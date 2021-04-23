Canada's top court rules U.S.-based First Nation maintains rights across the border

·1 min read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the descendants of the U.S.-based Sinixt nation maintained ancestral land rights even after members moved south in the 19th century, a landmark decision that ends a decade-long legal dispute.

The court ruled in favor of Rick Desautel, a Sinixt descendant who lives in Washington state. In 2010, he was charged with hunting without a license on traditional Sinixt lands in British Columbia. In 1956, Canada declared the band "extinct" because there were no more Sinixt living in the country.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton and Steve Scherer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Hungary walks back controversial laws after EU court rulings

    Hungary's government is walking back two controversial pieces of legislation that targeted foreign universities and civil society groups after they were struck down by the European Union's top court. A draft bill submitted to Hungary's parliament this week would amend a 2017 law on higher education which effectively forced one of the country's top schools, Central European University (CEU), to leave the country. In a ruling last year, the European Court of Justice found the legislation was incompatible with EU law.

  • Oil’s Hired Hands Declare Overseas Recovery With Robust 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Schlumberger is the latest oil-service giant to declare the worst is behind them in international markets after last year’s historic crude price collapse, forecasting strong demand in oilfield services into next year.The world’s biggest oilfield contractor joined smaller rivals Halliburton Co. and Baker Hughes Co. this week in calling for expansion in overseas work and a more muted recovery in North America through the rest of 2021. The three service providers also beat analysts’ earnings expectations for the first three months of the year.“A new growth cycle has finally commenced,” Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch said in a statement released on Friday. “There is an increasingly positive sentiment in the industry outlook as the recovery strengthens despite the lingering concerns regarding the COVID-19 crisis.”The service sector that helps oil explorers detect and drill underground reserves is slowly returning to work after a global glut and pandemic-led lockdowns sapped energy demand last year, triggering job cuts and bankruptcies across the industry. The big three contractors are all pivoting away from the once booming North American shale patch and chasing work internationally instead.Schlumberger said it expects North American activity to peak and then flatten out to “production maintenance levels” while international activity is poised to ramp up through the end of this year and beyond.The shares, which have climbed more than 50% over the past year, rose 1.2% in pre-market trading on Friday.Le Peuch has cut tens of thousands of workers, reshuffled the company’s business around the globe and sold off assets in North America in order to focus on overseas work. The service provider expects to generate about 80% of sales from international markets.The first quarter results reflect Schlumberger’s shifting strategy, with its lowest North American sales output since the start of the shale boom roughly a decade ago. While a seasonal drop in international revenue from the fourth quarter to the first quarter is typical, Schlumberger said the 3% sequential drop during the quarter was its shallowest since 2008.Meanwhile, Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller told investors on Wednesday that early signs of an international recovery are already showing up in orders for its completion tools.“These signs give us greater conviction that the second half of this year will see a low double-digit increase in international activity year-on-year,” Miller said. “We believe the international markets will experience multiple years of growth.”(Updates with details on Schlumberger’s international work in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pedigree cats seized in Thai drugs raid find new home with feline fanatic

    Pedigree cats confiscated by Thai police during a drugs raid have found a home with a feline fanatic after being put up for auction. All six pets, five of the Scottish Fold breed and one Bengal, were sold to Nutch Prasopsin, who runs a Facebook page followed by 3 million cat lovers, who helped her raise the 100,000 baht ($3,186) winning bid. The auction was held after a 30-day window expired for the owner, who remains at large, to come forward and claim the cats and prove they were not purchased with drug money.

  • U.S. manufacturing activity accelerates in early April; supply constraints worsening

    U.S. factory activity powered ahead in early April, but manufacturers increasingly struggled to source raw materials and other inputs as a reopening economy leads to a boom in domestic demand. Data firm IHS Markit said on Friday its flash U.S. manufacturing PMI increased to 60.6 in the first half of this month. A reading above 50 indicates growth in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy.

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • U.S. govt stops funding for late-stage study of Inovio's COVID-19 vaccine

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals said on Friday the U.S. government had stopped funding for a late-stage study testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, due to the increasing availability of authorized shots in the country. "This decision is not a reflection of the awardee or product, rather a fast-moving environment associated with the former Operation Warp Speed on decisions related to future products," the U.S. Department of Defense told Inovio, according to a company statement. The department will continue to fund an ongoing mid-stage study testing its vaccine candidate INO-4800, Inovio said.

  • Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage. Authorities wouldn't provide details of the shooting but an eyewitness said that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot while trying to drive away, and that deputies fired at him multiple times. The car skidded out of Brown's yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘scared little girl’ as she badgers her to debate Green New Deal

    Controversial Republican says New York progressive ‘doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics’

  • Senior Chinese diplomat hopes ASEAN summit helps with Myanmar 'soft landing'

    Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday that China hoped the upcoming ASEAN summit on member Myanmar would pave the way for a "soft landing". The in-person summit in Jakarta on Saturday is the first concerted international effort to ease the crisis in Myanmar, where security forces have killed hundreds of pro-democracy protesters since a Feb. 1 coup. The meeting is also a test for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which traditionally refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of a member state, and operates by consensus.

  • The US and UK lead the world's coronavirus vaccinations - but they may struggle to reach herd immunity if they reopen too soon

    More contagious variants and vaccine skepticism could still pose a barrier to herd immunity, scientists said.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recipients react to possibility of additional shots

    Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla made headlines recently when he said those who got the Pfizer vaccine would likely need a third shot within 12 months of the initial two, and booster shots every year thereafter.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Climate activist Greta Thunberg tells Congress 'subsidizing fossil fuel' companies is a 'disgrace'

    The 18-year-old activist said subsidizing fossil fuels is "clear proof that we have not understood the climate emergency at all."

  • John Kerry criticises Donald Trump for pulling out of Paris accord ‘without any facts, without any science’

    Climate envoy said US now working to ‘restore America’s credibility’ as Biden announces ambitious emissions targets

  • Police identify Mojave desert murder victims from 1980 cold case and link deaths to man in prison for other killings

    Woman’s search for biological parents leads police to identify victims

  • Covid: India sees world's highest daily cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314,835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals fear running out of oxygen in hours.

  • Al Sharpton says Minnesota needs ‘air freshener’ for ‘stench of police brutality’ at Daunte Wright’s funeral

    Daunte Wright’s family, as well as local and national leaders, all gathered on Thursday to mourn the 20-year-old who was killed by police

  • After debate, House votes to make D.C. a state

    REP. CAROLYN MALONEY (D-NY): “D.C. residents are Americans and they deserve the equal rights our national ideals promised them.”The House of Representatives on Thursday voted along party lines to make the District of Columbia the 51st U.S. state.By a vote of 216-208, the Democratic-controlled House approved the initiative.But not without some heated debate… as all House Republicans voted against the move.REP. JAMES COMER (R-KY): “HR 51 provides no guarantee to the American people that they will not be on the hook for funding the new state for years, if not decades. This bill is nothing more than an attempt to ignore the constitutional process and gain an advantage in the U.S. Senate.”Since the majority of Washington, D.C. residents lean Democratic, as a state, it likely would elect two Democratic senators… altering the balance of power in the Senate.But Democrats argued statehood would right the wrongs of DC’s slogan: “taxation without representation”… Giving the right to vote-in members of Congress to more than 700,000 American citizens.Half of whom - as New York lawmaker Mondaire Jones pointed out - are Black.“One Senate Republican said that D.C. wouldn’t be a ‘well rounded working class state.’ I had no idea there were so many syllables in the word ‘white.’"Jones slammed Republican opposition to statehood for the nation’s capital, suggesting racism was at play:“One of my House Republican colleagues said that DC shouldn’t be a state because the district doesn’t have a landfill. My goodness, with all the racist trash my colleagues have brought to this debate I can see why they're worried about having a place to put it."Republicans quickly objected to Jones’ words. And he was asked to withdraw them."Mr. Speaker, that's fine."But, Jones didn’t end there…“These desperate objections are about fear. Fear that in D.C., their white supremacist politics will no longer play.”Republicans, accusing Democrats of a "power grab" to advance a "far-left" agenda, are expected to block the bill in the Senate, where 60 of 100 members need to agree to advance most legislation.

  • Flubot: Warning over major Android 'package delivery' scam

    A rapidly spreading text-message scam is infecting Android phones across the UK.

  • Celebrities including Eva Longoria and Mark Cuban join Biden’s push to tackle Covid vaccine hesitancy

    Campaign aims to encourage young individuals and those who are hesitant