Canada's military tracked Chinese surveillance in the Arctic

Nadine Yousif - BBC News, Toronto
·4 min read
A Canadian Navy Zodiac on patrol across the Arctic Ocean near Baffin Island in 2007
Canada's defence ministry said the military has stopped several surveillance attempts on Canadian territory since 2022

Canada's military has said it recently discovered evidence of Chinese surveillance efforts in the Arctic.

The discovery, first reported by Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail, has raised questions about China's activities in the far north.

It comes after a suspected Chinese spy balloon floated through US and Canadian airspace before it was shot down by the US military.

China has also been recently accused of interfering with Canadian elections.

Monitoring buoys were discovered and retrieved last fall as part of Operation Limpid, an ongoing mission by the Canadian military tasked with identifying threats to the country's security by surveilling air, land and sea domains.

A spokesperson for Canada's Department of National Defence, Daniel Le Bouthillier, said in a statement that the military "is fully aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and maritime approaches".

Mr Le Bouthillier added that China does this using "dual-purpose technologies", meaning devices that conduct surveillance both for research and military purposes.

He said the military has stopped attempts to surveil Canadian territory since 2022, but did not elaborate on their nature.

China has long displayed interest in the Arctic. It has sent high-level figures to the region 33 times in the last two decades, and participates in most major Arctic institutions.

It has also expanded its icebreaker fleet and sent naval vessels to the north, often for research expeditions.

Photo of two guards standing in front of the Xuelong 2 icebreaker in Shanghai, China, after it arrived following a five-month expedition.
China has long displayed interest in the Arctic. In 2021, it sent an icebreaker on a five-month research expedition across the region

China hopes to unlock a shorter trade route to Europe through the region as ice sheets melt due to climate change, and gain access to emerging resources.

But experts say that China's research interests in the region have also doubled as attempts to surveil military assets in the Arctic.

Their efforts are tied to a larger drive by several Arctic nations - namely the US, Canada, Finland, Russia, Norway and Sweden - to unlock untapped potential in the region.

"This is a part of the world that has not been mapped and understood to the same degree of detail as other latitudes," said Roberto Mazzolin, a senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation and a former high-ranking official in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Mr Mazzolin said Canada has historically looked at the Arctic as a safe area with little potential for threat. But interest in the region by Russia, and more recently China, has changed that.

"[Canada is forced to] look at how we would posture our own security, our military defence, or our economic development activities to secure Canadian and American interests," he said.

On Wednesday, Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly told CNN that she views China as an increasingly disruptive power.

Ms Joly added that Canada is working closely with the US to protect North American airspace, as well as Canada's Arctic sovereignty.

The Canadian military's discovery of the Chinese buoys comes at the heels of revelations by Canadian intelligence that China had tried to interfere in Canada's last federal election in 2021.

In documents first reported on by the Globe and Mail, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service outlined China's efforts to re-elect Justin Trudeau's Liberals to a minority of government, and to ensure the defeat of Conservative politicians who are seen as unfriendly to China.

It did so through cash donations to preferred candidates, the spread of disinformation and using consulates and paid students to help certain Liberal candidates, according to reporting by the Globe.

Canadian parliamentarians are in the midst of probing allegations that China interfered in Canada's 2019 federal election. On Tuesday, they expanded their scope to include the 2021 election as well.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Trudeau called the suspected Chinese election interference "an extraordinarily serious issue", and said he supported a further probe into these reports.

He added the meddling efforts so far appear to have been unsuccessful, but still raise concern that foreign countries are trying to interfere with Canada's democratic processes.

"Foreign actors are trying to undermine people's confidence in democracy itself," Mr Trudeau said.

Chinese officials in Canada have denied these reports, saying they do not interfere in Canadian election or internal affairs

Earlier this month, China's suspected surveillance efforts in North America dominated headlines after a Chinese balloon was discovered flying over North America.

Both the US and Canada said that the balloon was spying on sensitive military assets. China, however, has denied it was used for surveillance, instead saying it was a civilian weather balloon that had blown off course.

Recommended Stories

  • Star to raise $544.24 million in equity amid regulatory uncertainties

    "While the outcome of regulatory and other matters creates material uncertainty as to the Group's ability to remain a going concern, the Group is likely to be able to meet its liabilities as and when they fall due over the next 12 months," the second largest Australian casino operator said. The capital raise will include a A$685 million entitlement offer and a A$115 million institutional placement, Star said, adding the balance of the equity raising is underwritten.

  • Laguna Beach bans balloons on public property

    Environmental advocates are celebrating in Laguna Beach — but it won’t be with balloons.

