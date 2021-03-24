Canada's lagging COVID-19 vaccine campaign set to ramp up as virus variants spread

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination campaign, in Brampton, Ontario
Allison Martell and Steve Scherer
·3 min read

By Allison Martell and Steve Scherer

TORONTO/OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada is expecting enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to double its supply by the end of next week to help ramp up a slow vaccination program as more contagious virus variants push the country toward a third wave of coronavirus infections.

Canada has lagged other rich countries in inoculations even though it ordered enough doses to vaccinate the population five times over late last year.

Those procurement deals, however, guaranteed relatively few doses in the first quarter of 2021 with a sharp increase in the second quarter. Officials said on Friday that 6.8% of the population had received at least one shot of a vaccine. That compares with 24.5% of U.S. residents as of Monday.

Shipments of 4.7 million doses are expected this week and next - 2.4 million from Pfizer Inc, 846,000 from Moderna Inc and a 1.5 million-dose loan of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the United States, according to federal forecasts and recent announcements.

Future deliveries could be threatened if the European Union limits shipments from the Pfizer or Moderna operations in Europe that supply Canada. Canada has been told European exports will be allowed, a spokeswoman for International Trade Minister Mary Ng, said on Wednesday

Ng's counterparts in Europe "have assured her that these measures will not affect vaccine shipments to Canada," Youmy Han said.

A Pfizer spokeswoman said export licenses had already been granted for deliveries this week and next, and that one has been requested for the week of April 5. Canada expects a million doses a week from Pfizer through the end of May.

Rising shipments and a policy of delaying second shots of the two-dose vaccines will enable the country to ramp up mass vaccination sites and some pharmacy distribution programs for older residents - two months after the United States.

"It certainly does provide a sense of relief," said Isaac Bogoch, infectious diseases specialist at Toronto General Hospital and a member of Ontario's vaccination distribution task force.

Canada is facing the possible beginning of a third wave of infections as the more transmissible B.1.1.7 virus variant first discovered in the UK drives outbreaks in some hot spots.

The country received just under 4.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines between late December and March 17.

Canada is stretching the vaccine supply by offering second doses as long as four months after the first, which means Canadians will have to wait longer than U.S. residents to be fully vaccinated. In the United States, second shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are given three weeks after the first, and the Moderna four weeks, mirroring dosing schedules in their clinical trials.

"We're going to be in an extremely bizarre position in Canada where, for a period of many months, some people will have had zero doses of a vaccine, some people will have one dose, and some people will have two doses," said Bogoch. "I think we need some very pragmatic advice from a federal centralized source about what's acceptable."

The National Advisory Council on Immunization (NACI), which makes non-binding but influential recommendations on how provincial health systems should use vaccines, said modeling suggested delaying the second dose would reduce illness and deaths while the vaccine supply is limited.

"It makes a lot of sense to try to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible," said Catherine Hankins, a McGill University epidemiologist and co-chair of another federal advisory group, the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force.

"I'm convinced by looking at the data from other countries that show rapid rollouts to the most number of people has the biggest impact," she said.

(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • 'It was just terror': Survivors recount rampage in the aisles at Boulder, Colorado supermarket

    Survivors say ordinary grocery shopping turned into a struggle to stay alive in Monday's attack at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

  • EU sharpens coronavirus vaccine export rules as third wave builds

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union on Wednesday tightened its rules on coronavirus vaccine exports, giving it a clearer right to block shipments to countries with higher inoculation rates such as Britain, or which are not sharing doses they produce. The move comes as member states struggle to contain a third wave of the epidemic and kick-start vaccine programmes slowed by a shortfall in deliveries. EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said the bloc was not targeting any specific country, although the blueprint set out by the European Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, suggests Britain would be a country with which the EU would seek a reciprocal arrangement.

  • Iowa contested election presents a conundrum for Pelosi

    Republicans have put House Democrats on their heels by framing a contested election in Iowa as an attempt to overturn the results, seeking to charge Democrats with hypocrisy after the bipartisan condemnation in January of those in Congress who called the presidential election into question.

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • Mitch McConnell calls voting rights bill a ‘solution in search of a problem’ as GOP mounts ‘despicable’ effort to restrict ballot access

    Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has criticised a sweeping voting rights proposal as a “solution in search of a problem” despite more than 250 proposals in statehouses across the US to restrict ballot access. More follows...

