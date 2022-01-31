Canada's Wealthsimple aims for real-world cryptocurrency use as it looks beyond trading

Nichola Saminather
·3 min read

By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian online brokerage Wealthsimple wants to chart a future enabling the real-world use of cryptocurrencies rather than simply facilitating trading, but is likely to face unexpected costs and uncertain regulatory terrain along the way.

Launched in 2014 as a stock-trading platform, Wealthsimple currently has C$15 billion ($11.9 billion) in assets. It added cryptocurrency trading in August 2020 with Bitcoin and Ethereum, and has since added more coins, hosted wallets and inward transfer capabilities, and has said it intends to enable withdrawals.

Wealthsimple's first-mover advantage in crypto has helped it to break into a narrow slice of Canada's financial industry not dominated by the 'Big Six' banks.

"We understand that part of the appeal of this asset class (is) to use the asset, not simply invest in them or speculate on them, so we're going to support that," Wealthsimple's Chief Legal Officer Blair Wiley said in an interview. "We’re looking at ... how we can become more nimble, more connected to public blockchains as a key strategic priority."

He declined to provide a timeframe for achieving this, or the investment needed to expand the crypto capabilities of Wealthsimple, 43% owned by Power Corp of Canada.

Cryptocurrencies' uses include as alternatives to fiat currencies; for funds transfers without intermediaries or transfer fees; and the use of smart contracts, which self-execute when stated terms are met.

Companies from Tesla Inc to PayPal Holdings have started accepting them, but speculation and trading remains by far their most popular use.

Wealthsimple would have an edge when they eventually offer real-world use as "they already have a captured market of people interested in trading," said Anne Connelly, a lecturer at Boston University focused on cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Canada had four other cryptocurrency companies registered with securities regulators as of Jan. 11, all focused only on the digital assets, in contrast with Wealthsimple, which is familiar to users who trade other assets. Canada has focused on regulating cryptocurrencies primarily as securities.

REGULATORY COMPLIANCE

The recent downtrend in cryptocurrencies highlights the benefits of reducing reliance on trading, said Katrin Tinn, assistant finance professor at McGill University, adding that Wealthsimple's familiarity and ease of use is a big draw for new cryptocurrency users over other sites.

But that could challenge the addition of more complex capabilities.

For instance, "if the corporation is still holding on to (users') private keys for them or preventing them from sending their cryptocurrency anywhere else, then they're selling the vision of cryptocurrency without providing the true benefits," Connelly said.

Wealthsimple's plan to enable cryptocurrency withdrawals gets it closer to its goal, said Andreas Park, finance professor and co-founder of the University of Toronto's blockchain research lab LedgerHub.

But as regulations evolve, Wealthsimple will "have to continue to devote considerable resources to build up their cryptocurrency presence and to deal with regulatory compliance," said Matthew Burgoyne, cryptocurrency and blockchain-focused partner at McLeod Law.

While institutions including Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Spain's BBVA, as well as trading platforms including U.S.-based Robinhood Markets Inc have embraced cryptocurrencies, Canadian banks have mostly prohibited the use of credit cards for cryptocurrency purchases and avoided dealing with related businesses.

While this limits the use of cryptocurrencies, it allows Wealthsimple to gain a foothold. Clients registering for Wealthsimple's Trade product, which includes cryptocurrencies, tripled in 2021, according to company data.

"The focus should be on what crypto/blockchain can do, not whether these tokens are good investments," Park said. That is a "much better, forward-looking strategy."

($1 = 1.2627 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Additional reporting by Tom Wilson in London; Editing by Denny Thomas and Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Web3 will transform the internet we know today, says Ontology founder

    Ontology, an open-source blockchain specialising in digital identity and data, recently revealed its plans of launching its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) in order to maximise interoperability.

  • “Metaverse Mortgages” Can Now Finance Your Virtual Real Estates

    The mortgage service is intended to finance the acquisition and purchase of the “Metaverse” real estate using the underlying plots as collateral.