  • Wingstop Shares Jump As Q4 Earnings Smashes Estimates

    Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 45.6% year-on-year to $104.87 million, beating the consensus of $100.90 million. System-wide sales increased 28.9% Y/Y to $775.7 million, Domestic same-store sales increased 8.7% versus last year, and Digital sales were 63.2% of sales. Domestic restaurant AUV was $1.6 million. Revenue from royalty, franchise fees, and others rose 42.3% Y/Y, Advertising fee revenue increased 61.7%, and company-owned restaurant sales grew 31.

  • Investors Heavily Search General Motors Company (GM): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching General Motors Company (GM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Asylum claims for 12,000 to be considered without face-to-face interview

    The Home Office is to scrap face-to-face interviews for asylum seekers from five countries.

  • Report: Ravens to hire Willie Taggart as running backs coach

    The Ravens dipped into the college ranks to hire offensive coordinator Todd Monken and they’re reportedly going that route to fill another spot on their offensive coaching staff. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is set to hire former Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach Willie [more]

  • Memphis Grizzlies' Luke Kennard out vs. Philadelphia 76ers

    Luke Kennard will miss the Grizzlies' game Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a non-COVID illness

  • Washington, D.C.'s cherry blossoms might make an early appearance, as mild winter kicks in

    Springtime has come early to Washington D.C., if the city's cherry blossom trees have anything to say about it. While park officials and longtime city observers have said that while it's too early to know when the city's most famous cherry blossoms will be blooming around the National Mall, they said it's likely to be a much earlier than usual bloom. "I don't think anybody has been surprised, it's been an extremely mild winter," Mike Litterst, a spokesman for the National Parks Service told ABC News.

  • Coach K stays busy with 'Basketball and Beyond', speeches

    Mike Krzyzewski isn’t coaching for the first time in 48 years, but that doesn’t mean he has retired. Despite being away from the sidelines, the Hall of Fame coach has been busy with speeches and his “Basketball and Beyond with Coach K” show on SiriusXM satellite radio. Krzyzewski — who won 1,202 games, five national titles and made 13 Final Fours during his career at Army and Duke — watched his first game post-retirement at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 14, when Notre Dame faced Duke.

  • Close-up photo of Chinese spy balloon in flight released by US military

    The image shows the U2 spy plane flying just above the balloon with the pilot’s helmet seen in the foreground. Visible in the balloon’s white fabric is a silhouette of the U-2 aircraft and below it is the payload that carried reconnaissance sensors, antennae, and solar power panels.

  • Feds approve $2 million to study Baltimore's Highway to Nowhere

    Maryland's Democratic Congressional members on Tuesday announced $2 million in federal funding towards redeveloping a more than half-century old project known as the Highway to Nowhere. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/feds-approve-citys-2-million-request-to-fund-highway-to-nowhere-study

  • Exxon workforce down by 1,000 people in 2022, third year of declines

    Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Wednesday its global workforce fell by 1,000 last year to 62,000 employees as part of cost-cutting designed to boost shareholder returns. It was the third year in a row Exxon reduced its workforce, down from 75,000. In a filing detailing its 2022 results, the company also warned of potential risks for its operations in Kazakhstan, the central Asia country that shares a 4,750 mile (7,644 km) border with Russia.

  • As bad as the Rick Pitino era of the Boston Celtics was, at least he knew when to quit

    As Antoine Walker was quoted as saying, "If he's not going to be at the top of his profession, then obviously he needs to move on."

  • India’s foreign minister blasts George Soros as ‘old, rich, opinionated, and dangerous’ after billionaire says Adani debacle would weaken PM Modi

    Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that George Soros believed his definitions and perceptions were above others and held a typical “Euro-Atlantic view” of the world.

  • 'No survivors' in plane crash outside Little Rock, authorities say

    There appear to be no survivors after a twin-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Wednesday.

  • Birmingham people smuggler called migrants 'pork'

    Hai Le charged Vietnamese people £17,000 and was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

  • South Carolina weighs $500 'Yankee tax' on newcomer driving fees

    The “Yankee tax” could require freshly minted Palmetto State locals to pay $500 in one-time fees for new driver's licenses and vehicle registration.

  • Putin Says Russia, China Reach ‘New Milestones’ on Cooperation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said he’s waiting for his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to visit Russia as he hailed deepening ties with Beijing at talks with China’s top diplomat.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarHow Much Do Investors Say They

  • Five dead and no survivors as Arkansas plane crashes

    The small aircraft crashed after taking off from Little Rock for Ohio amid blustery conditions.

  • 11 explosions rock Mariupol

    Explosions rocked the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 21 February. Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram; Ukrainska Pravda Quote from the Mariupol City Council: "Mariupol.