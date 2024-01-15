Canada's new security agreement with Ukraine pending approval by Ukraine’s President’s Office – video

Ukraine’s recent security agreement with the UK has energised talks about Ukraine-Canada security treatment.

Source: Natalka Tsmots, Canada’s Ambassador to Ukraine, in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Tsmots said that Canada has presented a draft agreement to Ukraine.

"I am very glad to tell you that on Friday Canada sent a copy of the treaty draft to Ihor Zhovkva [Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine] in order to initiate more detailed discussions in the next couple of weeks and wrap up the talks between Ukraine and Canada," she said in Ukrainian.

Tsmots stresses that the agreement will concern "security assurances" for Ukraine, as opposed to "security guarantees", but she does not see this as a source of problems.

You can watch the full interview on European Pravda.

This understanding, she said, is shared by other G7 countries: "There is an understanding, as there is among all the G7 countries, that we are looking to create a document that will provide assurances to Ukraine, and the urgency is here."

Tsmots explained that the adoption of such a security agreement would be in line with the agreements between the leaders of the two countries.

"As our Prime Minister Trudeau had shared with President Zelenskyy in their very important visit to Canada in September, our Prime Minister had said that Canada is commiting to multi-year support, and putting that to paper, as well as making sure that Ukraine feels there is predictable support in the future as well," Tsmots added.

