Canada's lagging COVID-19 vaccine campaign set to ramp up as virus variants spread

Shipment of the Moderna vaccine arrives in Toronto
Allison Martell and Steve Scherer
·3 min read

By Allison Martell and Steve Scherer

TORONTO/OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada is expecting enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to double its supply by the end of next week to help ramp up a slow vaccination program as more contagious virus variants push the country toward a third wave of coronavirus infections.

Canada has lagged other rich countries in inoculations even though it ordered enough doses to vaccinate the population five times over late last year.

Those procurement deals, however, guaranteed relatively few doses in the first quarter of 2021 with a sharp increase in the second quarter. Officials said on Friday that 6.8% of the population had received at least one shot of a vaccine. That compares with 24.5% of U.S. residents as of Monday.

Shipments of 4.7 million doses are expected this week and next - 2.4 million from Pfizer Inc, 846,000 from Moderna Inc and a 1.5 million-dose loan of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the United States, according to federal forecasts and recent announcements.

Future deliveries could be threatened if the European Union limits shipments from the Pfizer or Moderna operations in Europe that supply Canada. Canada has been told European exports will be allowed, a spokeswoman for International Trade Minister Mary Ng, said on Wednesday

Ng's counterparts in Europe "have assured her that these measures will not affect vaccine shipments to Canada," Youmy Han said.

A Pfizer spokeswoman said export licenses had already been granted for deliveries this week and next, and that one has been requested for the week of April 5. Canada expects a million doses a week from Pfizer through the end of May.

Rising shipments and a policy of delaying second shots of the two-dose vaccines will enable the country to ramp up mass vaccination sites and some pharmacy distribution programs for older residents - two months after the United States.

"It certainly does provide a sense of relief," said Isaac Bogoch, infectious diseases specialist at Toronto General Hospital and a member of Ontario's vaccination distribution task force.

Canada is facing the possible beginning of a third wave of infections as the more transmissible B.1.1.7 virus variant first discovered in the UK drives outbreaks in some hot spots.

The country received just under 4.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines between late December and March 17.

Canada is stretching the vaccine supply by offering second doses as long as four months after the first, which means Canadians will have to wait longer than U.S. residents to be fully vaccinated. In the United States, second shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are given three weeks after the first, and the Moderna four weeks, mirroring dosing schedules in their clinical trials.

"We're going to be in an extremely bizarre position in Canada where, for a period of many months, some people will have had zero doses of a vaccine, some people will have one dose, and some people will have two doses," said Bogoch. "I think we need some very pragmatic advice from a federal centralized source about what's acceptable."

The National Advisory Council on Immunization (NACI), which makes non-binding but influential recommendations on how provincial health systems should use vaccines, said modeling suggested delaying the second dose would reduce illness and deaths while the vaccine supply is limited.

"It makes a lot of sense to try to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible," said Catherine Hankins, a McGill University epidemiologist and co-chair of another federal advisory group, the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force.

"I'm convinced by looking at the data from other countries that show rapid rollouts to the most number of people has the biggest impact," she said.

(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • EU sharpens COVID vaccine export rules as third wave of infections rises

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union refined its rules on the export of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, giving it a clearer right to block shipments to countries such as Britain with higher inoculation rates and to those not exporting their own vaccine doses. The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27 EU members, set out a proposal expanding existing measures that seek to ensure planned exports by drugmakers do not threaten already reduced EU supply. The granting of export licences will be based on reciprocity and "proportionality" - the epidemiological situation, vaccination rate and access to vaccines in the destination country.

  • Central Europe's hospitals slammed, can't treat all in need

    Poland recorded its highest daily number of new coronavirus infections Wednesday as hospitals buckle under a new surge. Hungary has the highest per capita death rate in the world. The coronavirus pandemic is unleashing enormous suffering as infection rates rise across central Europe even as the Czech Republic and Slovakia — recently among the worst-hit areas in the world — are finally seeing some improvements following tight lockdowns.

  • Air fryers aren't always the healthiest choice, according to experts - here's why

    Experts told Insider that while air fryers can help cut calories and fat, they don't necessarily lead to an overall healthy diet.

  • Some hand sanitizers made during the COVID-19 pandemic found to have high levels of a carcinogen: study

    Benzene, known to cause cancer, was found in 17% of hand sanitizers made during the pandemic, according to a new report.