  • Justin Trudeau says he's tested COVID-19 positive

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19.Trudeau said he is "feeling fine" and will work remotely this week. He also urged his Twitter followers to get vaccinated and boosted against the virus. "This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine - and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted...

  • Faith in the metaverse: A VR quest for community, fellowship

    Under quarantine for COVID-19 exposure, Garret Bernal and his family missed a recent Sunday church service. Without leaving his home in Richmond, Virginia, he was soon floating in a 3D outer-space wonderland of pastures, rocky cliffs and rivers, as the avatar of a pastor guided him and others through computer-generated illustrations of Biblical passages that seemed to come to life as they prayed. Ranging from spiritual meditations in fantasy worlds to traditional Christian worship services with virtual sacraments in hyperrealistic, churchlike environments, their devotees say the experience offers a version of fellowship that's just as genuine as what can be found at a brick-and-mortar temple.

  • One-legged schoolgirl defies all odds to dance ballet en pointe

    Pollyanna Hope has turned a tragic event in her life into something beautiful by pursuing her dream of dancing ballet professionally - despite her prosthetic.

  • Burner Phones in Beijing: How China Could Overshadow Its Own Olympics – and NBC’s Coverage

    Human rights abuses and privacy concerns surrounding the host nation put a dark cloud over the 2022 Winter Games

  • 3 Reasons You Should Buy an Estate in the Metaverse

    You don't have to buy a single lot in the metaverse. You can choose to buy one or more lots with a structure, often called an estate. Here's why that's an awesome choice.

  • The future of mining cryptocurrency and the electricity consumption challenges

    Cryptocurrency is the financial sector’s ‘Knight in Shining Armour’, introducing millions of people to the great things it comes with – anonymity, adaptability, security among others, with Bitcoin and Ethereum being its two most loved squires.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Red Ahead of a Tricky Week for the Crypto Market

    It could be a tricky week ahead for Bitcoin and the broader market. Market sentiment towards FED monetary policy and regulatory oversight remain key drivers.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • Market corrections are good buying opportunities, says Goldman Sachs — but only when this happens

    Is it time to wade in? Yes, if you're confident one thing won't happen, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. BRP Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Could Palantir Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September 2020 at $10 a share, and here we are 16 months later and the data analytics specialist is trading at $13 a share, a 30% gain. With much of Palantir's business coming from government contracts while trying to break further into the crowded private sector market, let's see if the data analytics firm has what it takes to make a millionaire out of an investor today. Founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004, Palantir was at one time a shadowy, secretive organization that counted the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other government agencies as customers (and still does), and through the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021, they still represent 59% of its $1.1 billion in total revenue.

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the best monthly dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The importance of dividend-paying stocks cannot be emphasized more in times of financial volatility. During the pandemic in […]

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 1999, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the most desired chip stocks selling today. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) power not only video gaming but also numerous applications driving popular tech sectors such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Nvidia stock opened trading on the stock market on Jan. 12, 1999, at $12 per share.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks Down 76% (or More) That Are Screaming Buys

    Shareholders of cloud-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had nothing short of a rollercoaster ride over the past six months. Shares of the company essentially quadrupled in under three months, ultimately hitting an intra-day high of $401 in October. While $401 a share was likely too aggressive a valuation in the near-term, this recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity to buy a game-changing fintech stock with a bright future.

  • Wall Street Doesn't Like These 2 Deals, and Shareholders Are Paying the Price Monday

    The stock market's turbulence in January has been gut-wrenching, and investors came into the new week hoping that Friday's substantial bounce might mark the beginning of a calmer period for stocks. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had dropped 19 points to 4,404, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had fallen 4 points to 14,429. Companies are struggling to compete effectively under tough conditions in many industries, and that has inspired many of them to consider strategic moves that have a big impact on investors.

  • Wall Street predicts as many as 7 rate hikes this year. Here’s what that means for the markets

    “Clearly, risk assets are vulnerable,” warns Bank of America’s Ethan Harris.