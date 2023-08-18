Canada's Yellowknife evacuates as fires loom

STORY: Hundreds of people lined up outside the Sir John Franklin High School, one of the evacuation centers in Yellowknife, to register for flights out of the city.

The Canadian Armed Forces are assisting with the airlift operation, using Hercules aircraft to transport evacuees to safer locations.

Water bombers flew low over Yellowknife as thick smoke blanketed the capital of the vast and sparsely populated Northwest Territories.

This is Canada's worst-ever wildfire season, with more than 1,000 active fires burning across the country, including 265 in the Northwest Territories. Experts say climate change has worsened the wildfire problem.