  • Trump and Don Jr. Lawyer Up for Eric Swalwell’s Jan. 6 Riot Lawsuit

    Mark Wilson/GettyFormer President Donald Trump, as well as his eldest son Donald Trump Jr., have retained attorney Jesse Binnall to represent each of them in a lawsuit filed by Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Binnall, a Republican attorney based in Virginia, previously represented former Trump national security advisor Mike Flynn, alongside attorney Sidney Powell, after prosecutors charged him with lying to the FBI about his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. More recently, Binnall filed a lawsuit in Nevada on behalf of the Trump campaign which sought to overturn President Joe Biden’s electoral victory there, and he has also repped Defending the Republic, a legal group founded in part by Powell, in a defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems.A Treasure Hunter, a Satanism Expert, and Mike Lindell Fight to Overturn Biden Win in ArizonaTrump Jr. is now the second Trump family member to be represented by Binnall after the attorney signed on to represent former President Trump in a similar lawsuit filed by Democratic Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson. Both the Thompson and Swalwell lawsuits allege that Trump and his associates violated the Ku Klux Klan act of 1871 and that Trump’s rhetoric was part of a deliberate attempt to incite rioters to disrupt Congress’ certification of President Biden’s victory on Jan. 6.Binnall also represented Trump in a lawsuit filed in November against the then-president, his campaign, and the Republican National Committee. The suit alleged that Trump “sought to overturn the result of the election by disenfranchising voters, in particular voters of color” in part by “intimidating election officials and vote tabulators while they counted votes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Two and a Half Men' star Sophie Winkleman says nobody in Hollywood knew she was a royal

    Winkleman, who married into the royal family in 2009, told Insider that she refused to use the royals' last name while working on the sitcom.

  • Russia has begun spaceplane project, says Soviet shuttle designer

    Russia is developing a reusable spaceplane, a subsidiary of the Kalashnikov conglomerate said on Wednesday, in Russia's first such project since the late Soviet Union's ill-fated Buran space shuttle. A full-size model of the plane was presented at a closed pavilion during a Russian military forum last year and the project is now under development, said the general director of the Molniya research-to-production facility. "The goal has now been set and the development of a multi-use civilian complex with an orbital plane is in full swing," Olga Sokolova was quoted as saying in comments posted on Molniya's website.

  • Missing woman found naked inside a Florida storm drain. How she got there is a mystery

    A woman missing for three weeks was rescued Tuesday after she was found trapped inside a storm drain just a few feet away from a busy Delray Beach thoroughfare.

  • Saudi Arabia's $500 million mega-city Neom is creating plans to harvest an unprecedented amount of data from future residents. Experts say it's either dystopian or genius.

    Neom's head of technology told ZDNet that Neom would function as the world's first "cognitive city," which can anticipate residents' needs.

  • China plans to invite Palestinians and Israelis for talks - Al-Arabiya

    The Chinese government plans to invite Israelis and Palestinians to hold talks in China, Al-Arabiya TV channel quoted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday as saying in an interview. Wang, who started a Middle East tour this week, also voiced support for a Saudi initiative announced on Monday to end the war in Yemen, according to the Saudi-owned, Dubai-based channel. China has offered itself several times in the past as an alternative to the United States when it comes to mediating between Israelis and Palestinians, coming up with proposals to end their decades-old conflict.

  • Trump pictured entertaining guests maskless at Mar-a-Lago days after COVID outbreak caused its partial closure

    It comes days after Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was forced to close due to an outbreak of COVID among staff.

  • Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

    A skyscraper-sized container ship has become wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway, officials said Wednesday, threatening to disrupt a global shipping system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic. The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula.

  • Myanmar junta frees hundreds held for anti-coup protests

    Hundreds of people imprisoned for demonstrating against last month’s coup in Myanmar were released Wednesday, a rare conciliatory gesture by the military that appeared aimed at placating the protest movement. Witnesses outside Insein Prison in Yangon saw busloads of mostly young people, looking happy with some flashing the three-finger gesture of defiance adopted by protesters. Also Wednesday, Thein Zaw, a journalist for The Associated Press who was arrested last month while covering an anti-coup protest, was released.

  • Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy - meet Queen Elizabeth's 10 great-grandchildren, half of whom are commoners

    Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday named Lucas Philip. He is 22nd in line for the throne.

  • An NHL ref was fired after getting caught on a hot mic during a game saying he wanted to give one team a penalty

    NHL referee Tim Peel was released on Wednesday after a hot mic caught him saying he 'wanted' to give a penalty to the Nashville Predators.

  • Jonathan Scott called Zooey Deschanel his 'perfect person.' Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    The "New Girl" star and "Property Brothers" host have been together for almost a year and a half. Here's a look at their relationship so far.

  • Brazil posts record single-day toll of 3,251 virus deaths

    Brazil reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day for the first time Tuesday amid calls for the government and the new health minister to take action to stem the nation’s resurgence of coronavirus infections. Tuesday’s record toll of 3,251 deaths was driven by the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous, which recorded 1,021 new deaths, far above the previous high of 713 last July. The pandemic has brought the health systems of Brazilian states to near collapse, with hospitals watching their ICU beds fill up and stocks of oxygen required for assisted breathing dwindle.

  • Harry Lennix says Zack Snyder was 'ahead of the curve' by introducing diverse heroes that were cut from the 2017 theatrical cut of 'Justice League'

    Zack Snyder wanted to introduce multiple Black superheroes into his original "Justice League." A two-hour mandate from WB erased those plans.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter has made its first appearance on the red planet. It's set to fly within weeks.

    The Ingenuity helicopter could pioneer a new way to explore space. In the future, drones may do reconnaissance for Mars astronauts and rovers.

  • Fist fight breaks out on American Airlines flight as passengers get off plane in Phoenix

    Video posted to social media shows a noisy scuffle among passengers as they prepared to get off American Airlines Flight 2275 in Phoenix this week.