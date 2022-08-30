Canada's Trudeau to make minor cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday -source

By Steve Scherer and Ismail Shakil

(Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will replace two ministers on Wednesday who are leaving the government for health reasons, a senior source said on Tuesday.

"There will be a small adjustment to Cabinet tomorrow, involving only two ministers, in order to accommodate family health matters," said the source, who was not authorized to speak on the record.

La Presse said Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray was stepping down, and agency Canadian Press said Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi would also be leaving.

The source declined to divulge the names of who is leaving and who is joining the government. The prime minister's office, Murray's office and Tassi's office did not respond to requests for comment.

The changes to Trudeau's Cabinet would be the first since last year's election, and they would come a week before ministers meet in Vancouver to discuss the Liberal government's legislative priorities for the coming year.

Murray, 68, has previously served as digital government minister and as president of the Treasury Board in Liberal governments since first being elected to parliament in 2008.

Tassi has previously served as labor minister and minister of seniors and was first elected to parliament in 2015.