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • US sinks below Mongolia and Argentina in global ranking for freedom

    Racial inequality, money in politics, and rise in polarisation reasons for 11-point drop for US in global freedom rankings

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Lauren Boebert ridiculed for claims no gun laws could have stopped Colorado shooter

    ‘No current gun laws would have stopped this, that's correct,’ wrote a critic, ‘And that's also the problem’

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • Belgium imposes new lockdown to fight third COVID-19 wave

    Belgium will close schools, non-food stores and hairdressers for four weeks from Saturday, in a sharp renewed lockdown designed to contain a rising third wave of COVID-19 infections. A year on from the first pandemic shutdown, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference that the variant of the virus first discovered in Britain had become dominant in the country and led to a doubling of COVID-19 patients in hospitals. Belgium is one of 19 EU countries with rising infections.

  • Pressure is mounting to ditch the filibuster and pass gun reform after back-to-back mass shootings in the US

    The dual tragedies have again reinvigorated calls for federal gun control and activists have zeroed in on ditching the filibuster as a first step.

  • What is Telegram? A quick guide to the fast and secure messaging platform

    Telegram is a cross-platform messaging service with enhanced security and privacy thanks to various levels of encryption.

  • Myanmar airs allegations of bribery against Suu Kyi

    PLEASE NOTE: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES Myanmar's military broadcast a video of a top official accusing former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of taking bribes, on Tuesday (March 23).In the testimony, the former city chief of Yangon alleges he gave Suu Kyi money, gold bars, and even silk "whenever needed". Spokesman Zaw Min Tun also downplayed the number of casualties from the widespread crackdown on people protesting against miltary rule.He said that only 164 demonstrators were killed.However, a tally by local activists is higher.They put the number just above 260 people since the military coup on February 1st.The spokesman also accused protesters of widespread destruction of property.That comes as friends and family mourn the deaths of protesters.Including two teenage boys - the youngest known civilians killed in the military crackdown.One of them is 14-year-old Tun Tun Aung.Radio Free Asia Burmese reported he was shot by security personnel at his front door on Monday, when he went out to fetch some drinking water for his mother who had to witness an open casket funeral for her son only a day later."I said to him 'my son, you are so young. If you want to follow (the protest), I will accompany you and cheer you on.' But now, this breaks my heart."The junta has tried to justify the coup by saying last year's election won by Suu Kyi's party was a fraud - an accusation rejected by the electoral commission.

  • A three-hour wait and a store 10 miles from every home: This is how easy it is to buy a gun in Colorado

    State’s painful history of violence is once again at the centre of a uniquely American crisis in the wake of the killing of 10 people in Boulder

  • Equal Pay Day: Women paid less than men — it's worse for Black, Latina women, exacerbated by COVID

    Rep. Carolyn Maloney held a hearing on Equal Pay Day , examining the gender pay gap and the disproportionate inequalities women of color face.

  • The Biden administration launched a social media campaign to persuade migrants not to enter the US as his border crisis intensifies

    Thousands of ads have been placed on radio stations in Latin America and on social media platforms to dissuade migrants making the journey to the US.

  • 19 of the highest-paid movie roles of all time, including $100 million for a single film

    It's rare for actors to haul in huge salaries like they used to, but some have managed to strike lucrative deals in the past.

  • Trump and Don Jr. Lawyer Up for Eric Swalwell’s Jan. 6 Riot Lawsuit

    Mark Wilson/GettyFormer President Donald Trump, as well as his eldest son Donald Trump Jr., have retained attorney Jesse Binnall to represent each of them in a lawsuit filed by Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Binnall, a Republican attorney based in Virginia, previously represented former Trump national security advisor Mike Flynn, alongside attorney Sidney Powell, after prosecutors charged him with lying to the FBI about his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. More recently, Binnall filed a lawsuit in Nevada on behalf of the Trump campaign which sought to overturn President Joe Biden’s electoral victory there, and he has also repped Defending the Republic, a legal group founded in part by Powell, in a defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems.A Treasure Hunter, a Satanism Expert, and Mike Lindell Fight to Overturn Biden Win in ArizonaTrump Jr. is now the second Trump family member to be represented by Binnall after the attorney signed on to represent former President Trump in a similar lawsuit filed by Democratic Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson. Both the Thompson and Swalwell lawsuits allege that Trump and his associates violated the Ku Klux Klan act of 1871 and that Trump’s rhetoric was part of a deliberate attempt to incite rioters to disrupt Congress’ certification of President Biden’s victory on Jan. 6.Binnall also represented Trump in a lawsuit filed in November against the then-president, his campaign, and the Republican National Committee. The suit alleged that Trump “sought to overturn the result of the election by disenfranchising voters, in particular voters of color” in part by “intimidating election officials and vote tabulators while they counted votes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Two and a Half Men' star Sophie Winkleman says nobody in Hollywood knew she was a royal

    Winkleman, who married into the royal family in 2009, told Insider that she refused to use the royals' last name while working on the sitcom.