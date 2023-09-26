Canada's Speaker Anthony Rota resigns after Nazi in parliament row

Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota said he did not know of the 98-year-old's previous Nazi ties

The Speaker of Canada's House of Commons has resigned after unwittingly praising a Ukrainian man who fought for a Nazi unit and inviting him to parliament.

After first resisting calls to step down, Anthony Rota quit on Tuesday after meeting party leaders in Ottawa.

"I must step down as your Speaker," he said in parliament. "I reiterate my profound regret."

The incident last Friday drew global condemnation.

Yaroslav Hunka, 98, got a standing ovation after Mr Rota called him a "hero" during a Friday visit by Ukraine's president.

Mr Rota has said he did not know of Mr Hunka's Nazi ties and made a mistake in inviting him to attend the event.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday it was "extremely upsetting that this happened".

"This is something that is deeply embarrassing to the parliament of Canada and by extension to all Canadians," he told reporters.

Members of Mr Trudeau's cabinet had joined cross-party calls for Mr Rota to step down.

Hours before the Speaker announced his resignation, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly called Mr Hunka's mistake "completely unacceptable".

"I think the Speaker should listen to members of the house and step down," she said. "I don't think there's any alternative."

During World War Two, Mr Hunka served in the 14th Waffen-SS Grenadier Division, a voluntary unit made up mostly of ethnic Ukrainians under Nazi command. Division members are accused of killing Polish and Jewish civilians, although the unit has not been found guilty of any war crimes by a tribunal.

Earlier on Tuesday, Poland's Education Minister Przemysław Czarnek said he had "taken steps" towards extraditing Mr Hunka.