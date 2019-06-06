Canada's trade deficit narrows in April

The Canadian trade deficit narrowed in April 2019 to Can$ 966 million ($721.7 million) (AFP Photo/DON EMMERT)

Ottawa (AFP) - Canada posted a sharp drop in its trade deficit in April, but its farm sector is still feeling the impact of China's ban on Canadian canola seed.

Statistics Canada said the trade deficit narrowed in April to Can$ 966 million ($721.7 million) from a revised $2.3 billion in March.

Led by gold, exports rose 1.3 percent to Can$ 50.7 billion while imports fell 1.4 percent to Can$ 51.7 billion, resulting in the smallest deficit since October 2018.

The result far exceeded analysts' expectations of a Can$ 2.8 billion trade deficit in April.

Agricultural exports rose 5.14 percent, but the sector showed the effects of China's ban on Canadian canola seed.

"There were no shipments to China in April," Statistics Canada said, noting that nearly half of Canada's canola exports were to China in 2018.

The ban, ostensibly over alleged pest contamination, was imposed in March amid a diplomatic row over Canada's arrest of a top Huawei executive on a US warrant.

"Overall, the surprise narrowing in the deficit, and in particular the increase in exports, continues to indicate that second quarter growth will outstrip the Bank of Canada's forecast," said Royce Mendes, chief economist of CIBC bank.

For the third straight month, Canada increased its imports of energy products, principally refined petroleum products, which were up 13.9 percent.

Aircraft imports were down sharply in April (82.7 percent), due mainly to lower deliveries of airliners from the United States.

Canada reduced its trade deficit with countries besides the United States, with exports to those markets rising by 2.4 percent and imports falling by 7 percent, mainly from China and Saudi Arabia.