobile Is Offering 6 Months Free Service and $400 Back When You Buy a Google Pixel 7 Pro Phone

    Budget-friendly wireless provider Mint Mobile has a lot more going for it than just an enticing ad campaign featuring superstar and owner Ryan Reynolds. (And really, shouldn't that be enough?) See: Is...

  • Saudi PIF Offers to Buy Stake in $5.8 Billion STC Towers Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Public Investment Fund has offered to buy a majority stake in the telecom towers unit of Saudi Arabia’s largest phone company, the next step in its ambition to create a cellular tower behemoth in the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKor

  • UPDATE: Service restored from Erie County 911 to wireless devices

    Erie County 911 service has been restored. For about an hour, beginning at 9:50 p.m., emergency calls from wireless devices to 9-1-1 could not be received by the county's system.