Canada's internet outage caused by 'maintenance'

Malu Cursino - BBC News
·2 min read
Rogers Communications
Rogers is the mobile carrier for nearly 11 million people in Canada

Canada's largest mobile and internet provider, Rogers, has apologised for the country-wide service outage which began on Friday.

The company's CEO Tony Staffieri said the failure followed "a maintenance update in our core network".

Transport, banking and emergency services were all hit by Friday's blackout, with 911 hotlines and bank ATMs left unavailable.

Canadians flocked to coffee shops and libraries to find a connection.

The service outage began at 04:30 local time (08:30 GMT) on Friday and lasted for more than 15 hours, but most services have now been restored.

Mr Staffieri said the maintenance work "caused some of our routers to malfunction early Friday morning".

The outage had a huge effect on a wide range of services across Canada, serving as a reminder of how reliant society has become on modern communications.

Many 911 services reported difficulties with incoming calls and hospitals asked on-call staff to come into work until the issue was resolved.

One mother, Lara Morgan, described how she struggled to contact emergency services after her son was injured in a rugby game with a suspected spinal injury.

Speaking to the Globe and Mail newspaper, she said she eventually found someone with a non-Rogers mobile phone to call 911, only to discover that ambulance services also relied on the Rogers network and were having difficulties dispatching paramedics. Her son eventually made it to hospital and was not badly injured.

In a statement, Mr Staffieri said the company was "particularly troubled that some customers could not reach emergency services".

People using internet at a Starbucks
Toronto residents flocked to a local Starbucks to use the internet

The outage also caused some events to be cancelled, including the Toronto tour date of Canadian singer The Weeknd. The gig was due to take place at the home of the Toronto Blue Jays, which is owned by Rogers Communications.

In Quebec province, a Montreal court had to delay a trial hearing for disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard after jail officials were unable to connect him to a videoconference system.

Critics say the outage demonstrated a need for more competition in the Canadian telecoms sector.

Three companies - Rogers, BCE Inc and Telus Corp - control 90% of the market share in Canada.

Rogers alone is the mobile carrier of nearly 11 million Canadians, with a stake in everything from hockey to cable television.

  • Canada: Outage leaves many without mobile, internet service

    A widespread network outage left many Canadians without mobile and internet service for most of Friday, disrupting police, business and court services as crowds flocked to work at coffee shops with Wi-Fi. Rogers Communications Inc. said it started restoring service late in the day and said its teams “are working hard to get everyone back online as quickly as possible.” The outage began early in the morning and stretched into the evening, interrupting services across retailers and credit card processors, police and courts, airlines and train networks.

  • Most of Canada’s Internet Is Down. That’s Not Great for a Lot of Things

    It is hurting cellular, internet and cable services across the country, affecting millions.

  • Rogers CEO Apologizes, Blames Network Failure on Maintenance

    (Bloomberg) -- Rogers Communications Inc.’s new chief executive officer apologized and offered both compensation and an explanation to customers after a prolonged network failure left millions in Canada without phone or internet service, knocked businesses offline and affected payment systems.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsP

  • Rogers restores service following Canada-wide internet outage

    On Saturday, Rogers Communications said it had restored service for the “vast majority” of customers affected by the outage that left many Canadians without access to the internet.