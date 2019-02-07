Canada's Porter Airlines plane makes emergency landing in U.S.

TORONTO (Reuters) - A plane from Canadian carrier Porter Airlines made an emergency landing at a Pennsylvania airport on Thursday due to an engine problem, but no injuries were reported, an airport official told Reuters.

The plane carrying 27 passengers and four crew members was traveling from Newark, New Jersey, to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, when the crew was alerted to the issue in one of the plane's two engines, Porter Airlines said in a statement.

The plane performed an engine shutdown in accordance with standard procedure and the flight landed safely, the statement added.

A second aircraft was sent to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Pennsylvania to bring the passengers to Toronto, the statement added.





